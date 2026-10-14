Matrix And Veracity Integrate Video Surveillance With VIEWSCAPE Command & Control Platform
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Matrix Comsec, a leading provider of enterprise-grade physical security solutions, announced a technology integration with Veracity, a UK-based technology company specializing in video surveillance and integrated security management solutions. The integration enables security operators to access supported Matrix cameras, recordings, and NVR events through the VIEWSCAPE interface.
Matrix SATATYA NVRs provide access to connected cameras and recorded video, while Veracity VIEWSCAPE brings these resources into a centralized operating environment. Operators can view live video, play back and export recordings, capture snapshots, monitor NVR-generated alarms, and control supported Matrix PTZ cameras from VIEWSCAPE. Supported Matrix NVRs and their associated cameras can also be discovered and managed within the platform.
Speaking about the association, Tarun Sharma, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Matrix Comsec, expressed,“As security infrastructures expand across large enterprises and critical environments, the need for centralized security operations is becoming increasingly important. This integration gives Matrix customers a practical route to manage their NVR video and events within VIEWSCAPE, while extending the range of Matrix video resources available to Veracity's customers. For both companies, it creates a stronger foundation for interoperable solutions and gives customers greater confidence that their technology investments can work together.”
Mohd Faisal, Sales Director, Veracity Systems Surveillance Pvt Ltd., India, quoted,“VIEWSCAPE is designed to bring diverse security technologies together into a common operational environment, giving security teams greater visibility and control. Integrating Matrix NVRs and cameras into VIEWSCAPE expands the video surveillance capabilities available to our customers while enabling them to manage Matrix video resources alongside other security systems. The collaboration demonstrates the value of open integration in building scalable and centralized Command & Control environments.”
The integration is designed for enterprises, command and control centers, critical infrastructure, and large-scale surveillance deployments, enabling organizations to manage multiple Matrix NVRs and supported video operations through the VIEWSCAPE Command & Control platform.
About Veracity
Veracity is a UK-based technology company specializing in video surveillance, security infrastructure, and integrated security management solutions. With more than 20 years of experience in the security industry, Veracity develops hardware and software solutions for video transmission, storage, display, cybersecurity, and integrated security management. Its VIEWSCAPE platform brings video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, fire alarms, intercoms, and other security systems together through a unified Command & Control interface.
About Matrix
Matrix is a physical security solutions company delivering integrated, enterprise-grade solutions across video surveillance, access control, time-attendance, and communications.
Driven by end-to-end in-house R&D, Matrix owns and develops the complete technology stack, with solutions designed and manufactured in India for scalability, reliability, and long-term performance. Its engineering-led approach enables organizations across industries to operate with greater security, control, and confidence.
Trusted by over one million customers and supported by 4,000+ partners across more than 40 countries, Matrix is strengthening its global presence-building deeper partnerships, entering new markets, and advancing integrated technology for the enterprises of tomorrow.
Matrix SATATYA NVRs provide access to connected cameras and recorded video, while Veracity VIEWSCAPE brings these resources into a centralized operating environment. Operators can view live video, play back and export recordings, capture snapshots, monitor NVR-generated alarms, and control supported Matrix PTZ cameras from VIEWSCAPE. Supported Matrix NVRs and their associated cameras can also be discovered and managed within the platform.
Speaking about the association, Tarun Sharma, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Matrix Comsec, expressed,“As security infrastructures expand across large enterprises and critical environments, the need for centralized security operations is becoming increasingly important. This integration gives Matrix customers a practical route to manage their NVR video and events within VIEWSCAPE, while extending the range of Matrix video resources available to Veracity's customers. For both companies, it creates a stronger foundation for interoperable solutions and gives customers greater confidence that their technology investments can work together.”
Mohd Faisal, Sales Director, Veracity Systems Surveillance Pvt Ltd., India, quoted,“VIEWSCAPE is designed to bring diverse security technologies together into a common operational environment, giving security teams greater visibility and control. Integrating Matrix NVRs and cameras into VIEWSCAPE expands the video surveillance capabilities available to our customers while enabling them to manage Matrix video resources alongside other security systems. The collaboration demonstrates the value of open integration in building scalable and centralized Command & Control environments.”
The integration is designed for enterprises, command and control centers, critical infrastructure, and large-scale surveillance deployments, enabling organizations to manage multiple Matrix NVRs and supported video operations through the VIEWSCAPE Command & Control platform.
About Veracity
Veracity is a UK-based technology company specializing in video surveillance, security infrastructure, and integrated security management solutions. With more than 20 years of experience in the security industry, Veracity develops hardware and software solutions for video transmission, storage, display, cybersecurity, and integrated security management. Its VIEWSCAPE platform brings video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, fire alarms, intercoms, and other security systems together through a unified Command & Control interface.
About Matrix
Matrix is a physical security solutions company delivering integrated, enterprise-grade solutions across video surveillance, access control, time-attendance, and communications.
Driven by end-to-end in-house R&D, Matrix owns and develops the complete technology stack, with solutions designed and manufactured in India for scalability, reliability, and long-term performance. Its engineering-led approach enables organizations across industries to operate with greater security, control, and confidence.
Trusted by over one million customers and supported by 4,000+ partners across more than 40 countries, Matrix is strengthening its global presence-building deeper partnerships, entering new markets, and advancing integrated technology for the enterprises of tomorrow.
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