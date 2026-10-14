Across Nigeria Founder and CEO Brad Brandon Announces“Operation Light-It-Up Green” to Stand with Persecuted Christians.

“Operation Light-It-Up Green” to Stand with Persecuted Christians.

“Operation Light-It-Up Green” to Stand with Persecuted Christians.

- Brad BrandonWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Across Nigeria Founder and CEO Brad Brandon Announces“Operation Light-It-Up Green” to Stand with Persecuted Christians.On November 1, 2026, the campaign invites homes, churches, and businesses to shine a green light as a visible expression of prayer, remembrance, and solidarity. The color green is the national color of Nigeria and is a symbol of God's provision, as shown throughout the Bible. This campaign encourages Americans to support persecuted Christians in northern Nigeria in observance of the International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church on Sunday, November 1, 2026.“This year, we are asking every Across Nigeria supporter, church, and friend to Light It Up Green as a visible show of support for persecuted Christians in northern Nigeria,” Brandon said.The campaign comes as Christian communities in Nigeria continue to face deadly persecution. According to Open Doors' World Watch List 2026, Nigeria accounted for 3,490 of the 4,849 Christians recorded as killed for their faith worldwide during the report's reporting period.“Christians in northern Nigeria are facing unimaginable violence and persecution. More Christians are killed for their faith in Nigeria than anywhere else in the world, and many have described the ongoing violence as a 'silent genocide,'” Brandon continued.“We believe Christians in America must stand with our persecuted brothers and sisters, raise awareness, pray, and make their voices heard.”Participation is simple:Light it up green. On November 1, place a green light bulb in at least one exterior fixture at your home, church, or business.Share your support. Take a photo and post it on social media using #EndTheGenocide.Continue in prayer. Keep your light green for the day, the entire week, or throughout November as you pray for persecuted Christians.Across Nigeria will collect and share campaign photos with persecuted Christian communities in northern Nigeria, offering a visible reminder that fellow believers are standing with them, praying for them, and remembering their suffering.The campaign advances three goals:Remind persecuted Christians they are not forgotten. Expressions of prayer and solidarity can encourage believers enduring violence, displacement, and loss.Raise awareness in local communities. A green light can spark conversations about persecution and invite others to pray and participate.Honor those who have suffered. Remembering victims affirms that their lives, sacrifices, and stories matter.Light It Up Green. Pray for the persecuted. Stand with Nigeria's Christians. Let them know they are not forgotten.Brad Brandon is the founder and CEO of Across Nigeria. Pastor Brad is a graduate of Concordia University. Since 2018, he has been actively serving in the foreign mission field. He primarily serves in high-risk, highly persecuted areas such as Northern Nigeria and other parts of West Africa. Through Pastor Brad and the Across Nigeria team, groundbreaking work is underway to bring the gospel to areas with the most intense opposition. His passion is to reach people in these areas with the gospel of Jesus Christ and to help persecuted Christians who live under the constant threat of violence because of their faith in Christ.Across Nigeria is committed to transforming Nigeria and the surrounding regions by sharing the love of God through Jesus Christ. Through outreach, discipleship, and support for persecuted Christians, they aim to change lives and strengthen faith. Their three-fold ministry approach includes spreading the gospel, discipling believers by establishing churches and providing resources, and delivering aid to persecuted Christians. For over a decade, they have planted eight thriving churches in remote areas and 10 underground churches, continuing to serve high-risk regions. For more information, or to join them in their mission to bring hope and redemption, visit .

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'Operation Light-It-Up Green' to Stand with Persecuted Christians News Provided By Eden Gordon Media, LLC October 14, 2026, 09:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, World & Regional



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