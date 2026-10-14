Climate Collective Foundation Convenes AI For Climate Tech Summit To Explore Pathways To Measurable Climate Impact
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 13 October 2026: Climate Collective Foundation (CCF) convened the AI for Climate Tech Summit 2026 as part of Bangalore Climate Data Week, bringing together representatives from government, technology, climate innovation and the startup ecosystem to examine how artificial intelligence can address climate challenges while managing the environmental footprint of the infrastructure powering its growth.
The discussions focused on a central question for India's growing AI ecosystem: how can the technology's potential be translated into practical climate solutions while accounting for its rising energy and water requirements? Speakers explored applications ranging from weather and flood forecasting to energy optimisation, freight electrification and resource efficiency, highlighting the need to connect technological progress with measurable climate outcomes.
Mr Sanjeev Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), highlighted the need to balance the rapid growth of AI and data centre infrastructure with responsible energy use and climate considerations. He noted that Karnataka is well positioned to demonstrate a model for green AI, supported by its strong technology ecosystem and clean energy base. We are always there to support such global initiatives which not only makes our ecosystem stronger domestically but also on the global innovation map.
Discussions at the summit also examined how AI can deliver impact beyond digital infrastructure, including through data-driven decision-making, automation and freight electrification. The sessions explored the conditions required to move AI applications from experimentation to deployment, particularly in sectors where climate solutions need to demonstrate operational value and measurable results.
Jui Joshi, Founding Team, Climate Collective Foundation, highlighted AI's potential to strengthen climate resilience across agriculture and water security, emphasising that founders need ecosystem support beyond capital. With 410 women-led startups in CCF's portfolio, she underscored the importance of inclusive innovation, and credible tools for founders to measure and communicate their climate impact effectively.
Nalin Agarwal, Co-founder, Climate Collective Foundation, said, "India's climate challenge is also its biggest innovation opportunity - and AI can accelerate solutions discovery for this. From forecasting and energy optimisation to smarter resource use, AI can help climate tech startups build faster, scale sooner and deliver measurable impact. At Climate Collective Foundation, we work directly with startups, giving them the support they need to move from idea to impact. Alongside this, our research and convenings uncover insights that help the ecosystem understand where the real gaps, and potential, lie."
Pratap Raju, Founder at Climate Collective Foundation, highlighted that sustainability is not a passing consumer trend but a transformation in how businesses and communities operate and manage their value chains. He noted that climate tech adoption involves longer testing, piloting and sales cycles, as businesses need time to understand the implications and value of new solutions.
The summit featured thematic roundtables covering power, manufacturing, urban risk, data, mobility, adaptation and resilience, and responsible innovation. These discussions examined practical applications of AI across climate-critical sectors, alongside the partnerships, reliable data foundations and ecosystem capabilities needed to support wider adoption.
Held as part of Bangalore Climate Data Week 2026, taking place from 12–16 October, the summit contributed to broader discussions on strengthening collaboration between India's data and climate communities. The programme aims to explore how data, AI and technology can support climate action in India and the Global South, with an emphasis on solutions that can be applied at scale.
About Climate Collective Foundation -
Climate Collective Foundation (CCF) is India's largest non-profit climate tech ecosystem orchestrator. Founded by clean tech entrepreneurs in 2016, CCF has executed over 102 climate tech acceleration programmes, supporting 1,532 early-stage climate tech startups (i.e., ranging from pre-revenue with MVP to ~USD 1 million in revenue).
The discussions focused on a central question for India's growing AI ecosystem: how can the technology's potential be translated into practical climate solutions while accounting for its rising energy and water requirements? Speakers explored applications ranging from weather and flood forecasting to energy optimisation, freight electrification and resource efficiency, highlighting the need to connect technological progress with measurable climate outcomes.
Mr Sanjeev Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), highlighted the need to balance the rapid growth of AI and data centre infrastructure with responsible energy use and climate considerations. He noted that Karnataka is well positioned to demonstrate a model for green AI, supported by its strong technology ecosystem and clean energy base. We are always there to support such global initiatives which not only makes our ecosystem stronger domestically but also on the global innovation map.
Discussions at the summit also examined how AI can deliver impact beyond digital infrastructure, including through data-driven decision-making, automation and freight electrification. The sessions explored the conditions required to move AI applications from experimentation to deployment, particularly in sectors where climate solutions need to demonstrate operational value and measurable results.
Jui Joshi, Founding Team, Climate Collective Foundation, highlighted AI's potential to strengthen climate resilience across agriculture and water security, emphasising that founders need ecosystem support beyond capital. With 410 women-led startups in CCF's portfolio, she underscored the importance of inclusive innovation, and credible tools for founders to measure and communicate their climate impact effectively.
Nalin Agarwal, Co-founder, Climate Collective Foundation, said, "India's climate challenge is also its biggest innovation opportunity - and AI can accelerate solutions discovery for this. From forecasting and energy optimisation to smarter resource use, AI can help climate tech startups build faster, scale sooner and deliver measurable impact. At Climate Collective Foundation, we work directly with startups, giving them the support they need to move from idea to impact. Alongside this, our research and convenings uncover insights that help the ecosystem understand where the real gaps, and potential, lie."
Pratap Raju, Founder at Climate Collective Foundation, highlighted that sustainability is not a passing consumer trend but a transformation in how businesses and communities operate and manage their value chains. He noted that climate tech adoption involves longer testing, piloting and sales cycles, as businesses need time to understand the implications and value of new solutions.
The summit featured thematic roundtables covering power, manufacturing, urban risk, data, mobility, adaptation and resilience, and responsible innovation. These discussions examined practical applications of AI across climate-critical sectors, alongside the partnerships, reliable data foundations and ecosystem capabilities needed to support wider adoption.
Held as part of Bangalore Climate Data Week 2026, taking place from 12–16 October, the summit contributed to broader discussions on strengthening collaboration between India's data and climate communities. The programme aims to explore how data, AI and technology can support climate action in India and the Global South, with an emphasis on solutions that can be applied at scale.
About Climate Collective Foundation -
Climate Collective Foundation (CCF) is India's largest non-profit climate tech ecosystem orchestrator. Founded by clean tech entrepreneurs in 2016, CCF has executed over 102 climate tech acceleration programmes, supporting 1,532 early-stage climate tech startups (i.e., ranging from pre-revenue with MVP to ~USD 1 million in revenue).
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