Vitel Net Joins The National Cooperative Of Health Networks As Business Partner To Advance Specialty Care Access

ViTel Net Joins NCHN as Business Partner

ViTel Net to help rural health networks develop shared-services models that improve tele-specialty access & strengthen long-term viability for rural hospitals.

- Linda Weiss, Executive Director of NCHNMCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ViTel Net, the leading provider of tele-specialty care infrastructure, today announced it has joined the National Cooperative of Health Networks Association (NCHN) as a Business Partner to advance its work with health networks in building shared-services models that help rural and community hospitals access and sustain tele-specialty care while strengthening financial viability.Across the country, rural and community hospitals face growing financial and workforce pressures that make already scarce specialty services increasingly difficult to maintain. Patients travel farther for care, more cases leave the community, hospitals lose associated revenue, and the sustainability of local healthcare is put at risk.“Patient retention through tele-specialty access is key to the economic viability of rural critical access and community hospitals,” said Mark Noble, CEO of ViTel Net.“But the economics don't work for a low-volume rural hospital to build the capability for itself. Health networks allow hospitals to aggregate their needs and resources and build services that make financial and operational sense across a larger footprint. That is why NCHN is such a natural fit for ViTel Net.”ViTel Net works with rural health networks, hospital collaboratives, and healthcare associations to identify specialty care gaps, shared clinical capacity, supplemental coverage needs, and interoperability and workflow challenges across independent organizations. Health networks are a natural aggregator because they already have the relationships, visibility, and structure to understand needs across multiple hospitals. By aggregating demand, clinical resources, technology, and program costs, networks can create the scale that individual hospitals cannot achieve alone, while helping them remain independent and retaining more care and revenue within their communities.The Rural Health Transformation Program has provided seed funding to establish the infrastructure for sustainable shared tele-specialty programs. Most recently, ViTel Net worked alongside fellow NCHN Business Partners Equum Medical and Stroudwater Associates to help shape the winning application and tele-specialty care model for an 11-hospital collaborative in New York that was awarded $3 million to expand rural specialty access. Together, the partners bring virtual care infrastructure, fractional tele-specialty coverage, rural healthcare needs and readiness assessments, and program development experience. The program is designed to reduce avoidable transfers, retain appropriate admissions and revenue locally, use scarce clinical capacity more effectively, and remain sustainable beyond the grant funding.“We work to curate business partners that understand our members' needs and can add value to our membership,” said Linda Weiss, Executive Director of NCHN.“We are thrilled to welcome ViTel Net to our community and are excited about the collaborative work they are doing with our other business partners to improve access to specialty care for the rural communities our members serve.”ViTel Net's highly configurable and integrated vCareCommand platform provides the core infrastructure for tele-specialty care across independent hospitals with different EHRs, workflows, technology environments, and clinical partners. It supports patient data exchange, documentation, medical imaging, virtual encounters, analytics, and reporting across a distributed network. Through programs including North Carolina's Statewide Telepsychiatry Program (NC-STeP) and the U.S. Army's National Emergency TeleCritical Care Network, ViTel Net has demonstrated the ability to support statewide and national tele-specialty networks across disparate healthcare organizations.ViTel Net plans to expand its collaboration with NCHN members and Business Partners to identify specialty access gaps, aggregate resources, and build shared tele-specialty care programs that can scale clinically, operationally, and financially.About ViTel NetViTel Net solves one of the most critical challenges in multi-site tele-specialty programs: secure access to patient data and coordinated clinical workflows across diverse specialties and EHR systems. Leveraging deep expertise in interoperability and systems integration, alongside a configurable cloud-based workflow platform, ViTel Net enables informed and efficient remote delivery of specialty care across rural and underserved communities.About NCHNThe National Cooperative of Health Networks Association (NCHN) supports rural and underserved community healthcare organizations by fostering networking and collaboration, innovation, education and access to resources that strengthen healthcare delivery and sustainability across rural America.

Paula Cardona

ViTel Net

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ViTel Net Joins the National Cooperative of Health Networks as Business Partner to Advance Specialty Care Access News Provided By ViTel Net October 14, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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