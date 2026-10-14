FUJIFILM India Supports AIIMS Research Department for Clinical Research study on AI assisted Early Detection of Upper Gastrointestinal Cancers
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Delhi, 14 October, 2026: FUJIFILM India, today announced its support, through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, for a landmark clinical research study led by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted endoscopy in improving the early detection of upper gastrointestinal (UGI) malignancies, an area where timely diagnosis remains critical to improving patient outcomes.
Upper gastrointestinal cancers continue to contribute significantly to cancer-related morbidity and mortality in India. While early detection can substantially improve survival outcomes, many early-stage lesions remain difficult to identify during routine examinations owing to their subtle appearance and variability in detection. Emerging evidence indicates that AI-assisted endoscopy has the potential to enhance real-time lesion detection by supporting clinicians in identifying abnormalities that may otherwise be overlooked. This collaborative research seeks to generate robust clinical evidence in the Indian healthcare setting and contribute to the advancement of evidence-based endoscopic practices.
Commenting on the initiative, Dr Radhika Tandon, Dean Research, AIIMS Delhi said, "Early diagnosis remains one of the most important determinants of survival in upper gastrointestinal cancers. As artificial intelligence continues to evolve within clinical practice, generating high-quality evidence through research is essential for understanding its real-world impact. This study aims to establish robust clinical evidence on the effectiveness of AI-assisted endoscopy within the Indian healthcare setting while contributing to future advancements in endoscopic diagnosis."
Adding on this, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India Private Limited, said, "At FUJIFILM India, we believe advancing healthcare extends beyond delivering innovative technologies, it also involves supporting scientific research that strengthens clinical practice. This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering partnerships that enable meaningful progress in early disease detection and improve access to high-quality diagnostics. As we continue to deepen our endoscopy ecosystem in India, we remain focused on contributing towards a future where technology empowers clinicians and delivers better outcomes for patients."
The collaboration also reflects FUJIFILM India's broader vision of advancing the endoscopy ecosystem in India through technology, clinical research and long-term healthcare partnerships. By supporting evidence generation alongside innovation, the company continues to contribute towards strengthening diagnostic capabilities and enabling more informed clinical decision-making across the healthcare ecosystem.
Upper gastrointestinal cancers continue to contribute significantly to cancer-related morbidity and mortality in India. While early detection can substantially improve survival outcomes, many early-stage lesions remain difficult to identify during routine examinations owing to their subtle appearance and variability in detection. Emerging evidence indicates that AI-assisted endoscopy has the potential to enhance real-time lesion detection by supporting clinicians in identifying abnormalities that may otherwise be overlooked. This collaborative research seeks to generate robust clinical evidence in the Indian healthcare setting and contribute to the advancement of evidence-based endoscopic practices.
Commenting on the initiative, Dr Radhika Tandon, Dean Research, AIIMS Delhi said, "Early diagnosis remains one of the most important determinants of survival in upper gastrointestinal cancers. As artificial intelligence continues to evolve within clinical practice, generating high-quality evidence through research is essential for understanding its real-world impact. This study aims to establish robust clinical evidence on the effectiveness of AI-assisted endoscopy within the Indian healthcare setting while contributing to future advancements in endoscopic diagnosis."
Adding on this, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India Private Limited, said, "At FUJIFILM India, we believe advancing healthcare extends beyond delivering innovative technologies, it also involves supporting scientific research that strengthens clinical practice. This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering partnerships that enable meaningful progress in early disease detection and improve access to high-quality diagnostics. As we continue to deepen our endoscopy ecosystem in India, we remain focused on contributing towards a future where technology empowers clinicians and delivers better outcomes for patients."
The collaboration also reflects FUJIFILM India's broader vision of advancing the endoscopy ecosystem in India through technology, clinical research and long-term healthcare partnerships. By supporting evidence generation alongside innovation, the company continues to contribute towards strengthening diagnostic capabilities and enabling more informed clinical decision-making across the healthcare ecosystem.
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