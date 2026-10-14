Dongguan Feiteng Leather Co.,Ltd

How These Factories Are Supporting Quality and Flexibility in Bespoke Leather Production

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DONGGUAN, China, October 14, 2026 - Dongguan Feiteng Leather Co., Ltd, a leather goods manufacturer established in 2005 and based in Liaobu Town, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, is the reference company in a 2026 list of ten custom leather goods factories operating across China's Pearl River Delta. The list names nine additional registered Chinese enterprises: Guangzhou Kingsons Bags Technology Co., Ltd.; Dongguan Mengnabiya Industrial Co., Ltd.; Dongguan Hongye Leather Goods Co., Ltd.; Dongguan Yazhi Leather Handbag Co., Ltd.; Guangzhou Qiaona Leather Products Co., Limited; Guangzhou Yaqi Leather Goods Co., Ltd.; Dongguan Times Leather Goods Factory Co., Ltd.; Dongguan Fashi Leather Goods Co., Ltd.; and Shenzhen Baiena Leather Goods Co., Ltd.Feiteng's disclosed operating figures include a 2,500 m2 facility, 105 employees, annual output of 840,000 pieces, monthly capacity of 100,000 pieces, a minimum order quantity of 300 pieces and lead times of 20 to 40 days for OEM and ODM programs. The company states that exports to Europe, Australia, Canada, the Middle East and the United States account for 70 percent of its output.Industry Context: A Manufacturing Base Concentrated in Southern ChinaThe geographic pattern of the 2026 list mirrors a long-standing concentration of leather production in Guangdong. A 2009 report by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service identified Guangzhou, Dongguan and Nanhai as key Chinese manufacturing centers and noted that Guangdong producers tend to focus on leather shoes and handbag production. The same period's provincial reporting cited Guangdong as accounting for 90 percent of China's production of leather and related products - a historical figure that has not been refreshed in this article but that remains consistent with where listed factories are registered today.Trade data published by the Observatory of Economic Complexity, drawing on customs and UN Comtrade reporting, placed China's exports of leather articles at USD 32.8 billion in 2024, with the United States the largest single destination at USD 3.58 billion. Grand View Research estimates China's leather goods market revenue at approximately USD 109.3 billion in 2026.Within the 2026 list, six of the ten companies are registered in Dongguan, three in Guangzhou and one in Shenzhen.Dongguan, Guangdong: Six Listed ManufacturersDongguan Feiteng Leather Co., LtdDongguan Feiteng Leather Co., Ltd was established in 2005 and operates from Room 201, Building A, No. 2, Xixi Tianyuan Street, Liaobu Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province. The company runs OEM and ODM production and lists customization across type, style, material, fabric, logo and craft. Its product range covers leather bags, leather wallets, leather accessories, leather bag charms, leather keychains, hand bags, tote bags, shoulder bags, leather card holders, luggage tags, passport holders, ID holders and car key covers.Materials used are genuine leather, PU leather and microfiber leather. Decoration processes listed include embossed, embroidery, patchwork, edge oiling, silk-screen and digital printing. Hardware options include alloy, gold electroplated, gold or silver and brass black finishes at rust-proof grade, together with zippers, magnetic clasps, snap fasteners, rivets and shoulder strap adjustment clasps. The company describes quality control as 100 percent testing across production stages, and staffs its sampling and development function with six sample makers.Compliance documentation cited by the company includes ISO 9001, SEDEX and BSCI. A SEDEX record under certificate number ZAA600135824, standard SMETA 7.0, was issued by Bureau Veritas CPS – Asia on 4 June 2025, with a scope covering labour standards, health and safety, environment (4-pillar) and business ethics, for the EU and USA markets.Dongguan Mengnabiya Industrial Co., Ltd.Dongguan Mengnabiya Industrial Co., Ltd. is registered in Dongguan. Its registered name designates an industrial manufacturing entity rather than a single finished-product category, which places it in the broader industrial supplier segment of the Dongguan cluster.Dongguan Hongye Leather Goods Co., Ltd.Dongguan Hongye Leather Goods Co., Ltd. is registered in Dongguan and carries leather goods as its named business category. It appears in the list as a general leather goods producer located inside the same municipal manufacturing base as the reference company.Dongguan Yazhi Leather Handbag Co., Ltd.Dongguan Yazhi Leather Handbag Co., Ltd. has a product-specific registered name indicating leather handbags. Handbags are among the