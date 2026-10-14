Ancient Remains Reported At Syria's Al-Zahrawi Palace, Raising Heritage Concerns

The historic courtyard of the 13th-century Al-Zahrawi Palace in Homs, Syria, featuring its central fountain and distinctive architectural details.

Published footage of skeletal remains and reported excavations raises urgent concerns and prompts calls for an independent archaeological assessment.

- Dr. Rasha Al-Zahrawi, Heritage Preservation AdvocateHOMS, SYRIA, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Video footage published by Syrian news outlet "Zaman al-Wasl ", reportedly showing exposed skeletal remains inside the historic Al-Zahrawi Palace in Homs, has brought renewed attention to excavation activities and conservation works at the 13th-century landmark.The reported presence of remains identified by Syrian antiquities authorities as dating to the Byzantine period raises urgent questions about the protection of potentially significant archaeological evidence, particularly the documentation, handling, and preservation of the burial context.The palace, located in the Old City of Homs, is part of Syria's historic architectural heritage. The published reports have intensified concerns about the preservation of archaeological deposits that may offer important evidence of earlier periods in the city's history.Published Video Footage Raises Archaeological ConcernsOn October 9 and 10, 2026, "Zaman al-Wasl" published reports concerning video footage said to have been recorded in May 2026 inside underground chambers at Al-Zahrawi Palace.According to the newspaper, the footage shows exposed skeletal remains within an archaeological burial area. Questions remain about the circumstances in which the remains were uncovered, their original archaeological context, and the extent of any disturbance to the surrounding deposits.In an October 12 report, "Zaman al-Wasl" cited Syria's Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums (DGAM) as identifying the skeletal remains as dating to the Byzantine period. While the reported official explanation attributed their exposure to earlier disturbances, the circumstances surrounding their discovery, subsequent handling, and preservation have yet to be independently established.The reported presence of Byzantine-era remains within the historic palace underscores the need for an independent assessment of the burial context, excavation activities, and measures taken to protect the site.Conservation Works Under ScrutinySeparate media reports have described official instructions to suspend restoration activities at the palace and the involvement of archaeological and engineering specialists in examining the site.However, publicly available reporting does not establish the full scope of the inspections, the findings of any technical assessments, or the current status of protective measures.An independent assessment could help clarify which interventions occurred, when they took place, whether archaeological deposits were affected, and what conservation measures are necessary.Publication of relevant inspection findings, conservation plans, and authorizations would also help provide greater transparency.Why Al-Zahrawi Palace MattersDating to the 13th century, Al-Zahrawi Palace is part of the historic urban fabric of Old Homs, a city whose architecture reflects centuries of cultural and social history.The palace's architectural features and underground spaces contribute to its historical significance. Any archaeological deposits associated with the site warrant careful documentation and professional conservation.The preservation of Al-Zahrawi Palace is therefore not simply a question of maintaining an individual building. It concerns the protection of historical evidence and the cultural memory of a city whose heritage has already endured substantial losses.Independent Archaeological Assessment RequestedThe published footage and subsequent reporting underscore the importance of an independent examination by qualified archaeological and architectural conservation specialists.Such an assessment should determine:- The nature, age, and archaeological context of the reported skeletal remains.- The extent and chronology of excavation and conservation interventions.- Whether any archaeological deposits or historic architectural features have been disturbed.- The current condition of the palace's underground chambers and structural elements.- What immediate protective measures, if any, are required to safeguard the site.Several heritage experts affiliated with ICOMOS Syria have indicated their willingness to provide professional perspectives to international journalists examining the conservation concerns. Their availability should not be interpreted as an official institutional statement by ICOMOS Syria.A Matter of International Heritage InterestThe questions raised at Al-Zahrawi Palace extend beyond a single historic building. They highlight the importance of archaeological safeguards, conservation transparency, and professional oversight as Syria faces the complex task of protecting and rehabilitating its cultural heritage.Independent examination would help establish the facts, distinguish between earlier and more recent interventions, and identify appropriate conservation measures without prejudging responsibility.The immediate priority is to safeguard Al-Zahrawi Palace and its archaeological remains against further disturbance, commission an independent archaeological assessment, and make the findings publicly available.Published Media SourcesZaman al-Wasl - October 9, 2026Video and photographic reporting on skeletal remains and excavation activities at Al-Zahrawi Palace.Zaman al-Wasl - October 10, 2026Follow-up reporting on archaeological concerns surrounding the palace.Zaman al-Wasl - October 10, 2026Reporting on archaeological and engineering inspections.Zaman al-Wasl - October 12, 2026Reporting on the Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums' explanation concerning the skeletal remains.The published material is cited to facilitate independent journalistic examination. The circumstances of the reported discoveries and interventions remain matters requiring professional verification.Media ContactDr. Rasha Al-ZahrawiCultural Communications and Content ConsultantEmail:...

Rasha Al-Zahrawi

Independent Cultural Communications Consultant

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Ancient Remains Reported at Syria's Al-Zahrawi Palace, Raising Heritage Concerns News Provided By Rasha AlZahrawi October 14, 2026, 09:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Politics, Science, World & Regional



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