Sharjah Real Estate Attracts 130 Nationalities and 9,891 New Investors in 9 Months
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) The real estate market in the Emirate of Sharjah attracted investors from 130 different nationalities during the first nine months of 2026. Total traded properties across various investment categories reached 46,125, while the market welcomed 9,891 new investors during the same period—an indicator reflecting the diversity of the investor base and the appeal of the emirate's real estate environment, backed by diverse ownership opportunities and investment projects.
9,891 New Investors Join Sharjah’s Real Estate Market
Data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department revealed that 9,891 new investors joined the real estate market in the Emirate of Sharjah between January and September 2026, demonstrating the market's capacity to attract diverse investment segments.
Investors from other foreign countries topped the number of new investors with 4,526, followed by investors from Arab countries at 2,494, and UAE nationals at 2,453. Meanwhile, the number of new investors from GCC countries reached 418. This diversity reflects the expanding investment presence across various markets and the attractiveness of the real estate opportunities offered by the emirate.
52 Projects Open for Freehold Ownership by Foreign Investors
Alongside this growing investment momentum, Sharjah continues to solidify its position as a preferred global destination for investors, driven by its flexible legislative frameworks. The total number of real estate projects approved for freehold ownership by non-citizens and foreign investors has reached 52 since the issuance of Executive Council Resolution No. (30) of 2022 concerning real estate ownership for non-citizens. The current year witnessed a strong push with the approval of 8 new qualitative projects through the end of September 2026. These developments play a pivotal role in attracting foreign capital and expanding residential and commercial options for diverse nationalities, reflecting Sharjah’s economic openness and enhancing its strategic status on the international real estate investment map.
Strength of Sharjah's Investment Environment
H.E. Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, emphasized that the exceptional success in attracting nearly 10,000 new investors and bringing in capital from 130 nationalities worldwide within just nine months is clear proof of the strength of Sharjah’s investment environment and the high reliability of its real estate market. This embodies the wise vision of the leadership in building a resilient and sustainable economic model capable of adapting to global shifts and turning challenges into promising opportunities.
Al Shamsi added that these positive results reflect the rising momentum of the emirate’s real estate market, which directly benefited from flexible regulatory decisions and the expansion of ownership scopes, in addition to the economic stability and attractive legislative environment that characterize the "Smiling Emirate."
He further explained that the diversity of nationalities and the broadening investor base highlight Sharjah’s transformation into a regional hub for sustainable real estate investment. By combining solid economic fundamentals with promising opportunities across residential, commercial, and industrial projects, the emirate remains an ideal destination for living and investing, and one of the key drivers supporting the country’s sustainable development journey.
Strong International Confidence in Sharjah’s Real Estate Sector
The report detailed the trading shares across investment categories in Sharjah real estate from January to September 2026. Investments by UAE citizens represented the largest share of total cash trading volume, valued at AED 22.4 billion across 31,250 properties. Investments by GCC citizens reached AED 2.5 billion across 1,451 properties.
On their part, investors from Arab countries generated trades worth AED 7.8 billion across 6,692 properties, while investments by citizens of other foreign nations reached AED 14.1 billion across 6,732 properties, reflecting strong international confidence in Sharjah's real estate sector across residential, industrial, and commercial activities.
Top Investing Nationalities in Sharjah
The results for the first nine months of 2026 highlighted the attractiveness of Sharjah’s real estate market and the diversity of its investment base. UAE citizens topped the list of top investors with a cash trading volume of AED 22.4 billion. Investors from India ranked second with a trading volume exceeding AED 6.8 billion, followed by Syrian investors with trades close to AED 2 billion, Pakistan at AED 1.56 billion, Jordan at AED 1.21 billion, and Iraq at AED 1.17 billion.
