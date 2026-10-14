Kazakhstan, ECO Discuss Transport Cooperation, Upcoming Ministerial Meeting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) have discussed ways to strengthen transport and logistics cooperation and preparations for the organization's upcoming foreign ministers' meeting.

This was outlined in a statement issued by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Isagaliev and ECO Secretary-General Asad Majeed Khan, who visited Astana to attend the 14th Meeting of ECO Ministers of Transport.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, Isagaliev emphasized that Kazakhstan, as one of the key participants in the development of international transport corridors, attaches particular importance to strengthening transport and logistics cooperation within ECO. He highlighted the importance of practical engagement and joint projects in priority areas.

Asad Majeed Khan praised Kazakhstan's contribution to the organization's activities and expressed confidence that cooperation would deepen further.

The sides also discussed preparations for the 30th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, scheduled to take place in Islamabad on November 15–16, 2026, and exchanged views on current international and regional issues.

Kazakhstan continues to play an active role in advancing ECO's transport agenda, particularly through its chairmanship of the organization's transport sector and its efforts to enhance connectivity along key corridors linking Central Asia with Europe, the Middle East and South Asia. The ongoing 14th Meeting of ECO Ministers of Transport in Astana (October 14–15) is expected to approve a 10-year transport strategy and the Astana Declaration, further consolidating practical cooperation among member states in logistics, digitalization and infrastructure development.