Sedaro Welcomes Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bill Liquori, USSF, As Advisor

Lt. Gen. Liquori Headshot

Former Space Force Chief Strategy and Resourcing Officer will advise Sedaro leadership on strategy and mission applications

- Lt. Gen. Bill Liquori, USSF (Ret.)ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lt. Gen. William J. "Bill" Liquori Jr., U.S. Space Force (Ret.), has joined Sedaro as an advisor, bringing more than three decades of military leadership and experience shaping national space strategy, policy, and operations.Liquori retired in 2022 following 31 years in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. As the Space Force's first Chief Strategy and Resourcing Officer, he oversaw the service's strategies, requirements, and budget. He also led the development of its international engagement strategy.Earlier, Liquori served as Director for Space Policy on the National Security Council staff, where he led the interagency team writing the 2018 National Space Strategy and supported early policy work leading to the establishment of the Space Force. His career also included command of the 50th Space Wing and the Space Operations Squadron at Aerospace Data Facility – Colorado, as well as multiple assignments in DoD and the Intel Community."Bill helped establish the strategic priorities and requirements that continue to shape the Space Force today. We're fortunate to have his guidance as we accelerate the delivery of integrated mission intelligence to operators and decision-makers responsible for our nation's most complex warfighting missions." Robbie Robertson · CEO & Co-Founder · SedaroLiquori joins as Sedaro expands its work across the U.S. Space Force and broader national security enterprise."Sedaro has built an impressive team with the technical expertise and agility to tackle increasingly complex national security challenges. Their multi-domain modeling, simulation and digital engineering capabilities have tremendous potential to improve the speed and quality of acquisition and operational decisions. I look forward to helping Sedaro realize that potential across the defense enterprise." Lt. Gen. Bill Liquori, USSF (Ret.)Lt. Gen. Liquori's role with Sedaro is in a personal capacity. Reference to his military service does not constitute endorsement by the Department of War or the United States Space Force.

Jordan Nachbar

Sedaro Corporation

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Sedaro Welcomes Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bill Liquori, USSF, as Advisor News Provided By Sedaro Corporation October 14, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry



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