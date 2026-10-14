BI Group signs MOU with CITIC Middle East Contracting for three upcoming Dubai developments
(MENAFN- Publsh) 13 October 2026, Dubai, UAE: BI Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CITIC Middle East Contracting LLC, the UAE subsidiary of China's CITIC Construction Co., Ltd., to collaborate on the construction of three upcoming real estate developments in Dubai.
The agreement establishes a framework for CITIC's proposed appointment as the main construction contractor across all three projects, while extending its involvement beyond the construction phase to include early-stage design and planning.
Under the MOU, CITIC will provide technical support, value engineering, cost optimisation and construction coordination, working alongside BI Group's development teams to assess project requirements and identify efficiencies before construction begins.
The early involvement of the contractor is intended to improve coordination between design and execution, helping address potential construction challenges, manage costs and maintain quality standards throughout the development process. The collaboration also aims to support efficient construction timelines and timely project delivery.
"As we expand our presence in Dubai, selecting the right construction partners is an important part of how we approach development,” said Ruslan Yembergenov, CEO of BI Group UAE.
“Bringing CITIC into the process at the design and planning stages allows us to draw on its international technical expertise, make more informed decisions early on and establish a strong foundation for project delivery. Our priority is to ensure that each development meets the standards of quality and efficiency we have set for our operations in the UAE," he added.
CITIC Middle East Contracting LLC operates as part of CITIC Construction Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of CITIC Group, one of China's largest state-owned conglomerates. The parent construction company has an international track record spanning residential developments, commercial buildings, infrastructure and major engineering projects.
Its portfolio includes Beijing National Stadium, widely known as the Bird's Nest, built for the 2008 Olympic Games, as well as large-scale residential developments in Angola.
The MOU marks a step in BI Group's ongoing development activities in Dubai, bringing together the developer's project pipeline and CITIC's international construction capabilities.
All three developments will be located in Meydan Horizon – with further details such as specifications and construction schedules yet to be announced.
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The agreement establishes a framework for CITIC's proposed appointment as the main construction contractor across all three projects, while extending its involvement beyond the construction phase to include early-stage design and planning.
Under the MOU, CITIC will provide technical support, value engineering, cost optimisation and construction coordination, working alongside BI Group's development teams to assess project requirements and identify efficiencies before construction begins.
The early involvement of the contractor is intended to improve coordination between design and execution, helping address potential construction challenges, manage costs and maintain quality standards throughout the development process. The collaboration also aims to support efficient construction timelines and timely project delivery.
"As we expand our presence in Dubai, selecting the right construction partners is an important part of how we approach development,” said Ruslan Yembergenov, CEO of BI Group UAE.
“Bringing CITIC into the process at the design and planning stages allows us to draw on its international technical expertise, make more informed decisions early on and establish a strong foundation for project delivery. Our priority is to ensure that each development meets the standards of quality and efficiency we have set for our operations in the UAE," he added.
CITIC Middle East Contracting LLC operates as part of CITIC Construction Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of CITIC Group, one of China's largest state-owned conglomerates. The parent construction company has an international track record spanning residential developments, commercial buildings, infrastructure and major engineering projects.
Its portfolio includes Beijing National Stadium, widely known as the Bird's Nest, built for the 2008 Olympic Games, as well as large-scale residential developments in Angola.
The MOU marks a step in BI Group's ongoing development activities in Dubai, bringing together the developer's project pipeline and CITIC's international construction capabilities.
All three developments will be located in Meydan Horizon – with further details such as specifications and construction schedules yet to be announced.
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