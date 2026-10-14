Stratagon And The Motivational Foundation Announce Inaugural Possibility Forward Scholarship Recipients

Three scholars receive $1,000 awards following 2026 HBCU College Tour Initiative

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stratagon and The Motivational Foundation (TMF) have announced the inaugural recipients of the Possibility Forward Scholarship, awarding three $1,000 scholarships to scholars who participated in TMF's 2026 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Tour Initiative.The 2026 Possibility Forward Scholarship recipients are:Jaeta Green, who will attend the University of Michigan-Flint before transferring to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor to pursue psychology. Green is especially interested in mental and public health and hopes to gain early professional experience through job shadowing or work in a healthcare setting.Autumn Eubanks, who will attend the University of Michigan-Flint to study criminal justice before ultimately transferring to Grambling State University. Eubanks plans to become a criminal law attorney and use her education to advance justice, advocacy, and positive change in her community.Alannah Gray, who will attend Prairie View A&M University and major in kinesiology on the pre-physician assistant track. Gray aspires to become a physician assistant and provide compassionate, high-quality care, particularly within underserved communities.The scholarships represent the culminating student investment of a broader partnership between Stratagon and TMF centered on HBCU exposure, student voice, educational access and community impact.During TMF's 2026 HBCU tour season, Stratagon served as a research and learning partner, developing and administering pre- and post-tour surveys to better understand how campus visits influence scholars' awareness of HBCUs, understanding of the admissions process, college readiness, confidence and enrollment decision-making.The resulting research was analyzed and developed into an impact report designed to help TMF strengthen program evaluation, donor and stakeholder communications, and future planning. For Stratagon, the partnership also provided direct insight from prospective college students that can help inform the company's work with higher education institutions.“Our partnership with The Motivational Foundation gave us the chance to listen to these scholars, learn from their experiences, and ultimately invest in where they're headed next.” said Ryan Burkett, Stratagon co-founder and senior partner.“We're incredibly proud to support Jaeta, Autumn and Alannah as they take this next step and excited to see the impact they'll go on to make in their own communities.”Scholarship applicants were invited to reflect on their HBCU tour experiences, educational and career aspirations, and the ways financial support could help advance their goals. Applications were anonymized and independently evaluated by a scholarship review committee through a standardized ranking process.For the recipients, the award represents both financial support and encouragement as they begin the next phase of their education.“Receiving the Possibility Forward Scholarship means so much to me because it is not only an investment in my education, but also in the future I am working toward,” Eubanks said.“I hope to use this opportunity to continue growing, achieve my goal of becoming a criminal law attorney, and advocate for others through my career.”Gray described the scholarship as an affirmation of the work that brought her to this point.“Receiving the Possibility Forward Scholarship is an incredible honor and a reminder that hard work and perseverance truly pay off,” Gray said.“This scholarship will help me pursue my education with confidence as I work toward becoming a Physician Assistant and serving others through healthcare.”Green similarly emphasized what the support means as she begins pursuing a career focused on helping others.“This scholarship means so much to me,” Green said.“I am genuinely grateful for the support as I work toward my dream of helping others, especially children.”“At The Motivational Foundation, our work with young people gives us a clear view of both their promise and the barriers that too often separate talent from opportunity,” said Blake E. Odum, president and chief executive officer of The Motivational Foundation.“Through our partnership, Stratagon carries those insights into higher education, applying data and research to help institutions better understand and serve the students entering their doors, while providing scholarships that help our students take an important step toward reaching them.”The Possibility Forward Scholarship extends the shared commitment of Stratagon and The Motivational Foundation beyond exposure and research into direct support for scholars pursuing higher education.Together, the organizations believe that access to information, meaningful experiences, and intentional support can expand what young people see as possible; and help provide the resources to pursue it.About The Motivational FoundationThe Motivational Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to expanding educational access, supporting student success, and increasing exposure to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Through HBCU college tours, educational programming, partnerships, and advocacy, TMF helps scholars experience new possibilities and gain resources to support their educational journeys.About StratagonStratagon is a strategy, marketing, creative, and technology firm headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. Through its higher education practice, Stratagon works with colleges and universities to strengthen enrollment strategy, student engagement, institutional experiences, marketing systems, and technology in support of sustainable growth.

Cyril Jefferson

Stratagon Inc.

+1 888-506-3466

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Stratagon and The Motivational Foundation Announce Inaugural Possibility Forward Scholarship Recipients News Provided By Stratagon Marketing & Technology October 14, 2026, 09:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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