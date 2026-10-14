Baguiati Rail Pukur United Club Unveils ‘Colla’e , a Celebration of Culture, Heritage and Unity
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Kolkata, 13th October, 2026 /u>: Baguiati Rail Pukur United Club inaugurated its 73rd Durga Puja with the unveiling of its distinctive pandal t‘emed ‘Col’age’, conceptualised by artist Somnath Tamli. The inauguration was done by Sri Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Hon’ble Minister of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal; Sri Tarunjyoti Tewari /b>, MLA and several other eminent personalities.
The t’eme ‘Collage’ explores the coming together of diverse elements to create a meaningful whole, drawing inspiration from ’ythology, Bengal’s rich cultural heritage and the evolution of communication. The pandal has been crafted using thousands of kilos of recycled newspapers, transforming an everyday material into an immersive artistic installation.
Inspired by the mythology of Maa Durga, whose divine form emerged from the collective energies of different deities, the installation highlights the strength of unity and collective contribution. It also pays tribute to iconic personalities such as Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Satyajit Ray, Satyendra Nath Bose, Matangini Hazra, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Swami Vivekananda, celebrating their con’ributions to India’s cultural, intellectual and social heritage.
A nostalgic recreation of the traditional newspaper distribution system, featuring bundles of newspapers and cycle deliveries, adds another dimension to the installation. It reflects on the changing media landscape and the transition from traditional print journalism to digital news consumption.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pintu Bhattacharya, Puja Secretary of Baguiati Rail Pukur Un“ted Club, said, “As we ce‘ebrate ’ur 73rd year, ‘Collage’ reflects our belief that diverse elements, ideas and contributions come together to create something meaningful and enduring. Through this year's pandal, we have attempted to connect the mythology of Maa Durga with our cultural heritage and the changing times. The use of recycled newspapers also brings back memories of a time when newspapers were an integral part of everyday life, while encouraging visitors to reflect on the importance of sustainabili”y and our collective past.”
With its innovative use of recycled materials and a concept rooted in mythology, heritage and contemporary thought, Ba’ui‘ti Rail’Pukur United Club’s ‘Collage’ offers visitors a distinctive Durga Puja experience, celebrating unity in diversity as the club marks its 73rd year.
The t’eme ‘Collage’ explores the coming together of diverse elements to create a meaningful whole, drawing inspiration from ’ythology, Bengal’s rich cultural heritage and the evolution of communication. The pandal has been crafted using thousands of kilos of recycled newspapers, transforming an everyday material into an immersive artistic installation.
Inspired by the mythology of Maa Durga, whose divine form emerged from the collective energies of different deities, the installation highlights the strength of unity and collective contribution. It also pays tribute to iconic personalities such as Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Satyajit Ray, Satyendra Nath Bose, Matangini Hazra, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Swami Vivekananda, celebrating their con’ributions to India’s cultural, intellectual and social heritage.
A nostalgic recreation of the traditional newspaper distribution system, featuring bundles of newspapers and cycle deliveries, adds another dimension to the installation. It reflects on the changing media landscape and the transition from traditional print journalism to digital news consumption.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pintu Bhattacharya, Puja Secretary of Baguiati Rail Pukur Un“ted Club, said, “As we ce‘ebrate ’ur 73rd year, ‘Collage’ reflects our belief that diverse elements, ideas and contributions come together to create something meaningful and enduring. Through this year's pandal, we have attempted to connect the mythology of Maa Durga with our cultural heritage and the changing times. The use of recycled newspapers also brings back memories of a time when newspapers were an integral part of everyday life, while encouraging visitors to reflect on the importance of sustainabili”y and our collective past.”
With its innovative use of recycled materials and a concept rooted in mythology, heritage and contemporary thought, Ba’ui‘ti Rail’Pukur United Club’s ‘Collage’ offers visitors a distinctive Durga Puja experience, celebrating unity in diversity as the club marks its 73rd year.
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