“World's Heaviest Pumpkin”: British Grower Ian Paton Raises Bar With 1,295.8 Kg Record-Breaker

A British pumpkin grower has broken his own record by cultivating a giant pumpkin weighing 1,295.8 kg (2,856 lb 12.8 oz), setting a new world record for the heaviest pumpkin. Ian Paton, a plant nursery owner and experienced giant pumpkin grower from Hampshire, UK, achieved the feat a year after he and his twin brother, Stuart Paton, made history as British record holders. Officials from the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth (GPC) confirmed the new record on October 3.

Named“Bagheera” after the black panther in Rudyard Kipling's classic children's novel The Jungle Book, the enormous pumpkin stands out for its remarkable weight and the effort required to grow it.

Ian Paton Sets New World Record With Giant Pumpkin

According to Guinness World Records, Ian Paton has raised the bar in competitive giant pumpkin growing with his latest achievement. The 1,295.8 kg pumpkin follows the record-setting success he shared with his twin brother the previous year.

The giant pumpkin was officially recognised at the Wargrave Weigh-Off, where judges certified by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth assessed the entry. Weighing nearly 1.3 tonnes, it is heavier than a white rhinoceros, underlining the extraordinary scale of Paton's achievement.

Why The Giant Pumpkin Is Called 'Bagheera'

Paton named the record-breaking pumpkin“Bagheera” following a suggestion from his son. The name is inspired by the black panther in The Jungle Book, the classic work by British author Rudyard Kipling.

The distinctive name adds a personal touch to the achievement, which marks another milestone in Paton's pursuit of growing giant pumpkins.

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How Much Water Did The Record-Breaking Pumpkin Need?

Growing a pumpkin of this size requires careful cultivation, favourable conditions and a substantial supply of water. During the hottest spells, temperatures inside the greenhouse reportedly soared to 40°C (104°F).

To sustain the plants through the heat, they received up to 130 gallons (approximately 590 litres) of water daily. This is equivalent to around three full bathtubs of water, illustrating the considerable resources and care required to grow a pumpkin of such an extraordinary size.

Giant Pumpkin Praised By Certified Judge

Gerald Short, a Great Pumpkin Commonwealth-certified judge at the Wargrave Weigh-Off, praised the scale of the achievement, describing the pumpkin as an exceptional specimen in the history of fruit-bearing plants.

Paton's record highlights the dedication, patience and specialised growing techniques involved in competitive giant pumpkin cultivation. His latest achievement builds on the success he shared with his twin brother the previous year and further demonstrates his experience in growing exceptionally large pumpkins.