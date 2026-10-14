Kenya: Public Service Commission (PSC) Calls For Research Partnerships Between Universities And Public Institutions

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The Public Service Commission has called for stronger partnerships between universities and public institutions to ensure research informs policymaking and improves public service delivery.

Representing the Commission during the 3rd Garissa University International Conference on Education, Research, Innovation and Community Transformation, Commissioner Harun Hassan highlighted the need to bridge the gap between academic research and its application in government, noting that evidence-based research can help address public service challenges, identify future workforce skills and expand opportunities for young people.

He urged universities and public institutions to work together in generating practical, evidence-based solutions that drive efficient service delivery and community transformation.

“A 2023 study 'Connecting Research, Practice and Policy' published in the Journal of the Kenya National Commission for UNESCO found that there is very low utilization of university-produced social science research in the policy formulation processes at both the national and county government levels, with most research adopted and utilised by private entities. This presents an opportunity for stronger partnerships between institutions of higher learning and public institutions,” he noted.

Commissioner Hassan also highlighted how storytelling can inform research by bringing people's lived experiences to light and helping researchers better understand societal challenges.“Through research, we understand problems. Through stories, we appreciate the human experiences behind the problems.” he noted.

The conference, graced by Chief Guest Prof James Awino, Chairperson of the Commission for University Education, brought together scholars, researchers, policymakers and other stakeholders to explore how education, innovation and research can drive community transformation and sustainable development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Public Service Commission, Kenya.