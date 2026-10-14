Sonu Tyagi, Founder, Approach Entertainment & Go Spiritual, Shares Bollywood, Celebrity Management, Advertising, Business & Spirituality Insights as The Sunny Shah Show Goes Live
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Mumbai: Award-winning writer, director, producer and Founder of Approach Entertainment Group and Go Spiritual, Sonu Tyagi, has shared insights into Bollywood, celebrity management, advertising, public relations, entrepreneurship, business challenges and spirituality in the newly released episode of The Sunny Shah Show. Hosted by entrepreneur and leadership advocate Sunny Shah, the video podcast is now live on YouTube, featuring an engaging conversation about Tyagi's professional journey, entertainment industry experiences, personal values and commitment to spiritual awareness.
During the conversation, Tyagi recalled his beginnings in village in Ghaziabad, where he grew up in an agricultural family. His interest in human behaviour, psychology, writing and spirituality led him to pursue a degree in Psychology and professional studies in Advertising Management, Journalism and Filmmaking. He emphasised that simplicity, honesty and staying connected to one's roots remain important, regardless of professional achievements.
Watch the Full Episode:
Discussing his entrepreneurial journey, Tyagi explained how he established Approach Communications in Delhi at the age of 24, after working with advertising agencies in copywriting and client servicing. His understanding of psychology helped him appreciate consumer behaviour and communication, while opportunities in public relations encouraged him to start his own business. He subsequently moved to Mumbai and expanded into entertainment, celebrity management, filmmaking and media.
One of the podcast's key discussions focused on Bollywood and celebrity management. Tyagi explained that his original ambition was to become a writer and director, but entering film production without substantial financial backing was challenging. Celebrity management provided an opportunity to build industry relationships and work on brand endorsements, advertising campaigns, events and entertainment assignments. He described an early celebrity advertising campaign as an important milestone in establishing Approach Entertainment.
Speaking about changing cinema, Tyagi praised classic Bollywood films for their emotional depth, memorable characters and enduring appeal. He also questioned the excessive emphasis on crime, violence and sexually explicit themes in some OTT productions, advocating greater attention to meaningful and socially relevant storytelling. He discussed his upcoming satirical Hindi comedy Camp Decent, on which he serves as Creative Producer, as an example of exploring contemporary social issues through entertainment.
The conversation also explored Two Great Masters, the spiritual film and web series created and co-produced by Tyagi. Inspired by a book about the teachings of two renowned Indian spiritual masters, the project seeks to bring spiritual wisdom to contemporary audiences. Tyagi discussed using creative storytelling and promotional campaigns to encourage greater interest in spirituality, meditation and mental wellbeing.
A significant part of the podcast focused on Go Spiritual, founded by Tyagi in 2017. The organisation works across Spirituality, Spiritual Awareness, Philanthropy & Social Causes, Mental Health & Wellness, Ayurveda & Organic Living, Spiritual Tourism, Media and Events. Its initiatives include mental health awareness programmes, school activities, discussions with psychologists, vegetarianism and animal compassion campaigns, hunger relief, blanket donations and efforts promoting conscious living.
Tyagi particularly highlighted emotional challenges affecting children, parents and senior citizens, including loneliness and weakening family relationships. He also discussed the Go Spiritual News Magazine & App, which publishes content on spirituality, mental health, yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, wellness, spiritual tourism and inspirational living. Go Spiritual is additionally developing Web TV and OTT initiatives to expand its positive and spiritually oriented media activities.
The podcast also covered family values, social concerns and Tyagi's passion for creative writing. He spoke about his admiration for classic family-oriented cinema, a recently written ghazal and a novel inspired by personal experiences. In a memorable concluding exchange, Sunny Shah asked how he would like to be remembered beyond his professional achievements. Tyagi replied, “As a spiritual and honest person.”
Sonu Tyagi has more than two decades of experience across advertising, media, communications and entertainment, with contributions to over 40 Bollywood films through production, marketing, writing, direction, celebrity management and creative consultation. He is also co-producing the international English-language feature film Liberation. His recognitions include The Bizz India 2010 Award, Service Excellence Award, PR Agency of the Year Award, Yuva Ratn Award and the Top Most Leaders in Mental Health honour at the 7th World Mental Health Congress & Awards.
Approach Entertainment Group operates across major Indian cities, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Dehradun. Its businesses include Approach Entertainment, an award-winning Celebrity & Talent Management, Films Productions, Advertising & Corporate Films Productions, Films Marketing, Events & Entertainment Marketing company; Approach Communications, an award-winning PR, Digital & Integrated Communications agency serving corporate, healthcare, entertainment, finance, education and social sectors; Approach Bollywood, a Bollywood & Entertainment Newswire, Portal & App; and Go Spiritual, the group's spiritual and wellness initiative.
