Mexico Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Market To Reach US$211.2 Million As Export Crops And Precision Farming Expand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Agricultural Micronutrients Market Analysis and Forecast 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The report projects that the Mexico agricultural micronutrients market will increase from US$ 115.17 million in 2025 to US$ 211.2 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.97% from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for higher crop yields, increasing micronutrient deficiencies in agricultural soils, government fertilizer programs and the expansion of high-value fruit and vegetable production.

Mexico's commercial growers and smallholder farmers are placing greater emphasis on balanced plant nutrition as intensive cultivation, soil degradation and climate variability affect nutrient availability. Demand is particularly strong for zinc, boron, iron and manganese formulations used in maize, avocados, berries, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, citrus fruits and other horticultural crops. Soil application, foliar spraying, fertigation and seed treatment are being selected according to crop requirements, soil conditions and production systems.

Government Support and Agricultural Productivity

Government initiatives designed to improve fertilizer accessibility are strengthening Mexico's broader crop nutrition market. Although national programs largely focus on conventional fertilizers, they are increasing farmer awareness of integrated nutrient management and encouraging the use of micronutrients alongside nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium inputs.

The Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that the Fertilizantes para el Bienestar 2025 program distributed 1.044 million tonnes of fertilizer to 2.15 million producers across 3.54 million hectares. In May 2025, the Government of Mexico also announced that approximately 500 tonnes of DAP and more than 800 tonnes of urea would be distributed in Mexico City through PEMEX. These initiatives demonstrate continued public-sector support for fertilizer adoption and improved agricultural productivity.

High-Value Crops and Agricultural Exports

The expansion of export-oriented horticulture is a major growth driver for the Mexico agricultural micronutrients market. Producers must meet international requirements for crop size, appearance, nutritional value, shelf life and overall quality. Micronutrient programs support flowering, fruit development, nutrient absorption and tolerance to environmental stress, helping growers improve marketable yields and export competitiveness.

According to Data Mexico, trade in vegetables, roots and tubers reached US$ 11.0 billion in 2024, including US$ 9.77 billion in exports. This strong international trade position is encouraging investment in precision agriculture, protected cultivation, greenhouse production, drip irrigation, fertigation and foliar nutrition. Customized formulations are also gaining relevance as growers seek to improve fertilizer efficiency while reducing nutrient losses.

Chelated Micronutrients and Key Product Opportunities

Chelated agricultural micronutrients are expected to record sustained demand, particularly in alkaline and calcareous soils where conventional formulations may deliver lower nutrient availability. Their compatibility with fertigation, drip irrigation and foliar application makes them suitable for greenhouse vegetables, fruits and other high-value crops. Iron, zinc, manganese and copper chelates are increasingly used to improve nutrient uptake, crop quality and resilience under intensive production conditions.

Boron products represent another important opportunity because of their role in flowering, pollen viability, fruit set, root development and cell wall formation. Adoption is increasing across fruits, vegetables, oilseeds and horticultural crops through soil application, fertigation and foliar spraying.

Soil-applied micronutrients are also gaining traction as farmers respond to declining soil fertility and nutrient depletion. Greater access to soil analysis and precision nutrient management can help growers identify deficiencies and apply targeted zinc, boron, iron, manganese and copper solutions.

Market Challenges

The high cost of specialty micronutrient fertilizers remains a barrier, especially for small and medium-sized farms with limited access to credit. Price volatility, dependence on imported ingredients and uncertain farm incomes can discourage investment in premium formulations. Some growers continue to prioritize conventional fertilizers, resulting in uneven micronutrient adoption across regions.

Limited farmer awareness and inadequate soil testing infrastructure also constrain market development. Fertilizer decisions based on traditional practices rather than scientific analysis can lead to underapplication, overapplication and lower nutrient-use efficiency. Expanded agronomic advisory services, affordable soil testing and technical education will be essential to support customized crop nutrition programs.

Regional Market Outlook



Tijuana: Baja California's vineyards, berries, greenhouse vegetables and export-oriented horticulture are supporting demand for fertigation, foliar products and advanced micronutrient formulations. Proximity to the United States also improves access to agricultural technology and technical expertise.

Ecatepec: Maize, vegetables, flowers and horticultural production in surrounding areas of the State of Mexico are encouraging gradual adoption of water-soluble and foliar micronutrients.

Leon: Guanajuato's extensive vegetable, grain and horticultural sectors are driving demand for zinc, boron and iron products used with precision irrigation and modern agronomic systems. Puebla: Diverse production of maize, vegetables, fruits, coffee and ornamental crops is creating opportunities for balanced fertilization, protected agriculture and targeted nutrient management.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report



Form: Chelated and Non-Chelated

Crop type: Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Other Crop Types

Nutrient type: Zinc, Boron, Iron, Molybdenum, Manganese and Others

Application: Soil, Foliar and Fertigation Cities: Tijuana, Ecatepec, Leon, Puebla, Ciudad Juarez, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Nezahualcoyotl and Zapopan

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue analysis. Companies covered include BASF SE, Compass Minerals, Coromandel International, Deepak Fertilizers, Nouryon, Nufarm, Nutrien Ltd., The Mosaic Company and Yara International.

Overall, the Mexico agricultural micronutrients market is positioned for steady expansion as growers pursue higher productivity, export-quality crops and more efficient fertilizer use. Continued investment in soil testing, farmer education, precision agriculture and affordable specialty formulations will be central to unlocking wider adoption through 2034.

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