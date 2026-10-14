Azerbaijan's Central Bank Sets New Payment System Fees, Effective April 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)New service fees for payment systems were approved by Decision No. 39/5 of the Management Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), dated September 15, 2026.

This was announced in the CBA's statement.

According to the statement, the new tariff policy standardizes service fees across payment system sessions and reduces the upper limits of fees for the Real-Time Gross Settlement System and the Low Value Payments Clearing and Settlement System (LVPCSS) by two-fold and 1.5-fold, respectively. The new tariff model stipulates that fees are applied as fixed amounts based on transaction volume intervals, rather than being time-dependent.

Furthermore, to enhance access to innovative payment services, fees for the Instant Payments System (IPS), which enables real-time settlement on a 24/7 basis, have been set at a lower level compared to other systems. Executing payments via the IPS enables users to make bank account transfers using simple identifiers and enhances liquidity through the immediate receipt of funds into bank accounts.

As part of the improvement of the tariff policy, the service fees for the Interbank Card Center (ICC) were changed, and the rates for the processing of card transfer transactions were determined.

The new tariff policy, developed taking into account the current market conditions, supports the development of innovative solutions in payment systems and serves to optimize the service fees charged to payment service users.

The new service fees will take effect on April 1, 2027.

The new tariffs for the systems are available through the following link: