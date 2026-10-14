Printful Publishes 2026 Guide to Etsy Print-on-Demand Profitability

New resource explains Etsy's production partner rules, itemizes six fee types, sets a 20–40% target margin, and shares eight tactics to lift profit per order

- Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at PrintfulCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printful, a leading global print-on-demand and fulfillment company, has released a guide examining whether selling print-on-demand products on Etsy is still profitable in 2026. The resource concludes that it is, provided sellers pick the right products, price accurately, and target a defined audience. It walks through Etsy's rules for working with production partners, calculates profit on a sample order line by line, lists every fee Etsy charges, and closes with eight tactics for protecting margins as competition on the marketplace grows.What Etsy Allows and What Profit Really Looks LikeAccording to the guide, Etsy permits print on demand as long as designs are original and the items are made by a qualifying production partner, which sellers must disclose in their listings. Wholesale products presented as a seller's own work are not allowed. Printful notes that when its Etsy integration pushes a product to a shop, it is saved as a draft rather than published, because Etsy charges a listing fee the moment an item goes live.The resource highlights a worked example to show how quickly costs add up. A shirt that retails for $32 might cost $14 to produce and $4.50 to ship, with $3.50 in marketplace fees before any advertising, leaving $10 of profit, or a 31.25% margin. Printful recommends sellers aim for a healthy margin of 20% to 40% and points out that margins vary by product: a premium hoodie can earn more profit per order than a t-shirt even though it costs more to fulfill.Six Etsy Fees Every Seller Should Budget ForThe guide itemizes the fees that reduce that margin. Etsy charges $0.20 per published listing, with listings expiring after four months or renewing after a sale, plus a 6.5% transaction fee on the listing price, shipping, and gift wrapping. Payment processing for US sellers runs 3% plus $0.25 per order, Offsite Ads take 15% or 12% of attributed orders depending on shop revenue over the previous 365 days, currency conversion adds 2.5% when listing and payment currencies differ, and a one-time setup fee of $15 to $29 applies to new shops. Etsy Standard carries no recurring monthly fee.Beyond Etsy's charges, Printful notes that production costs include the blank product, printing or embroidery, embroidery digitization, extra print placements, personalization, branded packaging inserts, samples, design work, refunds, and paid advertising. For sellers weighing other platforms, the company's roundup of alternatives to Etsy compares marketplaces and standalone store builders on fees and features.Eight Tactics for Raising Profit per OrderThe resource's eight tips cover shop profiles, product imagery, trending products, personalization, search optimization, marketing, promotions, and customer service. Etsy recommends images of at least 2000 pixels in width and height and allows up to 20 photos per listing, and the guide advises leading with a clear primary image and adding a short video. Personalized items such as names, dates, pet portraits, and event text support higher prices, and bundles like mug-and-tote sets raise order value, though free shipping must be built into the retail price. Printful also advises sellers to review the Etsy shipping profiles it creates automatically before publishing, since Etsy's static delivery estimates can differ from Printful's dynamic ones. Sellers starting from scratch can pair the guide with Printful's step-by-step resource on how to start an Etsy shop with no money."Etsy still rewards sellers who know their customer and their numbers. The margin is there, but only for shops that price every fee into the product before the first order ships," said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printful. The full guide, Is Etsy print on demand profitable, is available now on the Printful blog.About PrintfulPrintful is a global ecommerce platform and on-demand production partner that helps entrepreneurs and businesses create and sell custom products online. Through in-house production, fulfillment services, ecommerce integrations, and design tools, Printful enables brands to launch and grow without holding inventory.

Maria Kennedy

Printful Latvia AS

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Printful Publishes 2026 Guide to Etsy Print-on-Demand Profitability News Provided By Printful Latvia AS October 14, 2026, 09:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, World & Regional



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