Frontive And Lainahealth Partner To Unify Patient Preparation And Recovery

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Launching first in orthopedics, the integrated solution supports throughput management, physical therapy adherence, and PROMs capture ahead of new requirements.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frontive and LainaHealth today announced a strategic partnership that will make LainaHealth's patient-reported outcome measure (PROM) collection and virtual physical therapy (VPT) capabilities available to Frontive customers, including health systems, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and independent surgical and procedural practices.

Together, the companies will provide an end-to-end patient experience from early procedural preparation and prehab through postoperative virtual physical therapy and measurable outcomes, all through a unified patient-facing experience.

The partnership launches first in orthopedics, where physical therapy adherence is critical to surgical recovery, yet fewer than 20% of orthopedic surgery patients meet the threshold for adequate postoperative PT utilization (six or more visits within 90 days of surgery).[1] That gap is widening as more orthopedic volume shifts to contracted centers of excellence, requiring patients to travel further from home, making consistent in-person PT harder to sustain and increasing reliance on options patients can access remotely.

Patients access these combined capabilities through Frontive's application, a FHIR-native single sign-on platform designed to reduce the app fatigue that undermines post-op adoption. Frontive transforms paper-based clinical protocols into structured, time-based guidance patients can easily follow while giving care teams visibility into surgical readiness, adherence, and risk. LainaHealth adds virtual rehabilitation delivered by licensed physical therapists and guided by Laina, its live artificial intelligence navigation assistant. Leveraging automated, longitudinal outcomes collection technology, LainaHealth provides clinically actionable data and recovery visibility throughout the patient care journey.

Healthcare organizations face increasing accountability for both the cost and outcomes of procedural care. CMS quality requirements and value-based payment models, including mandatory patient-reported outcome collection for hip and knee replacement, are placing greater emphasis on performance across the care journey, while alternative payment arrangements and direct-to-employer contracting are creating new expectations for organizations to demonstrate quality, patient outcomes, and economic value.

"Our focus at Frontive is closing the gap between the care plan and what actually happens when the patient leaves the clinic," said C. Anthony Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of Frontive. "As complex procedures increasingly move to outpatient settings, organizations need a better way to support patients and measure performance without adding complexity or more work for care teams. Integrating LainaHealth's PROMs and virtual PT capabilities into our platform increases customer value while giving patients a seamless experience that better reflects their care journey."

"Orthopedic outcomes are dependent on rehabilitation adherence, and today most patients do not follow through with prescribed care," said Ryan Eder, Founder and CEO of LainaHealth. "As more joint and spine cases move to centers of excellence, patients are traveling farther from home and losing easy access to in-person therapy right when they need it most. Delivering our comprehensive virtual care through Frontive's single sign-on platform closes that gap and gives health systems and surgical practices a solution to keep patients engaged in recovery no matter where they live."

The integrated Frontive and LainaHealth offering is available now to health systems, ASCs, and orthopedic surgical groups, with expansion into additional procedural specialties planned. Organizations interested in optimizing post-operative rehabilitation, recovery visibility, and procedural performance can learn more at Frontive and LainaHealth.

About Frontive

Frontive is a patient-facing procedural management platform that helps health systems and large, procedure-intensive practices turn clinical protocols into structured, time-based patient guidance while protecting procedural revenue and margin, and supporting measurable performance across the episode of care. Learn more at Frontive.

About LainaHealth

LainaHealth is a nationwide virtual medical practice built to break down the barriers to accessing clinical, measured care. LainaHealth's care model pairs licensed clinicians with Laina, a live artificial intelligence navigation assistant, to combine live telehealth visits with interactive, measured care plans that patients complete at home through their own devices. LainaHealth's HIPAA-compliant, Class II FDA-registered platform serves health plans, health systems, and medical practices across 49 states, driving patient engagement and providing continuous, longitudinal visibility into the patient care journey through outcomes data. Learn more at LainaHealth and follow LainaHealth on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Frontive:...

LainaHealth: Alex Gabriel |...

[1] Predictors of Postoperative Physical Therapy Utilization After Common Orthopaedic Procedures. Bhardwaj N, Dadoo S, Saggar R, et al. JBJS Open Access. 2026;11(3). 2106/JBJS.26.00192.

C. Anthony Jones

Frontive Inc.

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Frontive and LainaHealth Partner to Unify Patient Preparation and Recovery News Provided By Frontive Inc. October 14, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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