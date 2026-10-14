Iflytek AINOTE 2 Expands Australian Retail Availability Through Harvey Norman

The iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 brings a natural, paper-like writing and sketching experience to everyday creativity and productivity.

The ultra-thin AI-powered E Ink notebook brings intelligent handwriting, real-time transcription and productivity tools to Australian consumers.

AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The AI-powered E Ink notebook will soon bring intelligent notetaking, real-time transcription and AI-assisted productivity to Australian consumers through Harvey Norman.iFLYTEK has expanded the Australian availability of its AINOTE 2, with the AI-powered E Ink notebook now available through Harvey Norman online and at participating stores.The retail launch gives Australian consumers more opportunities to experience the AINOTE 2 in person and discover how artificial intelligence can support note-taking, meetings, reading and everyday productivity.Designed for professionals, students and anyone seeking a more focused digital workspace, the iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 combines a paper-like E Ink display with AI-powered transcription, translation, handwriting recognition and intelligent productivity tools.Bringing AI-Powered Note-Taking to Australian RetailAs AI becomes an increasingly important part of everyday work and study, consumers are looking for practical technology that can help them capture, organise and manage information more efficiently.The AINOTE 2 is an AI-powered digital notebook and E Ink tablet that helps users capture ideas, record conversations, organise notes and review information within a focused digital workspace.With the AINOTE 2 now available through Harvey Norman, Australian customers can discover iFLYTEK's AI-powered notebook technology through one of the country's leading consumer technology retailers.The retail launch reflects iFLYTEK's growing presence in Australia and its commitment to making practical AI-powered productivity technology more accessible to local consumers.An Ultra-Thin AI-Powered E Ink NotebookAt just 4.2 mm thin and weighing approximately 295 grams, the AINOTE 2 combines portability with a large 10.65-inch flexible E Ink display.The device features a 300 PPI paper-like screen, designed to provide a comfortable experience for reading, writing and reviewing documents. Its low-latency writing experience allows users to write naturally with a stylus while keeping the benefits of a digital workspace.The AINOTE 2 is designed for users who want a more focused alternative to traditional notebooks and general-purpose tablets, combining digital handwriting with AI-powered tools.Capture Meetings and Turn Conversations into Useful InformationOne of the AINOTE 2's key capabilities is its AI-powered meeting workflow.The device can record conversations and support real-time transcription, helping users capture important information from meetings, lectures and interviews.AI-powered tools can then assist with organising information and generating meeting summaries, helping users move from recorded conversations to structured notes and actionable information.For busy professionals and students, this can reduce the need to manually capture every detail while allowing them to focus more closely on the conversation.Handwriting Meets Artificial IntelligenceThe AINOTE 2 combines traditional handwriting with intelligent digital tools.Users can write naturally on the E Ink display and convert handwritten content into digital text. The device also supports handwriting recognition across a wide range of languages, helping users search and manage handwritten information more efficiently.The platform also includes AI-assisted features designed to support note organisation, information retrieval and writing workflows.By bringing handwriting, voice and artificial intelligence together, AINOTE 2 is designed to help users move more easily between capturing ideas and turning them into usable information.Built for Reading, Writing and Everyday ProductivityBeyond note-taking, the AINOTE 2 is designed as a broader productivity device.Its paper-like E Ink display supports focused reading and document review, while its AI-powered tools can assist users with information management and everyday workflows.The device also supports Android applications and Google Play compatibility, allowing users to integrate selected applications into their digital workspace.From business meetings and university lectures to document reading and personal planning, the AINOTE 2 is designed to support a range of professional, educational and everyday use cases.A New Way to Experience AI Productivity TechnologyThe launch of the AINOTE 2 through Harvey Norman represents an important step in bringing iFLYTEK's AI-powered productivity technology to a broader Australian audience.Rather than presenting artificial intelligence as a standalone feature, the AINOTE 2 integrates AI into everyday activities such as writing notes, recording meetings, reviewing documents and managing information.Its combination of an ultra-thin E Ink design, natural handwriting and AI-powered productivity tools creates a focused device built around portability, productivity and intelligent information management.Australian AvailabilityThe iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 is now available through Harvey Norman online and at participating stores across Australia.Customers can experience the device and explore its AI-powered note-taking, handwriting, transcription and productivity capabilities through participating Harvey Norman retail locations.Product and in-store demonstration availability may vary by location and is subject to stock availability.About iFLYTEKiFLYTEK is a global artificial intelligence company specialising in intelligent speech, natural language processing and AI-powered technologies.Through its AI technologies and consumer products, iFLYTEK develops solutions designed to support communication, learning, note-taking and professional productivity.

Alicia Tian

AI Online

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iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 Expands Australian Retail Availability Through Harvey Norman News Provided By AI Online October 14, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology



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