Global Antibody Drug Conjugate - Competitive Landscape And Pipeline Report, 2026 180+ Companies And 290+ Drugs Fuel Next-Generation Oncology Deals And Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Track ADC partnerships, licensing, acquisitions, pipeline stages and novel technologies to benchmark competitors and identify strategic opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Antibody Drug Conjugate - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the global antibody drug conjugate market, covering more than 180 companies and over 290 marketed, clinical-stage, preclinical, and inactive drugs. It analyzes the antibody drug conjugate pipeline by product type, development stage, route of administration, molecule type, therapeutic application, and technology platform. The research also evaluates company collaborations, licensing agreements, acquisitions, clinical activity, regulatory designations, and unmet needs influencing the competitive landscape.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Overview

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) have emerged as an important targeted cancer treatment modality, addressing limitations associated with conventional cytotoxic chemotherapy. Advances in tumor-associated antigen identification, monoclonal antibody engineering, linker design, payload development, and conjugation technologies have accelerated clinical and commercial progress. Since the approval of Mylotarg in 2000, the field has expanded significantly, with multiple approved therapies and a growing pipeline across solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

ADC performance depends on coordinated optimization of the antibody, linker, payload, target antigen, drug-antibody ratio (DAR), and conjugation method. Current development strategies prioritize tumor specificity, efficient internalization, circulation stability, controlled payload release, favorable pharmacokinetics, and reduced off-target toxicity. Common payload classes include tubulin inhibitors and DNA-damaging agents, while newer programs incorporate topoisomerase I inhibitors, immunomodulatory agents, and other differentiated mechanisms.

Conjugation technology remains a major area of innovation. Earlier stochastic lysine- and cysteine-based approaches often produced heterogeneous DAR profiles and variable attachment sites. Newer site-specific methods, including engineered cysteine insertion, disulfide re-bridging, unnatural amino acid incorporation, enzyme-mediated conjugation, glycan-directed technologies, and proximity-induced click chemistry, are improving product consistency, stability, safety, and manufacturability.

Third-generation ADCs increasingly use fully humanized antibodies, uniform DAR profiles, advanced linkers, potent payloads, and site-specific conjugation. These improvements are designed to enhance tumor penetration, payload delivery, bystander activity, immune-mediated effects, and therapeutic durability while limiting systemic exposure.

Recent Antibody Drug Conjugate Developments



In April 2026, Zai Lab Limited announced a global clinical trial collaboration with Amgen Inc. to evaluate zocilurtatug pelitecan, formerly ZL-1310, in combination with IMDELLTRA in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.

In October 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation to Adcendo's ADCE-D01 for soft tissue sarcoma.

In August 2025, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to ifinatamab deruxtecan for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer whose disease progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

In August 2025, Genmab announced FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for rinatabart sesutecan in recurrent or progressive endometrial cancer following platinum-containing and PD-(L)1 therapy.

In June 2025, Phase I/II RAINFOLT-01 data showed a 50.0 percent confirmed objective response rate with Rina-S 100 mg/m2 every three weeks in heavily pre-treated advanced endometrial cancer. The results included two complete responses, while median duration of response had not been reached. In May 2025, Zai Lab received FDA Fast Track designation for ZL-1310 in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. The candidate had previously received Orphan Drug designation for small cell lung cancer.

Marketed Antibody Drug Conjugates

Gilead Sciences' Trodelvy is a Trop-2-targeted ADC containing SN-38, a topoisomerase I inhibitor, attached through a hydrolyzable linker. It is approved in more than 40 countries for specified patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. U.S. indications also include certain patients with pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and metastatic urothelial cancer. Additional studies are evaluating its potential across lung, head and neck, endometrial, and other Trop-2-expressing tumors.

Roche's KADCYLA combines trastuzumab with the cytotoxic agent DM1 through a stable linker. It is approved in more than 100 countries for eligible patients with HER2-positive advanced breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab and taxane-based chemotherapy, as well as for adjuvant treatment of early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer with residual disease after neoadjuvant therapy.

Selected Antibody Drug Conjugate Pipeline Programs



Zocilurtatug pelitecan: Zai Lab's DLL3-targeting ADC uses a humanized monoclonal antibody and a camptothecin-derived topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. Developed through the TMALIN platform, it is in Phase III development for small cell lung cancer.

