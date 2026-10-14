Era Mondal Wins Miss Dream Aura India 2026, Selected For Miss International
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India - Era Mondal from Kolkata, West Bengal, has achieved a significant milestone by winning the title of Miss Dream Aura India 2026. Her achievement marks an important chapter in her pageant journey and highlights her ambition to explore new opportunities through confidence, talent, and personal development.
The grand finale of Dream Aura India 2026 – Season One was organised by AK Pageant on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The event brought together participants to celebrate individuality, talent, confidence, and achievement.
Along with winning the national title, Era earned the recognition of West Bengal 1st Runner-up and was selected for Miss International, marking another important step in her pageant journey.
A Milestone in Era Mondal's Pageant Journey
Winning Miss Dream Aura India 2026 represents a significant achievement for Era. Her journey highlights the opportunities available to participants who want to explore pageantry and develop their presentation skills.
Beauty pageants can offer experiences that encourage participants to become more comfortable with public presentation, stage presence, and self-expression. They can also provide opportunities to meet people from different backgrounds and learn from new experiences.
Era's achievement places her among the titleholders recognised during the first season of Dream Aura India, organised by AK Pageant.
Interests Beyond the Stage
Outside pageantry, Era enjoys singing and bike riding. These interests offer a glimpse into her personality beyond her achievements on stage.
Having interests outside a competition can help individuals explore their creativity, develop new skills, and maintain a strong sense of individuality. For aspiring pageant participants, expressing personal interests authentically can also help them communicate their stories and ambitions.
Era hopes to encourage young women who have dreams but may face challenges finding suitable opportunities. Her message centres on believing in oneself, recognising personal strengths, and continuing to work towards meaningful goals.
Encouraging Confidence and Personal Growth
Era's achievement offers an opportunity to highlight the importance of confidence and perseverance in pursuing personal ambitions. Every participant has a different journey, and progress can involve learning new skills, preparing for challenges, and remaining open to opportunities.
For those interested in entering beauty pageants, practical preparation may include improving communication, practising stage presentation, researching eligibility requirements, and understanding the terms offered by organisers.
Furthermore, aspiring participants should evaluate pageant opportunities carefully and choose platforms that align with their goals and circumstances.
Era Mondal's journey can encourage young women to explore their interests, work on their abilities, and approach new experiences with confidence.
About Dream Aura India and AK Pageant
Dream Aura India is a national pageant platform organised by AK Pageant. The platform celebrates beauty, talent, confidence, and individuality while providing participants with opportunities to showcase their abilities.
The Season One grand finale took place on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The event recognised participants across its pageant categories and celebrated their individual journeys.
AK Pageant organises pageant events that focus on talent, personality, confidence, and personal development.
Era Mondal's achievement as Miss Dream Aura India 2026 marks an important milestone for the Kolkata-based titleholder. Her interests, ambitions, and pageant experience offer an encouraging message for women who wish to explore their potential and pursue new opportunities.
For more information, visit:
The grand finale of Dream Aura India 2026 – Season One was organised by AK Pageant on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The event brought together participants to celebrate individuality, talent, confidence, and achievement.
Along with winning the national title, Era earned the recognition of West Bengal 1st Runner-up and was selected for Miss International, marking another important step in her pageant journey.
A Milestone in Era Mondal's Pageant Journey
Winning Miss Dream Aura India 2026 represents a significant achievement for Era. Her journey highlights the opportunities available to participants who want to explore pageantry and develop their presentation skills.
Beauty pageants can offer experiences that encourage participants to become more comfortable with public presentation, stage presence, and self-expression. They can also provide opportunities to meet people from different backgrounds and learn from new experiences.
Era's achievement places her among the titleholders recognised during the first season of Dream Aura India, organised by AK Pageant.
Interests Beyond the Stage
Outside pageantry, Era enjoys singing and bike riding. These interests offer a glimpse into her personality beyond her achievements on stage.
Having interests outside a competition can help individuals explore their creativity, develop new skills, and maintain a strong sense of individuality. For aspiring pageant participants, expressing personal interests authentically can also help them communicate their stories and ambitions.
Era hopes to encourage young women who have dreams but may face challenges finding suitable opportunities. Her message centres on believing in oneself, recognising personal strengths, and continuing to work towards meaningful goals.
Encouraging Confidence and Personal Growth
Era's achievement offers an opportunity to highlight the importance of confidence and perseverance in pursuing personal ambitions. Every participant has a different journey, and progress can involve learning new skills, preparing for challenges, and remaining open to opportunities.
For those interested in entering beauty pageants, practical preparation may include improving communication, practising stage presentation, researching eligibility requirements, and understanding the terms offered by organisers.
Furthermore, aspiring participants should evaluate pageant opportunities carefully and choose platforms that align with their goals and circumstances.
Era Mondal's journey can encourage young women to explore their interests, work on their abilities, and approach new experiences with confidence.
About Dream Aura India and AK Pageant
Dream Aura India is a national pageant platform organised by AK Pageant. The platform celebrates beauty, talent, confidence, and individuality while providing participants with opportunities to showcase their abilities.
The Season One grand finale took place on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The event recognised participants across its pageant categories and celebrated their individual journeys.
AK Pageant organises pageant events that focus on talent, personality, confidence, and personal development.
Era Mondal's achievement as Miss Dream Aura India 2026 marks an important milestone for the Kolkata-based titleholder. Her interests, ambitions, and pageant experience offer an encouraging message for women who wish to explore their potential and pursue new opportunities.
For more information, visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment