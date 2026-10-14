IFS Launches IFS Intelligence: new way to apply AI to industrial challenges that technology previously could not solve
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) IFS UNLEASHED, Orlando, FL – October 14, 2026 – IFS, the world’s leading provider of Industrial AI software, today launched IFS Intelligence, a new product that collates data from across your industrial operation (from assets, systems, processes) and turns it into meaningful action in minutes – creating value through new revenue streams and impactful operational efficiencies.
IFS Intelligence performs work directly in the systems that run physical operations. Built around everything the operation already knows – its assets, work orders, schedules and history – it understands how that operation runs, working from live data across IFS and third-party systems, and acting only within the rules the business sets.
Industrial organizations have learned to operate with lost capacity: unplanned downtime has a target, missed first-time fixes are built into service plans, and scrap has an allowance. Many of those losses trace back to the technology they run on: systems that do not talk to each other, screens that take months to learn, implementations that take years, and the spreadsheets and workarounds people build to bridge the gaps.
The knowledge to cut those losses already exists, but getting at it means knowing which system to open, which screen to find, and who to ask. IFS Intelligence is designed to close the gap between what an operation knows and what it can get done. While deeply rooted in complex workflows and industry-specific context, consumer-grade simplicity is built into the user experience, with governance and guardrails embedded.
IFS Intelligence brings Industrial AI to the point of work: people in the field, on the plant floor, on a rig or in the office can ask questions in plain language through a single conversational interface. IFS Intelligence reasons across live operational data to explain what is happening and plan what should happen next, with the sources shown. It can then act on that plan, governed by IFS’s Industrial AI Harness.
Customers are already using IFS Intelligence across a number of business-critical scenarios. One recent use case was experienced by a production manager who learned that a large order due next quarter was at risk. Finding out why, and what to do about it, meant connecting inventory, production capacity, supplier commitments, logistics constraints and the financial impact of delay. With IFS Intelligence, one question can identify the risk, surface likely causes and recommend the next action, which the manager can approve and set in motion. What used to take several reports, systems and specialists, or might not have even been possible, becomes one governed flow from question to action.
Curtis Taylor, Chief Business Operations Officer, Sims Crane & Equipment, said: “I was literally building skills and working out how to make our operational data actually accessible to our teams, piece by piece, when I saw IFS Intelligence. That changed the conversation entirely. Out of the box, all the data in our systems can be surfaced to our people. They can ask questions about our fleet, which cranes would be best to meet a particular customer requirement, for example, maximizing our fleet efficiency."
IFS Intelligence gives people three ways to put Industrial AI to work:
•Ask and act with Cowork: question live operational data in plain language, investigate problems and prepare actions that run only once a person provides approval. Any answer can become a Lens, a live view that keeps updating as the operation moves, and work that succeeds once can be saved as a Skill for anyone to repeat. Cowork also reaches connected systems such as Microsoft 365 through MCP.
•Delegate with Loops: hand defined workflows to digital workers that run in the background and escalate when judgment or approval is needed. Teams build their own digital workers in Studio, so capacity can grow without waiting on hiring.
•Extend with Runway: use plain-language requirements to speed up the migration, configuration and extension of IFS, with less implementation effort and less risk.
•Trust and Safety: Underneath all three, the IFS Industrial AI Harness applies the context and controls that industrial operations require.
Mark Moffat, CEO, IFS, commented: “We often see industrial organizations operating at around 60% of their potential. The missing 40% is already inside the business. It sits in the expertise of the control room, the knowledge of the night shift, and the data spread across every system. IFS Intelligence brings all of it together and puts it to work. People can ask a question, take action, or hand a task to a digital worker, all within the rules, permissions and approvals that govern their business. That is how industry closes the gap.”
Nick Patience, Vice President & Practice Lead AI Group, The Futurum Group, said: “Industrial organizations face a genuine dilemma: their frontline teams generate insights faster than enterprise systems can act on them. There is a growing need for solutions that address that gap and are built from industrial workflows. What matters to enterprise customers is that any advanced AI solution understands the operational constraints unique to these sectors, for the recommendations and actions it surfaces to be accurate, executable, and trusted. The market opportunity is real, but success requires that kind of industry-specific grounding.”
IFS Intelligence is available now. It is offered as a universal enterprise-wide license. The package unlocks IFS Intelligence capabilities across the full spectrum of in-scope software that the customer has licensed from IFS. Customers receive full access to the IFS Intelligence capabilities with no feature-gating or tiering. In addition, customers will also receive an entitlement of AI Executions. This is not a credit model but a fair usage cap.