The Sunny Shah Show, hosted by Sunny Shah, Founder and CEO of The Leadership Federation, features conversations with entrepreneurs, business leaders and accomplished personalities. The newly released episode offers viewers insights into entertainment, business and spirituality while highlighting the personal values behind Tyagi's professional journey
During the conversation, Tyagi recalled his beginnings in village in Ghaziabad, where he grew up in an agricultural family. His interest in human behaviour, psychology, writing and spirituality led him to pursue a degree in Psychology and professional studies in Advertising Management, Journalism and Filmmaking. He emphasised that simplicity, honesty and staying connected to one's roots remain important, regardless of professional achievements.
Watch the Full Episode:
Discussing his entrepreneurial journey, Tyagi explained how he established Approach Communications in Delhi at the age of 24, after working with advertising agencies in copywriting and client servicing. His understanding of psychology helped him appreciate consumer behaviour and communication, while opportunities in public relations encouraged him to start his own business. He subsequently moved to Mumbai and expanded into entertainment, celebrity management, filmmaking and media.
One of the podcast's key discussions focused on Bollywood and celebrity management. Tyagi explained that his original ambition was to become a writer and director, but entering film production without substantial financial backing was challenging. Celebrity management provided an opportunity to build industry relationships and work on brand endorsements, advertising campaigns, events and entertainment assignments. He described an early celebrity advertising campaign as an important milestone in establishing Approach Entertainment.
Speaking about changing cinema, Tyagi praised classic Bollywood films for their emotional depth, memorable characters and enduring appeal. He also questioned the excessive emphasis on crime, violence and sexually explicit themes in some OTT productions, advocating greater attention to meaningful and socially relevant storytelling. He discussed his upcoming satirical Hindi comedy Camp Decent, on which he serves as Creative Producer, as an example of exploring contemporary social issues through entertainment.
The conversation also explored Two Great Masters, the spiritual film and web series created and co-produced by Tyagi. Inspired by a book about the teachings of two renowned Indian spiritual masters, the project seeks to bring spiritual wisdom to contemporary audiences. Tyagi discussed using creative storytelling and promotional campaigns to encourage greater interest in spirituality, meditation and mental wellbeing.
A significant part of the podcast focused on Go Spiritual, founded by Tyagi in 2017. The organisation works across Spirituality, Spiritual Awareness, Philanthropy & Social Causes, Mental Health & Wellness, Ayurveda & Organic Living, Spiritual Tourism, Media and Events. Its initiatives include mental health awareness programmes, school activities, discussions with psychologists, vegetarianism and animal compassion campaigns, hunger relief, blanket donations and efforts promoting conscious living.
Tyagi particularly highlighted emotional challenges affecting children, parents and senior citizens, including loneliness and weakening family relationships. He also discussed the Go Spiritual News Magazine & App, which publishes content on spirituality, mental health, yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, wellness, spiritual tourism and inspirational living. Go Spiritual is additionally developing Web TV and OTT initiatives to expand its positive and spiritually oriented media activities.
The podcast also covered family values, social concerns and Tyagi's passion for creative writing. He spoke about his admiration for classic family-oriented cinema, a recently written ghazal and a novel inspired by personal experiences. In a memorable concluding exchange, Sunny Shah asked how he would like to be remembered beyond his professional achievements. Tyagi replied, “As a spiritual and honest person.”
Sonu Tyagi has more than two decades of experience across advertising, media, communications and entertainment, with contributions to over 40 Bollywood films through production, marketing, writing, direction, celebrity management and creative consultation. He is also co-producing the international English-language feature film Liberation. His recognitions include The Bizz India 2010 Award, Service Excellence Award, PR Agency of the Year Award, Yuva Ratn Award and the Top Most Leaders in Mental Health honour at the 7th World Mental Health Congress & Awards.
Approach Entertainment Group operates across major Indian cities, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Dehradun. Its businesses include Approach Entertainment, an award-winning Celebrity & Talent Management, Films Productions, Advertising & Corporate Films Productions, Films Marketing, Events & Entertainment Marketing company; Approach Communications, an award-winning PR, Digital & Integrated Communications agency serving corporate, healthcare, entertainment, finance, education and social sectors; Approach Bollywood, a Bollywood & Entertainment Newswire, Portal & App; and Go Spiritual, the group's spiritual and wellness initiative.
The Sunny Shah Show, hosted by Sunny Shah, Founder and CEO of The Leadership Federation, features conversations with entrepreneurs, business leaders and accomplished personalities. The newly released episode offers viewers insights into entertainment, business and spirituality while highlighting the personal values behind Tyagi's professional journey
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