Amala Earth Introduces Earthsong, Its First Festive Collection
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) There is a particular moment in the year when everything begins to feel a little fuller. The evenings arrive earlier, lamps appear at doorways, and tables stretch to make room for one more. It is this shift, from one season into another and from the individual to the collective, that inspires EarthSong: Amala Earth's first festive collection.
EarthSong begins with an idea drawn from nature: a single flower is a bloom, but together, flowers become a landscape. A single note is a sound; together, notes become a song.
In the same way, celebration grows through coming together, with people, colour, light, objects and rituals each adding something of their own. Every piece in the collection has its own character, but becomes richer in the company of another.
The collection also marks the next chapter of Wildflower (Amala Earth's first collection). The garden that once grew freely is now in full festive bloom. With the festive season the palette deepens into mauve, dark green and dark pink, touched with gold and silver. The mood is warmer, richer and more abundant, while retaining the ease at the heart of Amala.
Materials in EarthSong are chosen not only for how they look but for what they bring to the collection. Light runs through the collection: organza that lets the evening through, tissue that glints when you turn, glass that pours like water, brass that glows like fire.
The result is festive without feeling heavy, with material, making and craft as much a part of the story as the finished piece.
Womenswear carries the garden into festive evenings through hand-worked zari and mukaish, tracing different stages of a bloom across silhouettes that move from kurtas and kaftans to dresses and bralettes.
Jewellery brings a high note, with statement pieces like clear drops, tassels, sculptural cuffs, and gold and silver pieces made to be layered and played with. It responds to the body and becomes part of the movement of a celebration.
Home is set for a longer table, more stories and a house filled with laughter. Recycled glass sits alongside jewel-toned, hand-blown borosilicate glasses, ceramics are pressed with wildflowers, and brass brings warmth to the table. Chanderi and gold-touched details carry the festive mood through the home. These are objects made with intention, designed to be lived with and brought out again and again.
Gifting celebrates Earthsong the most. Pre-curated gift boxes sit alongside individual pieces chosen for giving, from glassware and ceramics to brass, jewellery and considered objects for the home. They are made for hosts, friends, family, housewarmings and all the many reasons the season gives us to show up with something in hand.
Speaking about the launch, Gunjan Jindal Poddar, Founder, Amala Earth, said:"I think of EarthSong as the sound of a home and a garden getting ready to celebrate. Wildflower was about letting things grow, and I wanted what came next to feel like a party you can wear, set out on a shelf, or hand to someone you love. We wanted pieces people would reach for year after year, style in their own way and attach their own memories to. For me, the festivals are really about the people, the laughter and the small traditions that repeat every year, and if EarthSong becomes part of those, we've done what we set out to do."
About Amala Earth
Amala Earth is a contemporary lifestyle house of considered design, creating its own collections across womenswear, menswear, home and jewellery. Born of years spent alongside master artisans and makers, its in-house vision was introduced with Wildflower and now finds its festive voice in EarthSong. Each collection is composed with an eye for natural materials, heirloom-quality craft and quiet, enduring elegance, creating pieces meant to be treasured, worn with ease and returned to for years to come.
EarthSong begins with an idea drawn from nature: a single flower is a bloom, but together, flowers become a landscape. A single note is a sound; together, notes become a song.
In the same way, celebration grows through coming together, with people, colour, light, objects and rituals each adding something of their own. Every piece in the collection has its own character, but becomes richer in the company of another.
The collection also marks the next chapter of Wildflower (Amala Earth's first collection). The garden that once grew freely is now in full festive bloom. With the festive season the palette deepens into mauve, dark green and dark pink, touched with gold and silver. The mood is warmer, richer and more abundant, while retaining the ease at the heart of Amala.
Materials in EarthSong are chosen not only for how they look but for what they bring to the collection. Light runs through the collection: organza that lets the evening through, tissue that glints when you turn, glass that pours like water, brass that glows like fire.
The result is festive without feeling heavy, with material, making and craft as much a part of the story as the finished piece.
Womenswear carries the garden into festive evenings through hand-worked zari and mukaish, tracing different stages of a bloom across silhouettes that move from kurtas and kaftans to dresses and bralettes.
Jewellery brings a high note, with statement pieces like clear drops, tassels, sculptural cuffs, and gold and silver pieces made to be layered and played with. It responds to the body and becomes part of the movement of a celebration.
Home is set for a longer table, more stories and a house filled with laughter. Recycled glass sits alongside jewel-toned, hand-blown borosilicate glasses, ceramics are pressed with wildflowers, and brass brings warmth to the table. Chanderi and gold-touched details carry the festive mood through the home. These are objects made with intention, designed to be lived with and brought out again and again.
Gifting celebrates Earthsong the most. Pre-curated gift boxes sit alongside individual pieces chosen for giving, from glassware and ceramics to brass, jewellery and considered objects for the home. They are made for hosts, friends, family, housewarmings and all the many reasons the season gives us to show up with something in hand.
Speaking about the launch, Gunjan Jindal Poddar, Founder, Amala Earth, said:"I think of EarthSong as the sound of a home and a garden getting ready to celebrate. Wildflower was about letting things grow, and I wanted what came next to feel like a party you can wear, set out on a shelf, or hand to someone you love. We wanted pieces people would reach for year after year, style in their own way and attach their own memories to. For me, the festivals are really about the people, the laughter and the small traditions that repeat every year, and if EarthSong becomes part of those, we've done what we set out to do."
About Amala Earth
Amala Earth is a contemporary lifestyle house of considered design, creating its own collections across womenswear, menswear, home and jewellery. Born of years spent alongside master artisans and makers, its in-house vision was introduced with Wildflower and now finds its festive voice in EarthSong. Each collection is composed with an eye for natural materials, heirloom-quality craft and quiet, enduring elegance, creating pieces meant to be treasured, worn with ease and returned to for years to come.
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