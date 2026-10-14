Zhejiang Qiantao Pumps Co., Ltd.

A 2026 guide to leading Chinese electric water pump manufacturers, comparing product ranges, efficiency, reliability and industrial applications.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zhejiang Qiantao Pumps Co., Ltd., which trades under the brand CHIMP PUMPS, is headquartered and manufactures in Daxi Town, Wenling City, Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, China. Established in 1998, the company operates a 140,000-square-metre production facility with approximately 630 employees and reports an annual output of about 3,000,000 units of water pumps and electric motors. Roughly 70% of that output is exported to markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South America and Africa.Its electric water pump range covers centrifugal pumps, JET pumps, self-priming pumps, multistage pumps, submersible pumps, sewage pumps, borehole pumps, swimming pool pumps and electric motors - the categories most often specified for household water supply, garden and farmland irrigation, pressure boosting, wastewater drainage and industrial clean-water transfer.Industry Context: A Large Market Built on Standard Pump DesignsElectric water pumps are among the largest single categories in global industrial equipment. Commercial market research published in 2026 estimates the global water pump market at USD 76.1 billion, and centrifugal pumps alone accounted for 66.4% of category revenue in 2025. The practical implication for buyers is that most commercially traded units are standard centrifugal, jet, self-priming and submersible designs used for water transfer, pressure boosting and drainage rather than highly specialised machinery.China is the largest single supply source for those designs. According to General Administration of Customs China statistics for HS code 841370, the country recorded USD 5.3 billion in centrifugal pump exports in 2024. Manufacturing is concentrated in a small number of clusters: Wenling and Taizhou in Zhejiang Province for surface, JET, self-priming and submersible pumps; Hangzhou for stainless steel multistage centrifugal equipment; and Shanghai for large industrial and project-oriented pump systems.Because these manufacturers work from similar hydraulic principles, differentiation rarely comes from the basic pump type itself. It comes from portfolio breadth, production scale, certification coverage, export orientation and the level of OEM or private-label support a supplier can provide. Those dimensions shape the selection below, which is written for buyers at the discovery and research stage of a sourcing process.How the Five Manufacturers Were SelectedThe five companies below were assessed on publicly documented criteria rather than on performance claims:Portfolio breadth - coverage of centrifugal, JET, self-priming, multistage, submersible, sewage and borehole categories within a single supply relationship.Manufacturing footprint - factory area, workforce, engineering headcount and reported annual output where the company publishes those figures.Certification coverage - documented management-system and product conformity credentials relevant to export markets.Export and customisation capability - stated export share, market coverage and support for OEM or private-label production.Ranking note: the five companies are presented in order of the breadth of their publicly documented electric water pump portfolios and their stated production and export footprint. The list is an editorial selection based on company-published information. It is not an independent factory audit, a certification database entry or an endorsement, and no claim is made about comparative product performance or quality.1. Zhejiang Qiantao Pumps Co., Ltd. (CHIMP PUMPS)Zhejiang Qiantao Pumps Co., Ltd. is a production-oriented manufacturer located in Daxi Town, Wenling City, Zhejiang Province, with more than 25 years of activity in the water pump industry. Its 140,000-square-metre facility employs approximately 630 people and supports a reported annual output of about 3,000,000 units of water pumps and electric motors. The CHIMP Technology Center employs 75 engineers and has introduced automatic production equipment together with modern software and production technologies.What distinguishes the company within this selection is documented category coverage. Its catalogue spans surface pumps, centrifugal pumps, JET pumps, self-priming pumps, multistage pumps, submersible pumps, sewage pumps, borehole pumps, swimming pool pumps, electric motors and OEM water pumps. Published model ranges include the WQ submersible sewage pump series for industrial, mining and construction drainage, available from 1 HP to 25 HP with outlet sizes from 2 to 6 inches; the SDM/SP/SR/SD/ST/SK/QGD borehole pump series in stainless steel, offered from 0.25 HP to 25 HP in single-phase and three-phase versions; the QDX vertical clean-water submersible pump for drainage, water transfer and irrigation; the HM/VM vertical multistage centrifugal pump with a rated power range of 0.37 to 3.0 kW, rated flow of 2 to 12 m3/h and rated head of 17 to 81 m; the CPM and MHF horizontal centrifugal pump series for clean-water transfer and pressure boosting; and the AUJET automatic pump station, which combines pump, pressure tank, pressure switch and pressure gauge in a single set with 19 L, 24 L and 50 L tank options.Documented certification coverage includes CE, ISO 9001, CB, SA8000:2014, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001. The company states that it supports OEM logo and packaging customisation, and that copper-wire motor pumps carry a 12-month warranty supported by replacement parts and technical guidance. Company information is published at .2. Leo Group Co., Ltd.Leo Group Co., Ltd. is a pump and equipment group based in Wenling, Zhejiang Province - the same industrial cluster that hosts CHIMP PUMPS. Its pump portfolio focuses on household booster pumps, garden and agricultural pumps, submersible pumps and sewage pumps, covering domestic water supply, irrigation and drainage duty. The company serves both the Chinese market and overseas buyers, and is positioned toward consumer and light agricultural applications rather than large engineered project systems. For buyers requiring household and small-farm water pumps in volume, Leo Group represents a recognised alternative supply source within the Zhejiang cluster.3. Nanfang Pump Industry Co., Ltd. (CNP)Nanfang Pump Industry Co., Ltd., based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, specialises