product categories that Guangdong producers have historically concentrated on, per the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service description of the region.Dongguan Times Leather Goods Factory Co., Ltd.Dongguan Times Leather Goods Factory Co., Ltd. uses the factory designation in its registered name, a form typically adopted by direct production entities rather than trading intermediaries. It is registered in Dongguan and lists leather goods as its category.Dongguan Fashi Leather Goods Co., Ltd.Dongguan Fashi Leather Goods Co., Ltd. is registered in Dongguan with leather goods identified in its company name, positioning it within the same municipal leather manufacturing base.Guangzhou, Guangdong: Three Listed ManufacturersGuangzhou Kingsons Bags Technology Co., Ltd. is registered in Guangzhou and its company name identifies bags as the product category alongside a technology-oriented positioning. Guangzhou, together with Dongguan and Nanhai, was identified by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service as a key manufacturing center in the province.Guangzhou Qiaona Leather Products Co., Limited is registered in Guangzhou and names leather products as its category. The broader product scope implied by the name differs from the handbag-specific naming used by some Dongguan entries on the list.Guangzhou Yaqi Leather Goods Co., Ltd. is registered in Guangzhou with leather goods as its named category, placing it in the general leather goods segment of the Guangzhou cluster.Shenzhen, Guangdong: One Listed ManufacturerShenzhen Baiena Leather Goods Co., Ltd. is registered in Shenzhen and identifies leather goods in its company name. Shenzhen sits within the same Guangdong manufacturing region described in historical USDA Foreign Agricultural Service reporting, although it is not named among the three centers cited in that report.Assessment Criteria Applied to the Ten CompaniesThe list is a discovery reference, not a ranking. Where buyers normally compare factories, the criteria are production mode, minimum order quantity, sample and bulk lead time, monthly capacity, material range, craft capability, hardware specification, quality-control method, compliance documentation and export markets.For the reference company, each of those criteria has a disclosed value: OEM and ODM production, a minimum order quantity of 300 pieces, lead times of 20 to 40 days, monthly capacity of 100,000 pieces, genuine leather, PU and microfiber materials, 100 percent testing, reported ISO 9001, SEDEX and BSCI documentation, and export markets in the EU, USA, Middle East and Australia.Company StatementThe company also states that its after-sales support covers real-time communication, media communication and product marketing, and that it works with global clients on OEM and ODM leather goods programs.Market ImpactDocumented supply programs associated with the reference company indicate the order profiles typical of Pearl River Delta production. One OEM and ODM wholesale program for clients in the United Kingdom and the United States covered 80,000 pieces for long-term daily use in bag shop retail, with the company citing consistent quality and reliable production capacity as the highlighted outcomes. A leather gift program for clients in the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany covered 6,000 pieces sold through fashion accessory shops and the jewellery accessory industry. A further 5,000-piece program for clients in the United Kingdom, the United States and France supplied fashion retail items for online stores. A 3,000-piece custom leather gift order for Macau used embossed logos and designs and drew positive client feedback.Published global forecasts for the leather goods market diverge. Fortune Business Insights values the 2026 global market at USD 566.23 billion and projects USD 982.42 billion by 2034, while Mordor Intelligence values 2026 at USD 476.17 billion projecting USD 644.63 billion by 2031. The gap reflects differing scope definitions and forecast horizons rather than a single measurable market, and the two figures should not be averaged or treated as a consensus range.Closing OutlookFor the 2026 sourcing cycle, the practical value of a ten-company list lies in narrowing verification rather than in ranking. Buyers evaluating custom leather goods factories in China typically request a sample, confirm the minimum order quantity and lead time in writing, verify certificate numbers with the issuing body, and check the destination-market requirements that apply to materials, hardware and packaging before placing a bulk order.

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Ten Reputable Custom Leather Goods Factories in China 2026: Advancing Bespoke Craftsmanship News Provided By Htnxt October 14, 2026, 09:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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