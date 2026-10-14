UK's Healthcare Marketing Specialist Rebuilds Itself With AI

Marin Bargan, Founder at Pulse Digital Health

Pulse Digital Health Relaunches Website Built Entirely by AI

The UK healthcare marketing specialist pairs an AI-driven build with human-led design direction in a full rebrand of pulsedigital

- Marin Bargan, Founder at Pulse Digital Health

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pulse Digital Health, the UK's healthcare-only digital marketing agency that works exclusively with private clinics, consultants and specialist practices, today announced the relaunch of its own website, pulsedigital, built entirely through an AI-driven development process and shaped by an in-house, designer-led creative direction. Artificial intelligence handled the development, content structuring and the technical mechanics of the build, while Pulse Digital Health's design team set the visual direction, typography and layout from the outset. The result is a working proof of concept for AI-driven development that the agency now brings to its wider service offering.

“We have always argued that private clinics cannot afford to treat their website as an afterthought, and we were not prepared to treat our own that way either. We are strong believers in adopting artificial intelligence, and rebuilding pulsedigital was a deliberate part of that process. What has surprised us most is how much more enjoyable the work has become: we now have far greater flexibility to customise and to build a site exactly as we first imagined it, rather than being held back by the slower, more rigid methods of conventional website development. The result looks and feels like the work of a design studio, built at a pace no design studio could match on its own.”

Marin Bargan, Founder at Pulse Digital Health

Pulse Digital Health's client roster includes UME Health, Lumen Harley Street, HarleyAVM, Dupuytren's UK, Gentle Procedures UK, Dr Carla Perna and Dr Bonaros, spanning specialisms from oncology and radiotherapy to men's health to audiovestibular medicine across London's Harley Street and beyond.

Pulse Digital Health works exclusively with private clinics, consultants and specialist healthcare practices across Harley Street, London and the wider UK, offering search engine optimisation, content strategy, website design and development, conversion optimisation, brand and visual identity and local search. AI-assisted website builds now sit alongside the agency's established custom WordPress development as part of that offering, built with the same design rigour and compliance discipline Pulse Digital Health applies to every client project.

About Pulse Digital Health

Pulse Digital Health is a UK-based digital marketing agency working exclusively with private healthcare clinics, consultants and specialist practices. Its services span healthcare SEO, content, website design and development, conversion optimisation, brand and visual identity and local search, delivered under the standards set by the ASA, CAP, MHRA and GMC. Pulse Digital Health is based in London.

Marin Bargan

Pulse Digital Health Ltd.

+44 7471 370804

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UK's Healthcare Marketing Specialist Rebuilds Itself With AI News Provided By Pulse Digital Health Ltd October 14, 2026, 09:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Technology



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