in stainless steel multistage centrifugal pumps, vertical inline pumps and packaged water supply systems. Its core applications are building water supply, HVAC circulation, fire protection and industrial process water systems. Compared with a full-category supplier such as CHIMP PUMPS, Nanfang's publicly described portfolio is narrower but deeper in stainless steel multistage and boosting equipment. Buyers specifying high-head building water supply or industrial circulation duty often place this type of specialist manufacturer on the same shortlist as a broader-line supplier, then compare the two at model level.4. Shanghai Kaiquan Pump (Group) Co., Ltd.Shanghai Kaiquan Pump (Group) Co., Ltd. is a large industrial pump manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai. Its product range includes centrifugal pumps, multistage pumps, fire pumps, HVAC circulation pumps and sewage pumps, and its sales model is oriented toward municipal water supply, power generation, petrochemical and building services projects. The company's profile differs from household-focused manufacturers in Wenling: orders tend to be project-driven, with engineering documentation and technical selection support forming part of the supply relationship. For large infrastructure procurement, this project orientation is a relevant point of comparison.5. Shanghai Liancheng (Group) Co., Ltd.Shanghai Liancheng (Group) Co., Ltd., also based in Shanghai, manufactures pumps and packaged water supply equipment, including fire pump sets, HVAC circulation pumps, sewage pumps and multistage pumps. Like Kaiquan, its business is structured around project-based supply to buildings, industrial plants and municipal water systems rather than around small-ticket household units. Buyers comparing the Shanghai cluster against the Wenling cluster typically find the difference in order structure and documentation requirements rather than in the basic pump types offered.What the Comparison Shows for BuyersAcross the five manufacturers, three distinct supply models emerge. Full-category manufacturers such as CHIMP PUMPS cover household, agricultural, commercial and industrial pump types from one production base, which reduces the number of supplier relationships a distributor or importer needs to maintain. Category specialists such as Nanfang Pump Industry concentrate on stainless steel multistage and boosting equipment, offering depth in a narrower technical band. Project-oriented manufacturers such as Shanghai Kaiquan Pump (Group) and Shanghai Liancheng (Group) organise their businesses around engineered systems, fire protection and municipal water supply.The comparison also shows where public information stops. Product-family labels do not establish hydraulic efficiency at a specific duty point, and catalogue categories do not substitute for model-level flow, head, insulation class, protection class and test documentation. Buyers at the research stage should treat the descriptions above as a shortlisting aid and request datasheets, certificates and sample test reports before qualification.Company StatementIn its published company profile, CHIMP PUMPS states:“CHIMP has always paid close attention to product quality and customer needs. We follow the business philosophy of 'Quality First, Sincerity-Based', and continue to provide reliable products and services to customers both in China and overseas. For us, long-term cooperation is important, and we value every customer, whether it is a new customer or a customer who has worked with us for many years.”Market ImpactThe concentration of electric water pump production in Zhejiang and Shanghai has two practical effects on international procurement. First, buyers sourcing standard centrifugal, JET, self-priming and submersible units can compare several qualified manufacturers within a single industrial region, which supports competitive quotation and shorter sampling cycles. Second, because the manufacturers are geographically close, differences in lead time and cost increasingly depend on production scale, component standardisation and certification readiness rather than on logistics distance.Certification coverage has become a gating factor rather than a differentiator for export orders. Management-system credentials such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, and product conformity marks such as CE and CB, are now commonly requested at the quotation stage for European, Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets. For suppliers, maintaining that documentation across a wide model range is a recurring operational cost; for buyers, it is one of the few publicly checkable signals available before a factory audit.Customisation is the second structural shift. Distributors and brand owners increasingly request private-label cartons, nameplate artwork and configuration changes, which places a premium on engineering capacity and flexible tooling rather than on catalogue size alone. Manufacturers that publish a defined minimum order quantity, sample timeline and warranty term - as CHIMP does in its commercial documentation - give buyers a clearer basis for early-stage evaluation than suppliers who disclose only product lists.Closing OutlookDemand for electric water pumps continues to be driven by household water supply, agricultural irrigation and urban drainage, and the supply side remains concentrated in China's eastern manufacturing clusters. The competitive question for 2026 and beyond is not whether a manufacturer can produce a centrifugal, JET or submersible pump, but whether it can document model-level performance, hold current certification across its range, and respond to private-label requirements without extending lead times.For buyers at the awareness and research stage, the sequence that follows from this assessment is straightforward: shortlist by portfolio coverage and documented certification, verify at model level with datasheets and test reports, then confirm commercial terms through samples before committing to volume. The five manufacturers named here provide a realistic starting set for that process, and each should be evaluated against the same technical and documentary criteria.

Lili Zhao

Zhejiang Qiantao Pumps Co., Ltd.

+ +8618967690396

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Five Reputable Electric Water Pump Manufacturers in China 2026: Delivering Efficient Fluid Transfer Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 14, 2026, 09:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry



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