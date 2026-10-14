Farah Khan Has A Fun Birthday Wish For Cousin Zoya Akhtar: Farhan Made Me Do It

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) As filmmaker Zoya Akhtar turned a year older on Wednesday, her cousin and director Farah Khan shared a fun birthday wish for her on social media.

Farah took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a cute picture with Farhan Akhtar and quipped, "Fru...please wish your sister a Happy Birthday (sic)." However, next, the 'Om Shanti Om' maker uploaded a still with the birthday girl and penned, "Chal...I will do it myself. Happy birthday Zoya. (Farhan made me do it) (sic)."

Zoya is yet to react to the post.

For those who do not know, Farah is the daughter of Menaka Irani, while Zoya and Farhan are the children of Honey Irani, Menaka's younger sister, making them first cousins from the maternal side.

Talking about their career trajectory, Zoya made her directorial debut with 'Luck by Chance' back in 2009. After this, she went on to make many other notable projects such as 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', and 'Gully Boy', to name just a few.

Zoya's last directorial project was the live-action feature film adaptation of the comic 'The Archies'. The project, which premiered on the streaming giant Netflix on 7 December 2023, featured Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda as Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle, Jughead Jones, Ethel Muggs and Dilton Doiley, respectively.

In August this year, Zoya confirmed that she is working on the sequel to her beloved drama, 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. However, she went on to add that they will move forward only if they find the right story.

Movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for an update ever since.

On the other hand, Farah, known for directing 'Main Hoon Na (2004)', 'Om Shanti Om (2007)', 'Happy New Year (2014)' and 'Tees Maar Khan (2010),' is presently occupied with her YouTube channel, which also has her cook Dilip accompanying her.