Global Anthracite Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Revenue To Reach USD 16.8 Billion As Steel And Water Filtration Demand Drives 3.5% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$11.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$16.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Grade
2.2.3 Product Form
2.2.4 Processing & Calcination
2.2.5 Application
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.4.1 Executive decision points
2.4.2 Critical success factors
2.5 Future Outlook and Strategic Recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for anthracite in steel production.
3.2.1.2 Rising use of anthracite in power generation.
3.2.1.3 Growing applications in water filtration systems.
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High extraction and processing costs.
3.2.2.2 Environmental concerns related to mining activities.
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Technological advancements in mining and processing.
3.2.3.2 Expanding demand in emerging economies.
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Price trends
3.7.1 by region
3.7.2 by Grade
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.9.1 Current technological trends
3.9.2 Emerging technologies
3.10 Patent Landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (HS code)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13 Carbon footprint consideration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 LATAM
4.2.1.5 MEA
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New Product Launches
4.6.4 Expansion Plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Grade, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Meta-anthracite (?98% fixed carbon)
5.3 Anthracite (92-98% fixed carbon)
5.4 Semi-anthracite (86-92% fixed carbon)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Form, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Rice Coal
6.3 Pea Coal
6.4 Buckwheat Coal
6.5 Chestnut/Nut Coal
6.6 Stove Coal
6.7 Egg Coal
6.8 Broken Coal
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Processing & Calcination, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Raw/uncalcined anthracite
7.3 Gas calcined anthracite (GCA)
7.4 Electrically calcined anthracite (ECA)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Metallurgical Applications
8.2.1 Carbon Raiser/Recarburizer
8.2.2 Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI)
8.2.3 Sintering & Pelletizing
8.3 Water Treatment Applications
8.3.1 Drinking Water Filtration
8.3.2 Wastewater Treatment
8.3.3 Industrial Water Clarification
8.3.4 Desalination Pre-treatment
8.4 Carbon Products Manufacturing
8.4.1 Carbon Electrodes
8.4.2 Electrode Paste
8.4.3 Activated Carbon
8.5 Chemical Synthesis
8.5.1 Silicon Carbide Production
8.5.2 Calcium Carbide Production
8.6 Energy Applications
8.6.1 Residential/Space Heating
8.6.2 Power Generation
8.6.3 Industrial Boilers & Furnaces
8.7 Refractory & Construction Materials
8.8 Indurating Furnaces
8.9 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 UAE
9.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 China Shenhua Energy Company
10.2 Yanzhou Coal Mining Company
10.3 Mechel PAO
10.4 Sibanthracite Group
10.5 Reading Anthracite Company
10.6 Blaschak Coal Corporation
10.7 Atlantic Carbon Group Inc
10.8 Vinacomin - Vietnam National Coal & Mineral Industries Group
10.9 DTEK
10.10 Sadovaya Group
10.11 Xcoal Energy & Resources
10.12 VostokCoal
10.13 Glencore PLC
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