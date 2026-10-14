UP Women Becoming Architects Of Rural Economy, Says CM Adityanath

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted people on the fourth day of 'Sharad Navratri', offering prayers to Goddess Kushmanda and stating that women in the state are no longer merely beneficiaries of development and are rather becoming architects of the rural economy.

In a post on X, CM Adityanath said that the worship of Mother Kushmanda, the eternal symbol of creation, energy, and prosperity, conveys a powerful message: "wherever women are empowered and given opportunities, scarcity transforms into hard work, hard work into self-reliance, and self-reliance into prosperity".

"The women of Uttar Pradesh are no longer merely beneficiaries of development; they are becoming architects of the rural economy and shapers of the destiny of a new India," he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that before the NDA came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, "women lacked opportunities and resources, while the then government lacked both the policy framework and the genuine intent to empower them."

"Today, under the guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state's 'double-engine' government is guiding rural women onto a new path of self-reliance," he asserted.

CM Adityanath highlighted that 'BC Sakhis' serve as a robust link for banking services in villages in the state.

"'Lakhpati Didis' have become the new face of economic self-reliance; 'Drone Didis' are spearheading the adoption of modern technology in agriculture; and opportunities for livelihoods, entrepreneurship, and agriculture-based employment are expanding for rural women through Self-Help Groups and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)," he stated.

According to the UP CM, women are now emerging not only as the foundation of their families' prosperity but also as "drivers of the rural economy" and "leaders" in the development journey of a new Uttar Pradesh.

"Only when the women of our villages prosper will Uttar Pradesh truly become prosperous and empowered," CM Adityanath added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also extended greetings to the people on the fourth day of Sharad Navratri, offering prayers to Maa Kushmanda and wishing new hope, happiness, prosperity and good health for all.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said,“On the occasion of Navratri, today is the prescribed worship of Devi Mata's fourth form, Maa Kushmanda. May her boundless energy infuse new hope, happiness, prosperity, and good health into the lives of all our countrymen.”