In terms of the number of properties traded by nationality, UAE citizens maintained their lead with 31,250 traded properties. Indian investors came second with 2,914 properties, and Syrian investors ranked third with 1,738 properties. The list also witnessed a prominent presence of Jordanian investors with 1,005 properties, Iraqi investors with 1,001 properties, and Egyptian investors with 997 properties, underscoring the diversity of the investor base and the strong international presence in Sharjah's real estate market.
9,891 New Investors Join Sharjah’s Real Estate Market
Data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department revealed that 9,891 new investors joined the real estate market in the Emirate of Sharjah between January and September 2026, demonstrating the market's capacity to attract diverse investment segments.
Investors from other foreign countries topped the number of new investors with 4,526, followed by investors from Arab countries at 2,494, and UAE nationals at 2,453. Meanwhile, the number of new investors from GCC countries reached 418. This diversity reflects the expanding investment presence across various markets and the attractiveness of the real estate opportunities offered by the emirate.
52 Projects Open for Freehold Ownership by Foreign Investors
Alongside this growing investment momentum, Sharjah continues to solidify its position as a preferred global destination for investors, driven by its flexible legislative frameworks. The total number of real estate projects approved for freehold ownership by non-citizens and foreign investors has reached 52 since the issuance of Executive Council Resolution No. (30) of 2022 concerning real estate ownership for non-citizens. The current year witnessed a strong push with the approval of 8 new qualitative projects through the end of September 2026. These developments play a pivotal role in attracting foreign capital and expanding residential and commercial options for diverse nationalities, reflecting Sharjah’s economic openness and enhancing its strategic status on the international real estate investment map.
Strength of Sharjah's Investment Environment
H.E. Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, emphasized that the exceptional success in attracting nearly 10,000 new investors and bringing in capital from 130 nationalities worldwide within just nine months is clear proof of the strength of Sharjah’s investment environment and the high reliability of its real estate market. This embodies the wise vision of the leadership in building a resilient and sustainable economic model capable of adapting to global shifts and turning challenges into promising opportunities.
Al Shamsi added that these positive results reflect the rising momentum of the emirate’s real estate market, which directly benefited from flexible regulatory decisions and the expansion of ownership scopes, in addition to the economic stability and attractive legislative environment that characterize the "Smiling Emirate."
He further explained that the diversity of nationalities and the broadening investor base highlight Sharjah’s transformation into a regional hub for sustainable real estate investment. By combining solid economic fundamentals with promising opportunities across residential, commercial, and industrial projects, the emirate remains an ideal destination for living and investing, and one of the key drivers supporting the country’s sustainable development journey.
Strong International Confidence in Sharjah’s Real Estate Sector
The report detailed the trading shares across investment categories in Sharjah real estate from January to September 2026. Investments by UAE citizens represented the largest share of total cash trading volume, valued at AED 22.4 billion across 31,250 properties. Investments by GCC citizens reached AED 2.5 billion across 1,451 properties.
On their part, investors from Arab countries generated trades worth AED 7.8 billion across 6,692 properties, while investments by citizens of other foreign nations reached AED 14.1 billion across 6,732 properties, reflecting strong international confidence in Sharjah's real estate sector across residential, industrial, and commercial activities.
Top Investing Nationalities in Sharjah
The results for the first nine months of 2026 highlighted the attractiveness of Sharjah’s real estate market and the diversity of its investment base. UAE citizens topped the list of top investors with a cash trading volume of AED 22.4 billion. Investors from India ranked second with a trading volume exceeding AED 6.8 billion, followed by Syrian investors with trades close to AED 2 billion, Pakistan at AED 1.56 billion, Jordan at AED 1.21 billion, and Iraq at AED 1.17 billion.
In terms of the number of properties traded by nationality, UAE citizens maintained their lead with 31,250 traded properties. Indian investors came second with 2,914 properties, and Syrian investors ranked third with 1,738 properties. The list also witnessed a prominent presence of Jordanian investors with 1,005 properties, Iraqi investors with 1,001 properties, and Egyptian investors with 997 properties, underscoring the diversity of the investor base and the strong international presence in Sharjah's real estate market.
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