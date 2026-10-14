Zambia: Government Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthening Child Protection Systems

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Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening child protection systems through increased investment, improved coordination, effective implementation of policies and legislation, and greater accountability for results.

Speaking at the National Child Protection Conference 2026, held under the theme“Taking Stock, Shaping the Future,” Ministry of Community Development and Social Services Permanent Secretary, Ms. Angela Kawandami, said the conference provides an opportunity for stakeholders to assess progress and agree on practical measures to address existing and emerging challenges affecting children in Zambia.

Ms. Kawandami said every child has the right to grow up in a safe, caring and supportive environment, free from violence, abuse, exploitation and harmful practices, and able to realise their full potential.

She noted that while Zambia had made significant progress in strengthening its legal and policy framework, the priority must now be effective implementation, stronger institutional coordination and measurable results that improve the lives of children and their families.

Looking ahead to the 2028–2032 period, Ms. Kawandami said Government was committed to advancing a child protection agenda that is preventive, responsive, inclusive, adequately financed and accountable, in line with the Grow Zambia Agenda.

Key priorities include strengthening family-based prevention and support systems, improving the availability and quality of child protection services, supporting frontline workers, promoting child-friendly justice, expanding access to legal identity, and intensifying efforts to combat violence, exploitation and harmful practices.

She further highlighted the need to prepare for emerging threats, including online harm and climate-related shocks, while ensuring that children with disabilities and those in marginalised communities are not left behind.

The Permanent Secretary emphasised that child protection is closely linked to education, health, social protection and access to justice, calling for stronger partnerships and coordinated investments aligned with national priorities. She also stressed the importance of listening to children and young people and incorporating their views into decisions affecting their welfare.

Ms. Kawandami said the success of the conference would ultimately be measured by tangible improvements in children's lives, including timely protection for those at risk, appropriate support for families, and equal opportunities for every child to grow up with dignity and security.

She added that protecting children must remain central to Zambia's development ambitions, as inclusive and sustainable development cannot be achieved while children remain exposed to preventable harm.

Meanwhile, child representatives, led by 16-year-old Olivia Zimba, called on Government to ensure that every child is protected from violence, abuse, exploitation and neglect, with access to education, healthcare, care and opportunities to fulfil their potential. They also urged authorities to ensure child protection services reach all children, regardless of background, disability or circumstances, including those affected by emergencies and online risks.

Joining Forces Alliance Chairperson, Ms. Chilobe Kambikambi, reaffirmed that child protection is a shared responsibility requiring strong partnerships, sustained commitment and coordinated action to ensure every child grows up in a safe and supportive environment in accordance with the law.

UNICEF Representative to Zambia, Dr. Saja Farooq Abdullah, called for increased investment, stronger coordination and accountability to improve child protection systems.

She highlighted the need to address child marriage, sexual violence and low birth registration, while strengthening family support and frontline social services.



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, Zambia.