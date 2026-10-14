YUM Stock Eyes Second Straight Weekly Gain: Analyst Sees Upside From Yum Brands' Global Expansion, Bets On Taco Bell And KFC



Morningstar said Yum's $1.9 billion technology investment could boost efficiency and customer engagement, supporting 6.6% sales growth over five years.

The analyst sees Taco Bell and KFC driving Yum's growth, forecasting sales gains of 6.9% and 5.6%, respectively. Morningstar forecasts 6.1% annual sales growth over a decade for Yum Brands.

Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) stock is eyeing a second straight weekly gain as Morningstar sees long-term growth potential from international expansion, technology investments, and stronger franchise operations. Analyst Ari Felhandler highlighted Taco Bell and KFC as key growth drivers, while the Pizza Hut sale could help Yum sharpen its focus on its strongest brands.

Yum Brands stock has gained 1.5% so far this week.

Technology Investments Could Support Yum Brands' Growth

According to Morningstar analyst Felhandler, Yum Brands' franchise model and well-known brands could support market-share gains in the coming years despite rising competition and pressure on restaurant traffic.

Yum has grown its digital sales, which now make up nearly 60% of total sales, up from about 20% in 2019. However, only around 70% of its restaurants worldwide use at least one part of its technology system, leaving room for further growth.

The company plans to invest in digital ordering, self-service kiosks, loyalty programs, AI personalization, and kitchen systems. Morningstar expects capital spending to total about $1.9 billion over the next five years, equivalent to an average of 4.1% of revenue. That compares with $1.4 billion, or 3.9% of revenue, in the previous five-year period.

These investments could improve restaurant efficiency, strengthen customer engagement and encourage more frequent visits. The analyst forecasts 6.6% system sales growth over the next five years, excluding Pizza Hut, compared with its 4.5% estimate for the global foodservice industry.

Taco Bell And KFC Lead Yum Brands' Growth Outlook

Morningstar considers Taco Bell the company's strongest growth opportunity. The chain has benefited from menu innovation, including an expanded chicken lineup, while improving its digital sales mix. Chicken products accounted for 40% of Taco Bell orders, up from 25% last year, according to the report.

The analyst expects Taco Bell to deliver 6.9% annual system sales growth, supported by new restaurants and comparable sales gains. With only about 1,000 locations outside the U.S., the chain has room to expand internationally, although its earlier efforts in China encountered difficulties.

KFC has strong growth opportunities in international markets, where about 90% of its nearly 34,000 restaurants are located. Morningstar expects sales to grow 5.6%, supported by overseas expansion and steady sales at existing stores. However, rising competition in the U.S. and abroad remains a challenge.

Pizza Hut Sale Could Improve Strategic Focus

Yum sold Pizza Hut in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Morningstar sees the sale as a positive move because it allows the company to focus more on KFC, Taco Bell, and technology instead of spending money to turn around Pizza Hut.

Following the sale, the two remaining core brands are expected to generate almost all of the company's segment operating profit. Morningstar projects Yum's system sales will increase 6.1% annually over the next decade, excluding Pizza Hut, while restaurant count grows 4.2% a year. Morningstar kept its fair value estimate for Yum at $153 per share. It expects the company's adjusted operating margin to rise from 30.8% in 2025 to 35.7% by 2035 as the business grows.

YUM Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'bearish' territory.

YUM stock has dropped over 2% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.