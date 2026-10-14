QFC WELCOMES FIERA CAPITAL AS IT ESTABLISHES A LOCAL PRESENCE IN QATAR
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) October 14, 2026, Doha – Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading financial and business centre, has welcomed Canadian asset manager Fiera Capital, a leading independent asset management firm with approximately USD 115 billion in assets under management as at June 30, 2026, while it establishes a local office in Qatar. The firm’s UK subsidiary has received initial authorisation from the QFC Regulatory Authority and will operate as Fiera Capital (UK) LTD QFC Branch in Qatar.
Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, Chief Executive Officer of QFC, stressed the significance of Fiera Capital’s licensing: “Fiera Capital is a welcome addition to QFC’s financial services community. The decision by an established international asset manager to open a local office reflects growing confidence in Qatar as a regional financial hub and adds further depth to our asset management sector.”
Klaus Schuster, Executive Director and CEO, Fiera Capital EMEA and Asia, commented: ‘’Opening an office in Qatar allows us to work more closely with investors in the market and to contribute to the country's ambitions under National Vision 2030. We are grateful to the QFC for its partnership as we get started."
Vijay Singh has been appointed Senior Executive Officer of the Qatar office. Vijay is a portfolio manager specialising in emerging and frontier markets with over a decade of experience
Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, Chief Executive Officer of QFC, stressed the significance of Fiera Capital’s licensing: “Fiera Capital is a welcome addition to QFC’s financial services community. The decision by an established international asset manager to open a local office reflects growing confidence in Qatar as a regional financial hub and adds further depth to our asset management sector.”
Klaus Schuster, Executive Director and CEO, Fiera Capital EMEA and Asia, commented: ‘’Opening an office in Qatar allows us to work more closely with investors in the market and to contribute to the country's ambitions under National Vision 2030. We are grateful to the QFC for its partnership as we get started."
Vijay Singh has been appointed Senior Executive Officer of the Qatar office. Vijay is a portfolio manager specialising in emerging and frontier markets with over a decade of experience
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment