Contigo C3 Targets Global EV Exports As Canada-Europe Industrial Ties Deepen

Contigo C3, a Canadian-developed modular compact electric vehicle platform designed for urban mobility and global export markets.

Canadian engineering and manufacturing partners support an export-ready compact EV platform targeting Europe, the UK, US and South America.

- Hakimie, Global Head of Engineering, Contigo MobilityTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Contigo Mobility Inc. is advancing development of the Contigo C3, a Canadian-developed compact electric vehicle platform designed for urban mobility, shared fleets and international export markets.The C3 is being engineered as a modular platform capable of supporting a Canadian low-speed vehicle configuration alongside European L6e and L7e variants, allowing Contigo to address multiple markets from a common architecture.Contigo is working with a Canadian turnkey automotive engineering and manufacturing partner that will support the program from engineering and prototype development through testing, industrialization and manufacturing. The company is also engaging Canadian technology, automotive, research and supply-chain companies to increase Canadian participation across the program.“The C3 is being engineered from the outset as a global platform rather than a vehicle for a single market,” said Hakimie, Global Head of Engineering at Contigo Mobility.“By combining Canadian engineering and manufacturing capability with a modular architecture, we can serve different regulatory categories while maintaining a high level of commonality across the platform.”A key advantage of the program is its international market access. Through Contigo's operations and commercial relationships, the company has identified demand and opportunities across Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States and South America.The timing also coincides with deeper Canada-European Union economic cooperation. Canada and the EU are expanding collaboration around trade, industrial policy, resilient supply chains, critical minerals, digital trade and strategic capabilities, with the next Canada-EU Summit scheduled for Montréal on October 29–30, 2026. Canada“Canada has strong automotive engineering, manufacturing and technology capabilities, while Europe already has an established market for this category of vehicle,” Hakimie said.“Bringing those strengths together gives us an opportunity to create Canadian technology with genuine international scale.”Contigo is also developing CoMoTo, its AI-enabled multimodal mobility platform, designed to integrate vehicles such as the C3 with public transportation and other mobility services.The company is engaging government, industry, universities and transportation organizations on potential Canadian pilot deployments and practical pathways for broader use of compact electric and low-speed vehicles.Contigo is also opening discussions with strategic and institutional investors as the C3 moves toward its next phases of development, certification, pilot deployment and industrialization.Develop in Canada. Engineer with Canadian expertise. Manufacture with Canadian partners. Export to the world.About Contigo MobilityContigo Mobility is an international mobility technology company developing compact electric vehicles, shared mobility, connected fleet technology, energy infrastructure and AI-enabled transportation solutions.Contigo C3: contigoc3CoMoTo: como-toCorporate: contigomobility

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Contigo C3 Targets Global EV Exports as Canada-Europe Industrial Ties Deepen News Provided By Contigo Mobility Inc October 14, 2026, 09:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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