Learn more about IFS Intelligence here:
IFS Intelligence performs work directly in the systems that run physical operations. Built around everything the operation already knows – its assets, work orders, schedules and history – it understands how that operation runs, working from live data across IFS and third-party systems, and acting only within the rules the business sets.
Industrial organizations have learned to operate with lost capacity: unplanned downtime has a target, missed first-time fixes are built into service plans, and scrap has an allowance. Many of those losses trace back to the technology they run on: systems that do not talk to each other, screens that take months to learn, implementations that take years, and the spreadsheets and workarounds people build to bridge the gaps.
The knowledge to cut those losses already exists, but getting at it means knowing which system to open, which screen to find, and who to ask. IFS Intelligence is designed to close the gap between what an operation knows and what it can get done. While deeply rooted in complex workflows and industry-specific context, consumer-grade simplicity is built into the user experience, with governance and guardrails embedded.
IFS Intelligence brings Industrial AI to the point of work: people in the field, on the plant floor, on a rig or in the office can ask questions in plain language through a single conversational interface. IFS Intelligence reasons across live operational data to explain what is happening and plan what should happen next, with the sources shown. It can then act on that plan, governed by IFS’s Industrial AI Harness.
Customers are already using IFS Intelligence across a number of business-critical scenarios. One recent use case was experienced by a production manager who learned that a large order due next quarter was at risk. Finding out why, and what to do about it, meant connecting inventory, production capacity, supplier commitments, logistics constraints and the financial impact of delay. With IFS Intelligence, one question can identify the risk, surface likely causes and recommend the next action, which the manager can approve and set in motion. What used to take several reports, systems and specialists, or might not have even been possible, becomes one governed flow from question to action.
Curtis Taylor, Chief Business Operations Officer, Sims Crane & Equipment, said: “I was literally building skills and working out how to make our operational data actually accessible to our teams, piece by piece, when I saw IFS Intelligence. That changed the conversation entirely. Out of the box, all the data in our systems can be surfaced to our people. They can ask questions about our fleet, which cranes would be best to meet a particular customer requirement, for example, maximizing our fleet efficiency."
IFS Intelligence gives people three ways to put Industrial AI to work:
•Ask and act with Cowork: question live operational data in plain language, investigate problems and prepare actions that run only once a person provides approval. Any answer can become a Lens, a live view that keeps updating as the operation moves, and work that succeeds once can be saved as a Skill for anyone to repeat. Cowork also reaches connected systems such as Microsoft 365 through MCP.
•Delegate with Loops: hand defined workflows to digital workers that run in the background and escalate when judgment or approval is needed. Teams build their own digital workers in Studio, so capacity can grow without waiting on hiring.
•Extend with Runway: use plain-language requirements to speed up the migration, configuration and extension of IFS, with less implementation effort and less risk.
•Trust and Safety: Underneath all three, the IFS Industrial AI Harness applies the context and controls that industrial operations require.
Mark Moffat, CEO, IFS, commented: “We often see industrial organizations operating at around 60% of their potential. The missing 40% is already inside the business. It sits in the expertise of the control room, the knowledge of the night shift, and the data spread across every system. IFS Intelligence brings all of it together and puts it to work. People can ask a question, take action, or hand a task to a digital worker, all within the rules, permissions and approvals that govern their business. That is how industry closes the gap.”
Nick Patience, Vice President & Practice Lead AI Group, The Futurum Group, said: “Industrial organizations face a genuine dilemma: their frontline teams generate insights faster than enterprise systems can act on them. There is a growing need for solutions that address that gap and are built from industrial workflows. What matters to enterprise customers is that any advanced AI solution understands the operational constraints unique to these sectors, for the recommendations and actions it surfaces to be accurate, executable, and trusted. The market opportunity is real, but success requires that kind of industry-specific grounding.”
IFS Intelligence is available now. It is offered as a universal enterprise-wide license. The package unlocks IFS Intelligence capabilities across the full spectrum of in-scope software that the customer has licensed from IFS. Customers receive full access to the IFS Intelligence capabilities with no feature-gating or tiering. In addition, customers will also receive an entitlement of AI Executions. This is not a credit model but a fair usage cap.
Learn more about IFS Intelligence here:
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