ABBV-706: AbbVie is developing this SEZ6-targeting intravenous ADC for recurrent or refractory solid tumors, including small cell lung cancer, neuroendocrine carcinomas, glioblastoma, oligodendroglioma, and astrocytoma. The program is in Phase III development for small cell lung cancer.

Rinatabart sesutecan: Genmab's FR?-directed, TOPO1-inhibitor ADC is being evaluated in Phase I/II studies for solid tumors and Phase III trials for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and endometrial cancer.

BB-1701: Developed through the Bliss Biopharmaceutical and Eisai collaboration, BB-1701 combines an anti-HER2 antibody with eribulin. Phase II studies are assessing the candidate in breast cancer.

ADCE-D01: Adcendo's uPARAP-targeting ADC carries the topoisomerase I inhibitor payload P1021. It is in Phase I/II development for mesenchymal tumors and soft tissue sarcoma.

AVZO-1418: Avenzo Therapeutics is developing this bispecific ADC to target EGFR and HER3 simultaneously. The Phase I/II program is intended to address solid tumors associated with co-expression and resistance to single-target therapies.

SAR-445953: The Sanofi and Pfizer program targets CEA/CEACAM5 and incorporates a camptothecin-based payload. It is in Phase I development for advanced solid tumors.

BG-C9074: BeOne Medicines' B7-H4-targeting ADC uses an enzymatically cleavable linker and a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. The candidate is in Phase I development for breast and gynecologic cancers. DB-1314: Duality Biotherapeutics is advancing this DLL3-targeting ADC with a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. The candidate remains in preclinical development for solid tumors.

Commercial and Competitive Analysis

The report provides comparative company analysis by therapy, development stage, target, and technology. Its commercial assessment examines company-company partnerships, industry-academia collaborations, licensing transactions, agreements, acquisitions, and deal-value trends. Coverage also includes marketed therapies, emerging candidates, inactive programs, clinical trial status, regulatory milestones, and technologies designed to improve efficacy and safety.

Key Areas Covered



Global antibody drug conjugate company and pipeline analysis

Marketed, clinical-stage, preclinical, and inactive drug assessment

Mid-stage and late-stage pipeline segmentation

Target, payload, linker, conjugation, and molecule-type analysis

Clinical trial activity and development status

FDA and other regulatory designations

Industry collaborations, licensing agreements, and acquisitions Competitive benchmarking and unmet needs

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, investors, researchers, and strategic decision-makers seeking detailed intelligence on antibody drug conjugate market trends, emerging oncology therapies, pipeline opportunities, competitive positioning, and future development priorities.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Antibody Drug Conjugate: Overview



Introduction

Key Components of ADC

Mechanism of Action Advancement in the development of ADC

Antibody Drug Conjugate -Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

Antibody Drug Conjugate Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Antibody Drug Conjugate: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)

Gilead Sciences

Company Overview

Trodelvy



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Antibody Drug Conjugate: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Zai Lab

Company Overview

Zoci



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Bliss Biopharmaceutical / Eisai Co Ltd

Company Overview

BB-1701



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

BeOne Medicines

Company Overview

BG-C9074



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Antibody Drug Conjugate- Unmet needs

Antibody Drug Conjugate - Market drivers and barriers

Appendix

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [12]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Gilead Sciences

Astellas Pharma/ Seagen

Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo

Heidelberg Pharma / Telix Pharmaceuticals

Innovent Biologics

Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Minghui Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca

Genmab

Zai Lab

Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals

Alphamab Oncology

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical

AbbVie

Ambrx

CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology

BioAtla, Inc.

Bliss Biopharmaceutical / Eisai Co Ltd

AstraZeneca

TORL Biotherapeutics, LLC

Pyxis Oncology, Inc

Adcendo

LegoChem Biosciences

BiOneCure Therapeutics Inc.

Avenzo Therapeutics

Sanofi / Pfizer

BeOne Medicines

CStone Pharmaceuticals

Bio-Thera Solutions

Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd

Iksuda Therapeutics Ltd. Mersana Therapeutics

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