North America Halal Food Market 2026-2034: Size, Share, Product, Channel, Country, And Company Analysis 9.47% CAGR Unlocks Certified Food And Retail Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$109.59 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$247.42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.4%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. North America Halal Food Market
6. Market Share
6.1 Product
6.2 Distribution Channel
6.3 Country
7. Product - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
7.1 Meat, Poultry & Seafood
7.2 Fruits & Vegetables
7.3 Dairy Products
7.4 Cereals & Grains
7.5 Oil, Fats & Waxes
7.6 Confectionery
7.7 Others
8. Distribution Channel - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
8.1 Hypermarkets & Supermarket
8.2 Online Stores
8.3 Convenience Stores
8.4 Specialty Stores
8.5 Others
9. Country - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
9.1 United States
9.2 Canada
9.3 Mexico
9.4 Rest of North America
10. Porter's Five Analysis
10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.3 Degree of Rivalry
10.4 Threat of New Entrants
10.5 Threat of Substitutes
11. SWOT Analysis
11.1 Strength
11.2 Weakness
11.3 Opportunity
11.4 Threat
12. Merger and Acquisition
13. Key Players Analysis
13.1 Nestle SA
13.1.1 Overviews
13.1.2 Key Person
13.1.3 Recent Developments
13.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.1.5 Revenue Analysis
13.2 JBS SA
13.2.1 Overviews
13.2.2 Key Person
13.2.3 Recent Developments
13.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.2.5 Revenue Analysis
13.3 BRF SA
13.3.1 Overviews
13.3.2 Key Person
13.3.3 Recent Developments
13.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Revenue Analysis
13.4 Kawan Food Berhad
13.4.1 Overviews
13.4.2 Key Person
13.4.3 Recent Developments
13.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.4.5 Revenue Analysis
13.5 Cargill Inc.
13.5.1 Overviews
13.5.2 Key Person
13.5.3 Recent Developments
13.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.5.5 Revenue Analysis
13.6 Carrefour SA
13.6.1 Overviews
13.6.2 Key Person
13.6.3 Recent Developments
13.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.6.5 Revenue Analysis
13.7 Crescent Foods Inc.
13.7.1 Overviews
13.7.2 Key Persons
13.7.3 Recent Development
13.7.4 SWOT Analysis
13.7.5 Revenue Analysis
13.8 VegaVites
13.8.1 Overviews
13.8.2 Key Persons
13.8.3 Recent Development
13.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.8.5 Revenue Analysis
13.9 American Halal Company Inc.
13.9.1 Overviews
13.9.2 Key Persons
13.9.3 Recent Development
13.9.4 SWOT Analysis
13.9.5 Revenue Analysis
13.10 American Foods Group LLC
13.10.1 Overviews
13.10.2 Key Persons
13.10.3 Recent Development
13.10.4 SWOT Analysis
13.10.5 Revenue Analysis
13.11 Al Islami Foods
13.11.1 Overviews
13.11.2 Key Persons
13.11.3 Recent Development
13.11.4 SWOT Analysis
13.11.5 Revenue Analysis
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