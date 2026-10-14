DAVID AARON TO PRESENT £1 MILLION JURASSIC DINOSAUR SKULL WITH A PREDATOR’S TOOTH EMBEDDED IN ITS JAW AT FRIEZE MASTERS 2026

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) 13 October 2026, For Immediate Release: David Aaron will present an exceptionally complete Camarasaurus supremus skull at Frieze Masters 2026, offered for £1 million. Dating to the Late Jurassic, approximately 150 million years ago, the specimen preserves a remarkable detail: an Allosaurus tooth remains embedded in its lower jaw, evidence of an encounter between a giant herbivore and one of the apex predators of its time.



Excavated in 2022 on private land in Colorado, in the Morrison Formation, the skull is distinguished by its exceptional condition and full dentition.



Sauropod skulls are particularly fragile and rarely survive fossilisation intact, making such a complete example an unusual opportunity to examine the anatomy of these Camarasaurus was a long-necked, plant-eating dinosaur that inhabited what is now North America.



The tooth lodged in this specimen’s jaw offers a connection to the ecosystem in which it lived, preserving physical evidence of its interaction with Allosaurus, a large carnivorous dinosaur that shared the same landscape.



“It is one of the most complete and extraordinary examples of a Camarasaurus skull to become available on the market,” says Salomon Aaron, Director of David Aaron. “It dates to the Jurassic era, circa 150 million years ago, and may have reached up to 25 metres in length. An Allosaurus tooth remains embedded in its jaw, extraordinary evidence of an encounter between this giant herbivore and an apex predator. We are delighted to be presenting it at Frieze Masters.”



The skull forms the centrepiece of a presentation bringing together important natural history specimens and ancient works of art.



Among the antiquities on display is a wooden Statue of a Female Offering Bearer, dating to Egypt’s Middle Kingdom, Late 11th–Early 12th Dynasty. Retaining beautifully preserved polychrome decoration, the figure would have been placed in a tomb to provide for its owner in the afterlife.



An elegant Roman marble Crouching Venus, dating to the late 1st–early 2nd century AD, depicts the goddess of love and beauty in the celebrated “Crouching Aphrodite” pose. Derived from a Hellenistic sculpture attributed to Doidalsas of Bithynia, the composition embodies the enduring Roman fascination with Greek sculptural traditions.

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