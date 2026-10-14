Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Global Anthracite Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Revenue To Reach USD 16.8 Billion As Steel And Water Filtration Demand Drives 3.5% CAGR


Date: 2026-10-14 06:02:03

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mining technology, cleaner processing, optimized logistics, long-term contracts and specialized grades boost competitiveness and unlock emerging-market opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Anthracite Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anthracite Market was valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.8 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5%. Market growth is supported by increasing demand for high-carbon materials with low sulfur content, limited volatile matter, strong calorific performance, and superior mechanical properties.

Anthracite continues to gain importance across energy generation, industrial processing, metallurgy, water treatment, and advanced material applications. Its combustion efficiency and low impurity profile support industrial efforts to reduce emissions, improve process performance, and comply with evolving environmental standards. Investments in mining technology, beneficiation processes, and product quality are also helping producers address increasingly specialized customer requirements.

Technological advancements are broadening the use of anthracite in carbon-based composites, advanced filtration systems, electrodes, and eco-friendly industrial solutions. These applications reflect a wider transition toward efficient and durable materials that can support sustainability objectives without compromising operational performance. Product innovation and the development of specialized grades are expected to create additional opportunities across established and emerging markets.

Chestnut or Nut Coal Segment Maintains Strong Growth Outlook

The Chestnut or nut coal segment accounted for 20.3% of the Global Anthracite Market in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2026 to 2035. Demand is driven by its consistent granule size, stable combustion characteristics, efficient heat output, and suitability for industrial furnaces and residential heating systems.

Uniform sizing helps reduce material waste while supporting predictable combustion and operating efficiency. The segment also benefits from practical handling, storage, and transportation characteristics, making it suitable for industrial facilities, distributors, and households seeking reliable heating performance.

Metallurgical Applications Lead Market Demand

The metallurgical applications segment held a 34.5% market share in 2025 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3% through 2035. High carbon purity and low volatile matter make anthracite an important reductant in steel-making and ferroalloy production. Continued investment in infrastructure, manufacturing capacity, and metal production is expected to sustain demand from this segment.

Beyond metallurgy, anthracite is used in municipal and industrial water treatment due to its filtration performance. Advanced composites also incorporate anthracite as a carbon base for electrodes and other high-performance products, expanding its role in specialized industrial manufacturing.

North America Anthracite Market Supported by Industrial Investment

North America accounted for 10.3% of the Global Anthracite Market in 2025. Regional demand is supported by industrial expansion, established metallurgical operations, infrastructure investment, and regulations encouraging cleaner production practices. High-quality anthracite is increasingly used in power generation, metal processing, filtration, and advanced industrial applications across the region.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Key participants in the Global Anthracite Market include China Shenhua Energy Company, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company, Mechel PAO, Sibanthracite Group, Reading Anthracite Company, Blaschak Coal Corporation, Atlantic Carbon Group Inc, Vinacomin - Vietnam National Coal & Mineral Industries Group, DTEK, Sadovaya Group, Xcoal Energy & Resources, VostokCoal, and Glencore PLC.

Market participants are investing in modern mining equipment and beneficiation techniques to improve coal purity, recovery rates, and calorific efficiency. Capacity expansion and logistics optimization are helping suppliers respond to changing regional demand while controlling operating costs. Partnerships with metallurgical companies, filtration providers, and other industrial users are also supporting long-term supply agreements and revenue stability.

Competitive strategies increasingly emphasize environmental compliance, responsible mining practices, geographic expansion, and product diversification. Specialized grades developed for composites, filtration, electrodes, clean energy systems, and other technical applications enable producers to serve higher-value markets. Expansion into developing economies with growing steel, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors is expected to strengthen the global outlook through 2035.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive assessment using Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Global market size, product segmentation, application analysis, and regional forecasts
  • Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 190
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $16.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Grade
2.2.3 Product Form
2.2.4 Processing & Calcination
2.2.5 Application
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.4.1 Executive decision points
2.4.2 Critical success factors
2.5 Future Outlook and Strategic Recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for anthracite in steel production.
3.2.1.2 Rising use of anthracite in power generation.
3.2.1.3 Growing applications in water filtration systems.
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High extraction and processing costs.
3.2.2.2 Environmental concerns related to mining activities.
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Technological advancements in mining and processing.
3.2.3.2 Expanding demand in emerging economies.
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Price trends
3.7.1 by region
3.7.2 by Grade
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.9.1 Current technological trends
3.9.2 Emerging technologies
3.10 Patent Landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (HS code)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13 Carbon footprint consideration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 LATAM
4.2.1.5 MEA
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New Product Launches
4.6.4 Expansion Plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Grade, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Meta-anthracite (?98% fixed carbon)
5.3 Anthracite (92-98% fixed carbon)
5.4 Semi-anthracite (86-92% fixed carbon)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Form, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Rice Coal
6.3 Pea Coal
6.4 Buckwheat Coal
6.5 Chestnut/Nut Coal
6.6 Stove Coal
6.7 Egg Coal
6.8 Broken Coal
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Processing & Calcination, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Raw/uncalcined anthracite
7.3 Gas calcined anthracite (GCA)
7.4 Electrically calcined anthracite (ECA)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Metallurgical Applications
8.2.1 Carbon Raiser/Recarburizer
8.2.2 Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI)
8.2.3 Sintering & Pelletizing
8.3 Water Treatment Applications
8.3.1 Drinking Water Filtration
8.3.2 Wastewater Treatment
8.3.3 Industrial Water Clarification
8.3.4 Desalination Pre-treatment
8.4 Carbon Products Manufacturing
8.4.1 Carbon Electrodes
8.4.2 Electrode Paste
8.4.3 Activated Carbon
8.5 Chemical Synthesis
8.5.1 Silicon Carbide Production
8.5.2 Calcium Carbide Production
8.6 Energy Applications
8.6.1 Residential/Space Heating
8.6.2 Power Generation
8.6.3 Industrial Boilers & Furnaces
8.7 Refractory & Construction Materials
8.8 Indurating Furnaces
8.9 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 UAE
9.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 China Shenhua Energy Company
10.2 Yanzhou Coal Mining Company
10.3 Mechel PAO
10.4 Sibanthracite Group
10.5 Reading Anthracite Company
10.6 Blaschak Coal Corporation
10.7 Atlantic Carbon Group Inc
10.8 Vinacomin - Vietnam National Coal & Mineral Industries Group
10.9 DTEK
10.10 Sadovaya Group
10.11 Xcoal Energy & Resources
10.12 VostokCoal
10.13 Glencore PLC
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN14102026004107003653ID1111806690


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search