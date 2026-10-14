Mexico Palm Oil Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Market To Reach US$1.76 Billion As Food Processing And Sustainable Sourcing Unlock Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Palm Oil Market Insights and Forecast 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The Mexico palm oil market is projected to grow from US$ 1,234.81 Million in 2025 to US$ 1,760.56 Million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.02% from 2026 to 2034, according to the report. Market expansion is being supported by rising household cooking consumption, increased processed food production, broader foodservice applications, industrial demand, supply chain improvements, and sustainable sourcing initiatives.

Mexico's palm oil industry is an important part of the country's edible oils sector. Demand is increasing among households, restaurants, food manufacturers, and industrial users because of palm oil's versatility, stability, cost efficiency, and performance across multiple applications. Food producers use palm oil in bakery products, confectionery, snacks, packaged meals, and ready-to-eat products to improve texture, cooking performance, and shelf-life.

Urbanization, changing dietary habits, and the rising consumption of convenience foods are strengthening demand across Mexico. At the same time, investments in refining technologies, transportation networks, storage facilities, and processing infrastructure are improving product availability and distribution efficiency. Suppliers are also placing greater emphasis on quality, traceability, and responsibly sourced palm oil as environmental expectations influence procurement decisions.

Mexico Palm Oil Trade Overview

In 2024, Mexico exported US$ 37.1 Million of palm oil, ranking as the world's 35th-largest exporter among 145 countries. The leading export destinations were the United States at US$ 18.1 Million and Guatemala at US$ 17.6 Million, followed by Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Ecuador. Guatemala recorded the strongest export growth between 2023 and 2024, increasing by US$ 3.76 Million.

Mexico also imported US$ 638 Million of palm oil in 2024, becoming the 18th-largest global importer among 210 countries. Colombia was the leading source at US$ 129 Million, followed by Indonesia at US$ 95 Million, Honduras at US$ 92.5 Million, Costa Rica at US$ 71.7 Million, and Guatemala at US$ 64 Million. The fastest-growing import origins were Colombia, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Key Mexico Palm Oil Market Growth Drivers



Food processing expansion: Growing production of bakery products, confectionery, snacks, processed foods, and packaged meals is generating sustained demand for palm oil-based ingredients.

Household cooking consumption: Population growth, urban development, retail accessibility, affordability, and suitability for diverse culinary applications continue to support household demand.

Food and beverage applications: Restaurants, foodservice operators, and packaged food manufacturers increasingly require stable and cost-effective oils for high-volume production.

Distribution improvements: Expanded supermarket, grocery, and online retail networks are making packaged cooking oils more accessible to consumers. Sustainable sourcing: Manufacturers and suppliers are improving procurement practices, traceability, and supply chain transparency in response to environmental and regulatory expectations.

Market Challenges

Environmental and sustainability concerns remain significant challenges for the Mexico palm oil market. Land use, biodiversity impacts, cultivation practices, and supply chain transparency can affect consumer perceptions and corporate purchasing policies. Compliance with sustainability standards may also increase operating and monitoring requirements for producers, processors, and importers.

Price volatility and supply chain uncertainty create additional pressure. Global production conditions, transportation expenses, trade policies, and raw material availability can affect palm oil pricing and supply stability. Mexico's reliance on imported palm oil increases exposure to international market fluctuations. Industry participants are responding by diversifying suppliers, strengthening inventory management, and improving distribution planning.

Regional Market Opportunities

Tijuana benefits from proximity to international trade routes and demand from restaurants, households, and food processors. Its expanding commercial sector supports palm oil consumption in bakery items, packaged products, snacks, and cooking applications.

Ecatepec offers opportunities supported by its large consumer base, extensive retail networks, and growing food manufacturing activity. Demand is concentrated across household cooking, commercial food preparation, bakery products, and processed foods.

Leon's established manufacturing environment and expanding retail sector are creating opportunities for palm oil suppliers and distributors. Rising convenience food consumption and foodservice activity are expected to strengthen regional demand.

Puebla is recording steady adoption across households, restaurants, and food manufacturing companies. Continued urbanization, greater packaged food consumption, and improved retail access are supporting market development.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the Mexico palm oil market by application and city.



Applications: Household Cooking, Food & Beverages, Oleo Chemicals, Personal Care, Animal Feed, and Bio-fuel. Cities: Tijuana, Ecatepec, Leon, Puebla, Ciudad Juarez, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Nezahualcoyotl, and Zapopan.

Household Cooking and Food & Beverages remain major application areas. Beyond food consumption, growth opportunities are also emerging in Oleo Chemicals, Personal Care, Animal Feed, and Bio-fuel as industrial users seek versatile raw materials.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates leading companies through business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Companies covered include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Boustead Holdings Berhad, IJM Corporation Berhad, IOI Corporation Berhad, Kulim Malaysia Berhad (Johor Corporation), Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, United Plantations Berhad, and Univanich Palm Oil Public Company Ltd.

Mexico's palm oil market outlook remains positive as food processing, household consumption, and industrial applications expand. Companies that strengthen supply resilience, improve distribution efficiency, and demonstrate responsible sourcing are expected to be well positioned for growth through 2034.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900