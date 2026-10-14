African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Yesterday Morning Received The Credentials Of H.E. Amb. Annika Allman As Ambassador Of Canada

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The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf yesterday morning received the credentials of H.E. Amb. Annika Allman as Ambassador of #Canada to the AU.

The visit also presented the opportunity to discuss strengthening AU–Canada cooperation, aligning shared priorities & advancing sustainable development.

Key areas included domestic resource mobilisation, access to capital, industrialisation & value addition, regional integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), & leveraging the African diaspora to boost trade and investment.

The Chairperson underscored Africa's commitment to financing its own development, transforming raw materials into value-added products, creating jobs & strengthening the continent's role in the global economy. He also highlighted the importance of girls' education, women's empowerment and skills transfer.

Amb. Allman reaffirmed Canada's commitment to supporting an enabling business environment, regional economic integration & investment-led growth. She congratulated the Chairperson on the launch of the Africa Credit Rating Agency in Mauritius last week.

The Chairperson & Amb. Allman underscored the importance of a strengthened, mutually beneficial partnership that advances Africa's development priorities in line with AU Agenda 2063.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).