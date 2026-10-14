UN Condemns Black Sea Drone Strikes as Food Supply Fears Mount
(MENAFN) The United Nations condemned a wave of drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea on Tuesday, warning that the strikes endanger global food supply chains and the safety of seafarers worldwide.
“We of course condemn attacks on civilian ships, especially the most recent one that took place off the coast of Bulgaria,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters.
Dujarric warned that attacks on ships hauling grain and other essential goods have multiplied, pushing up commodity prices around the world.
He compared the growing danger to that in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the international community owes thanks to seafarers who keep global trade moving under lethal conditions.
His comments came after Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev confirmed that the Maltese-flagged Chelsea 3 issued a distress call early Tuesday. Three aerial drones hit the vessel’s deck and side 18 nautical miles east of Byala, he said. All 15 crew members on the Ukrainian-owned ship were evacuated safely to Varna.
Radev said a second vessel was hit 17 nautical miles east of Krapets and later sank. One sailor was rescued.
“We of course condemn attacks on civilian ships, especially the most recent one that took place off the coast of Bulgaria,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters.
Dujarric warned that attacks on ships hauling grain and other essential goods have multiplied, pushing up commodity prices around the world.
He compared the growing danger to that in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the international community owes thanks to seafarers who keep global trade moving under lethal conditions.
His comments came after Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev confirmed that the Maltese-flagged Chelsea 3 issued a distress call early Tuesday. Three aerial drones hit the vessel’s deck and side 18 nautical miles east of Byala, he said. All 15 crew members on the Ukrainian-owned ship were evacuated safely to Varna.
Radev said a second vessel was hit 17 nautical miles east of Krapets and later sank. One sailor was rescued.
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