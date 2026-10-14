Guru Randhawa Announces Delhi Concert After 3 Years, Marks Comeback Months Post 'Fine Shyt' Trolling

December 12, 2026 – mark that date. After a three-year hiatus from live touring, Guru Randhawa finally returns to the stage. He stages his first-ever solo stadium concert, "The Sirra Era Live In Concert," at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The event celebrates his 13 years in music – a key moment for the artist and his fans. Randhawa also addressed recent criticisms, claiming "targeted campaigns" spread hate for his songs.

Back in 2023, Randhawa stepped away from touring. He navigated "multiple battles" privately. He rebuilt himself. During that time, he focused on independent music releases – releases he called highly successful.

The Sirra Era Live In Concert Details

"An epic homecoming" – that's what Randhawa calls the upcoming concert in Delhi. The city saw his early rise to fame. Saregama Live produces "The Sirra Era Live In Concert," in association with Warner Music and RTHYMS. It will feature a mix of popular hits like Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, and Patola. Expect more recent tracks too: Dopamine, AZUL, and Sirra. District by Zomato handles ticket sales. This marks his first major live engagement in the national capital since 2023. His last full-scale domestic tour happened in 2022.

Addressing the "Targeted Campaigns"

"Targeted campaigns" – that's what Randhawa claims are spreading hate for his songs. This statement follows a series of controversies surrounding his music releases. In August 2026, his song Fine Shyt received strong online backlash. Critics trolled its music video's portrayal of women and its lyrics, calling them misogynistic. Randhawa shot back. He called the phrase a "silly little slang." He urged social media users to "calm down." He even added he was "guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever."

Another track, Azul, drew fire in 2025. Critics claimed it sexualized schoolgirls and romanticized an inappropriate teacher-student dynamic. Around this time, Randhawa posted cryptic messages on Instagram. "When I tried making everyone happy, I was sad. Today, when I am happy, everyone else is sad," he wrote. Ludhiana courts also summoned him over his song Sirra. Allegations included derogatory lyrics promoting drug culture and defaming the Jatt community. In August 2026, he deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account. This followed a cryptic post many believed he aimed at Diljit Dosanjh. It sparked fierce debate.