Accor Appoints Deeppreet Bindra As Director - Ibis & Ibis Styles
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India: Accor, a global hospitality group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Deeppreet Bindra as Director – ibis & ibis Styles India, as the brands continue to strengthen their presence and expand across the country.
In his new role, Deeppreet will lead the strategic and operational performance of ibis and ibis Styles in India, with a focus on portfolio growth, commercial performance, guest experience and building high-performing teams. He will work closely with hotel teams and partners to strengthen the brands' performance and support their continued growth across established and emerging markets.
Deeppreet brings more than two decades of experience across the service and hospitality sectors, with expertise spanning hotel operations, commercial performance, sales, guest experience and people leadership. His career includes leadership roles with American Express, Kingfisher Airlines, The Oberoi Group and Marriott International, where he gained extensive experience across hotel operations and business performance.
His contribution to the hospitality industry has been recognised through several accolades, including General Manager of the Year – Upper Upscale, BW Hotelier 2026; General Manager of the Year, FHRAI Annual Convention 2025; General Manager of the Year, Hotelier India 2022; and General Manager of the Year – Consumer Operations, Marriott APEC Conference 2021.
Most recently, Deeppreet held leadership roles with Marriott International, where he led hotel operations and commercial performance while developing strong, engaged teams.
The appointment comes at an important phase in the development of ibis and ibis Styles in India. With ibis offering reliable and accessible hospitality and ibis Styles bringing a distinctive, design-led proposition, both brands are well positioned to serve the evolving needs of India's growing domestic and business travel market. Deeppreet will focus on building on this strong foundation while driving performance and delivering consistent experiences across the portfolio.
Vineet Mishra, Vice President, PME, Accor India & South Asia, said, "We are delighted to welcome Deeppreet to Accor and look forward to his leadership as we continue to strengthen ibis and ibis Styles in India. His extensive experience across hotel operations, commercial performance and people leadership, combined with his strong track record in the industry, will be valuable as we build the next phase of growth for the brands. I am confident that Deeppreet will create meaningful value for our guests, owners and partners."
Commenting on his new role, Deeppreet Bindra, Director – ibis & ibis Styles India, said, "I am excited to join Accor and take on the opportunity to lead ibis and ibis Styles in India. Both brands have established a strong presence in the country, with clear and distinctive propositions, and I look forward to building on this foundation. My focus will be on strengthening business performance, delivering consistent guest experiences and working closely with our teams and partners to drive sustainable growth. I am looking forward to contributing to the next chapter of the brands' journey in India."
With Deeppreet's extensive industry experience and proven leadership track record, he will play an important role in shaping the continued growth and performance of ibis and ibis Styles as the brands expand their footprint across India.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
About IBIS
Since 1974, ibis has been a trailblazing brand, open and welcoming to all. ibis hotels are beloved by travellers and locals for their contemporary style, vibrant social hubs, rooms that feel like home, lively bars, satisfying dining options, and easy mobile check-in experience. The brand is known for its passion for live music, offering guests playlists curated for every mood and access to exclusive gigs with up-and-coming musicians. No matter where in the world a guest may travel, ibis always feels like the right place to be. With over 1,250 hotels in 60+ countries, ibis is recognized across the globe as the leading brand in economy hospitality. ibis is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
In his new role, Deeppreet will lead the strategic and operational performance of ibis and ibis Styles in India, with a focus on portfolio growth, commercial performance, guest experience and building high-performing teams. He will work closely with hotel teams and partners to strengthen the brands' performance and support their continued growth across established and emerging markets.
Deeppreet brings more than two decades of experience across the service and hospitality sectors, with expertise spanning hotel operations, commercial performance, sales, guest experience and people leadership. His career includes leadership roles with American Express, Kingfisher Airlines, The Oberoi Group and Marriott International, where he gained extensive experience across hotel operations and business performance.
His contribution to the hospitality industry has been recognised through several accolades, including General Manager of the Year – Upper Upscale, BW Hotelier 2026; General Manager of the Year, FHRAI Annual Convention 2025; General Manager of the Year, Hotelier India 2022; and General Manager of the Year – Consumer Operations, Marriott APEC Conference 2021.
Most recently, Deeppreet held leadership roles with Marriott International, where he led hotel operations and commercial performance while developing strong, engaged teams.
The appointment comes at an important phase in the development of ibis and ibis Styles in India. With ibis offering reliable and accessible hospitality and ibis Styles bringing a distinctive, design-led proposition, both brands are well positioned to serve the evolving needs of India's growing domestic and business travel market. Deeppreet will focus on building on this strong foundation while driving performance and delivering consistent experiences across the portfolio.
Vineet Mishra, Vice President, PME, Accor India & South Asia, said, "We are delighted to welcome Deeppreet to Accor and look forward to his leadership as we continue to strengthen ibis and ibis Styles in India. His extensive experience across hotel operations, commercial performance and people leadership, combined with his strong track record in the industry, will be valuable as we build the next phase of growth for the brands. I am confident that Deeppreet will create meaningful value for our guests, owners and partners."
Commenting on his new role, Deeppreet Bindra, Director – ibis & ibis Styles India, said, "I am excited to join Accor and take on the opportunity to lead ibis and ibis Styles in India. Both brands have established a strong presence in the country, with clear and distinctive propositions, and I look forward to building on this foundation. My focus will be on strengthening business performance, delivering consistent guest experiences and working closely with our teams and partners to drive sustainable growth. I am looking forward to contributing to the next chapter of the brands' journey in India."
With Deeppreet's extensive industry experience and proven leadership track record, he will play an important role in shaping the continued growth and performance of ibis and ibis Styles as the brands expand their footprint across India.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
About IBIS
Since 1974, ibis has been a trailblazing brand, open and welcoming to all. ibis hotels are beloved by travellers and locals for their contemporary style, vibrant social hubs, rooms that feel like home, lively bars, satisfying dining options, and easy mobile check-in experience. The brand is known for its passion for live music, offering guests playlists curated for every mood and access to exclusive gigs with up-and-coming musicians. No matter where in the world a guest may travel, ibis always feels like the right place to be. With over 1,250 hotels in 60+ countries, ibis is recognized across the globe as the leading brand in economy hospitality. ibis is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
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