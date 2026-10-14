HARMONIE BREEZE STEPS INTO HER SOLO ERA WITH NEW SINGLE“EVER AGAIN” ARRIVING OCTOBER 14

Cover artwork for Harmonie Breeze latest single, featuring the artist with her guitar.

Harmonie Breeze poses for a portrait. Photo courtesy of Harmonie Breeze.

Recording artist Harmonie Breeze. Photo courtesy of Harmonie Breeze.

A two version release explores self acceptance as Harmonie Breeze appears in the nationwide theatrical release Beyond Belief

- Harmonie BreezeCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chicago singer-songwriter turns self-doubt into a declaration of authenticity as she prepares two versions of the deeply personal track while appearing in the nationwide theatrical release Beyond BeliefSinger, songwriter, performer and actress Harmonie Breeze is stepping into a defining new chapter of her career with the October 14 release of “Ever Again - Acoustic,” an intimate introduction to a song centered on individuality, self-acceptance and the courage to stop living according to other people's expectations.Written by Harmonie and recorded at Studio 2020 Chicago in Wicker Park,“Ever Again” was produced by Harmonie with support from her bandmates. The acoustic release strips the song down to its emotional core, putting Harmonie's songwriting and raw vocal performance at the forefront.For Harmonie, the song grew from recognizing the difference between following the path that appears to be“right” and choosing the one that is actually true to who you are.“It's coming to that realization that trying to do what seems like 'the right way' may not be what's true to who you are,” Harmonie explains.“There can be so much societal pressure to live a life that isn't yours because it's what everyone expects.”That tension appears immediately in the opening confession,“I get it wrong like every time,” before the song begins moving toward something far more certain: the realization that“I can't change who I am.”By the chorus, vulnerability turns into resolve.“Ever Again” becomes a live-once, be-who-you-are anthem built around the realization that life cannot simply be replayed.Harmonie also threads pieces of her own world into the songwriting, including a personal reference to her beloved pets, giving the track another layer of intimacy beyond its larger message.The October release is only the first side of“Ever Again.”Approximately two to four weeks after the acoustic version arrives, Harmonie plans to release a full-band version, transforming the song into a high-energy pop/punk-rock record. It is a natural progression for an artist whose musical influences have stretched across metal, punk, new wave and R&B.For this particular chapter, Harmonie points to Hayley Williams from Paramore, No Doubt, Ann Wilson, Veruca Salt, Kathleen Hanna and Conan Gray among the inspirations surrounding the sound.The dual releases also provide a glimpse into Harmonie's identity as a solo artist: first allowing listeners to hear the song almost entirely through its words and vocal performance, then revealing its bigger, more explosive musical personality.The timing marks an especially active period for Harmonie.Alongside launching her solo recording career, she continues an extensive live schedule fronting the cover band Sushi Roll, with approximately 40 performances remaining across the Midwest this year. The schedule will culminate in the band's annual four-day residency in Key West, Florida.Harmonie is simultaneously reaching audiences on the big screen.She appears in a supporting role as Molly, friend and drummer to lead character Andy, played by Carson Lueders, in the inspirational feature film Beyond Belief. The film explores the pursuit of dreams while tackling themes of grief and perseverance and is currently playing theatrically across the United States.The project also features James C. Burns, known for portraying Sgt. Frank Woods in the Call of Duty franchise, along with Bob Hartman and John Schlitt of Petra, among others.While acting and a demanding live schedule continue to expand Harmonie's résumé, original music is now moving firmly to the center of her next chapter.“This coming year and the next few months leading up are hugely focused on the debut of my career as a solo artist,” says Harmonie.Following“Ever Again,” Harmonie plans to maintain an active release and performance schedule, with additional original music and live appearances ahead.“Ever Again - Acoustic” arrives October 14, followed by the full-band version in the weeks thereafter.ABOUT HARMONIE BREEZEHarmonie Breeze is a Chicago-area singer, songwriter, performer and actress entering a new phase of her career as a solo recording artist. Drawing from a wide musical background spanning pop, punk, rock, metal, new wave and R&B, Harmonie combines emotionally direct songwriting with a dynamic live-performance background. In addition to her original music, she fronts the Midwest cover band Sushi Roll and appears in the feature film Beyond Belief. Her upcoming releases will continue to establish the sound and identity of her emerging solo catalog.

Holly Davidson

ICT PR

+1 323-513-4804

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Other

Harmonie Breeze- "Sweet Child O' Mine" (Acoustic Cover)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HARMONIE BREEZE STEPS INTO HER SOLO ERA WITH NEW SINGLE“EVER AGAIN” ARRIVING OCTOBER 14 News Provided By Ict October 14, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.