BFI Suspends Secretary General Pramod Kumar Over Alleged 'Flagrant Misuse Authority' And 'Financial Irregularities'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has suspended Pramod Kumar as Secretary General with immediate effect, for "flagrant misuse and abuse of authority, non-cooperation with and active obstruction of the inquiry processes, unexplained instances of financial irregularities and impropriety."

Earlier, Kumar had moved a no-confidence motion against president Ajay Singh on grounds of“total breakdown of trust and serious governance collapse.” Later, he accused BFI chief and executive director Col. Arun Malik of criminal intimidation to derail a proposed no-confidence motion against Singh.

"The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has officially issued an order suspending him from the office of Secretary General with immediate effect in exercise of powers under Clauses 24(xvi) and 24(xxxvi) of the BFI Constitution," BFI said in a statement.

In a letter issued on Tuesday, Kumar has also been accused of not cooperating, with an inquiry into cancellation of the BFI Elite Men & Women Open Boxing Championship 2026 which was scheduled to be held between August 16 to August 23 in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh.

"It is apparent that you are not cooperating with the inquiry into a serious matter involving ramifications upon events conducted by the BFI and its reputation. III. Issuance of illegal and motivated notices in order to intimidate and obstruct an independent inquiry," the letter reads.

"Accordingly, you are hereby placed under interim suspension from the office of Secretary General with immediate effect, pending completion of the inquiry or until the order is modified or revoked by the competent authority, subject to the applicable provisions of the BFI Constitution," BFI stated in a letter.

The order clarified that the suspension was temporary and "shall not be construed as a final determination of the allegations."

"This is an interim protective measure and shall not be construed as a final determination of the allegations against you. The allegations shall be examined in accordance with the applicable procedure, and the interim suspension shall remain subject to the safeguards, limitations and review requirements prescribed under the BFI Constitution," it read.

Kumar has been refrained from exercising any functions, powers or duties as the Secretary General of the BFI during the suspension period.

He has also been refrained from issuing any correspondence, notices, instructions or directions in the name of BFI and from interfering, directly or indirectly, with the proceedings of the Inquiry Committee or attempting to influence any witnesses, officials or other persons associated with the investigation.

He must cooperate fully with the Inquiry Committee and furnish all documents, records, explanations and information sought in connection with the ongoing inquiry.

"Any attempt to violate the instant order of suspension, obstruct the inquiry, misuse the authority of BFI or interfere with its proceedings shall be viewed seriously and may invite further disciplinary action in accordance with the BFI Constitution and applicable rules and regulations," the letter read.