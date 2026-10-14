DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY ISSUES ENERGY EMERGENCY ORDER WALLACE PROPOSES PLAN FOR RELIABLE, AFFORDABLE ELECTRICITY

Restore America's Mission

The Great Baltimore Comeback Starts with Energy Production-and Putting Americans First!

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dave Wallace, Republican nominee for Maryland's Second Congressional District, today called for expanded natural gas power generation, pipelines, energy rights-of-way, and capital investment following a federal emergency order intended to prevent blackouts across the PJM electricity region, which serves Maryland.The Department of Energy issued the order October 12, effective Tuesday, October 13, through Friday, October 16. Elevated electricity demand, unusually warm weather, and overlapping power plant and transmission maintenance outages have placed the regional grid under pressure. The order authorizes additional generation and emergency backup resources to help maintain reliability.“When our federal government must invoke emergency authority to help prevent blackouts, we face an energy reliability crisis that demands action,” Wallace said.“Emergency intervention can help keep the lights on this week. We must build the dependable energy infrastructure that will serve our families for decades.”MORE ELECTRICITY. LOWER BILLS.“The strain on our electrical grid is also a constant strain on our family pocketbooks,” Wallace said.“High electricity bills leave families with less money for groceries, housing, medicine, and other necessities. Businesses face higher operating costs that put jobs and livelihoods under pressure.“We must increase dependable electricity production, overcome scarcity, and drive electricity prices down. That is my imperative.”Maryland imports electricity, leaving its families and businesses dependent on generation elsewhere and the transmission infrastructure needed to deliver it.“Abundant natural gas is available in our regional backyard,” Wallace said.“We need pipelines to deliver that gas and new power plants to put it to work for our people. My goal is to turn Maryland from a net importer of electricity into a net exporter.”BUILD A STRONGER RELIABILITY CUSHIONPJM's 2026–27 capacity auction met its planning reserve requirement with virtually no excess. Its 2027–28 auction fell short of the approximately 20% planning reserve target.“When consumption surges while generating plants and transmission equipment are undergoing maintenance, our reliability cushion comes under pressure,” Wallace said.“We must build dependable capacity before these pressures become blackouts. Wind and solar output depends on weather conditions. Our grid needs dispatchable resources capable of responding when electricity is needed.”OLSZEWSKI VOTED AGAINST NATURAL GAS INFRASTRUCTURE REFORMSWallace identified four energy measures on which Congressman Johnny Olszewski voted Nay:CONGRESSIONAL VOTING RECORDH.R. 3632 - Power Plant Reliability Act: December 16, 2025, House Roll Call 342 (tel:342). The bill would require advance notice of planned generating-unit retirements, with exceptions, and authorize FERC to require continued operation when needed for reliability.H.R. 3616 - Reliable Power Act: December 17, 2025, House Roll Call 347 (tel:347). The bill would strengthen reliability assessments and require FERC review of covered federal regulations when inadequate generation threatens the grid.H.R. 3668 - Improving Interagency Coordination for Pipeline Reviews Act: December 12, 2025, House Roll Call 334 (tel:334). The bill would streamline covered natural gas project reviews through FERC leadership and concurrent agency review.H.R. 1949 - Unlocking our Domestic LNG Potential Act: November 20, 2025, House Roll Call 304 (tel:304). The bill would remove separate Department of Energy approval requirements for natural gas imports and exports and give FERC exclusive authority over approval of associated facilities.“My opponent voted against these reforms,” Wallace said.“I will fight for the infrastructure and investment that strengthen our energy security.”REMOVE BARRIERS TO PRODUCTION AND ENERGY RIGHTS-OF-WAYWallace's proposed American Energy Certainty, Security, and Affordability Act of 2027 would establish one lead agency, one coordinated review process, and enforceable permitting deadlines while preserving protections for public safety, water, and property rights.His accompanying rights-of-way initiative would prioritize technically suitable existing utility, pipeline, railroad, and highway corridors for additional energy infrastructure, subject to engineering requirements, lawful easements, and landowner agreements.“Federal law must protect our interstate energy system against state policies that unlawfully obstruct production, restrict essential fuel deliveries, or force crucial electrical generation to close before dependable replacement capacity is operating,” Wallace said.“No state should be allowed to jeopardize the electricity supply on which neighboring states depend.”Wallace also called for ending the special regulatory privileges that allow California's vehicle mandates, when adopted by other states, to shape markets beyond California's borders.“Our Constitutional Republic rests on a federalist model,” Wallace said.“Congress must establish clear national rules for interstate commerce and prevent any one state from becoming the nation's energy regulator. We must oppose mandates that increase electricity demand while dependable generating capacity is being restricted.”CAPITAL GAINS TAX REFORM TO UNLOCK ENERGY INVESTMENTOn the October 13 broadcast of Kudlow, former Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette called for indexing capital gains to inflation, explaining that the change would enable additional investment in American infrastructure. He also emphasized the need to reduce the cost of doing business in the United States.“Brouillette identified a critical barrier to investment,” Wallace said.“We should tax actual gains rather than increases that merely reflect inflation. I will advance capital gains reform, supported by dynamic economic modeling, to encourage long-term investment in energy production, refineries, power plants, and electrical grid capacity.“We must end the war against fossil fuels, remove unnecessary permitting and tax barriers, and give investors the certainty needed to finance and build. Greater production, dependable electricity, and lower family bills-that is my imperative.”Wallace's broader agenda connects domestic production with pipelines, storage, refinery investment, natural gas generation, and stronger electricity transmission and distribution. His Chesapeake Bay LNG vision would connect regional natural gas production with manufacturing, port investment, and allied energy markets.“Abundant energy and free markets strengthen national security, prosperity, and human dignity,” Wallace said.“We must replace scarcity with production and encourage the investment needed to build.”PUT AMERICANS FIRST“Three weeks from Election Day, I am asking Maryland voters to help us win this fight and Put Americans First,” Wallace said.“Through RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSION- RAM, we will work to deliver affordable, reliable electricity and more money left in our families' pockets.“We will build the power plants, open the energy corridors, and encourage the investment our future requires.“Together, we will win-and The Great Baltimore Comeback Begins NOW!”###

Derek Noyes

Restore America's Mission

+1 443-693-2208

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DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY ISSUES ENERGY EMERGENCY ORDER; WALLACE PROPOSES PLAN FOR RELIABLE, AFFORDABLE ELECTRICITY News Provided By RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSION October 14, 2026, 09:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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