Prime Minister Meets The Chairperson Of The African Union And President Of Republic Of Burundi On The Sidelines Of The BRICS Summit In New Delhi

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Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting yesterday with H.E. Évariste Ndayishimiye, Chairperson of the African Union and President of the Republic of Burundi, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

The two leaders, while recalling India's role in bringing the African Union into the G20 fold during India's presidency in 2023, stressed that the India-African Union partnership is a key pillar of cooperation within the Global South. They discussed the early convening of the 4th India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) at a mutually convenient date.

Prime Minister commended the AU leadership for successfully combating the Ebola Outbreak. The AU Chairperson appreciated the medical support from India to Africa CDC to help in mitigating the outbreak.

The two leaders discussed India-Burundi ties, which continue to be defined by warmth, solidarity and shared developmental aspirations. The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties in the areas of economic cooperation, development partnership, agricultural modernization, healthcare and capacity-building initiatives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Press Information Bureau: Government of India.