Illegal Firecracker Storage Unearthed In Delhi's Harsh Vihar, 567 Kg Of Material Seized

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) A joint team of the Delhi Police's Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) and Harsh Vihar police station has discovered illegal storage of firecrackers in Mandoli village and recovered 567.30 kg of firecrackers and other related material, with one person apprehended in connection with the case, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident came to light on October 12, when a police team was conducting area patrolling and received information about the storage of firecrackers at a premises in Mandoli. The information was immediately shared with the police station, following which a team reached the location.

Upon reaching the premises, located on the first floor of a house in Gali No. 12, near Government Senior Secondary School in Mandoli, the police found a large quantity of firecrackers and materials used in their manufacture stored in cartons and sacks.

The recovered material was inspected, weighed, sampled, and seized in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

An FIR (No. 315/2026) was registered at Harsh Vihar police station on Tuesday under Section 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 9B of the Explosives Act, 1884.

The accused has been identified as Mohd. Tayyab, 23, son of Aslam and a resident of Netaji Park in Loni Dehat, Uttar Pradesh. Police said he was the owner of the firecracker manufacturing unit and had been apprehended in the case.

According to the police, the accused has no previous criminal involvement and is not listed as a bad character (BC) at the police station.

The seized material included seven-shot firecrackers, single-shot firecrackers, Roman candles, coloured firecrackers and other related materials, with the total weight estimated at 567.30 kg.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

Earlier on October 12, Delhi Police had seized around 570 kg of firecrackers stored illegally at a residential premises in southwest Delhi's Dwarka ahead of Diwali and booked a 79-year-old man in connection with the recovery.