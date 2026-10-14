Salonist Leadership Celebrates Technology Award And Future Of Beauty Business Software

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 12, 2026 12:53 am - Salonist Software LLC celebrates its Technology Innovation of the Year recognition at Beautyworld Awards 2026, highlighting its leadership, international growth, and AI-driven vision for the beauty and wellness industry by 2027.

alonist Wins“Technology Innovation of the Year” at Beautyworld Awards 2026

Led by Co-Founders Jassim Faisal Al-Mathkour and Fahad Al-Hammadi, Salonist serves over 15,000 businesses across 60+ countries and is advancing an AI-driven vision for the beauty and wellness industry by 2027.

DUBAI, UAE – October 2026 – In a major milestone for Gulf-based technology innovation, Salonist Software LLC has won the prestigious“Technology Innovation of the Year” award at Beautyworld Awards 2026, recognizing its contribution to advancing technology and digital innovation within the beauty and wellness industry.

Led by Jassim Faisal Al-Mathkour, Co-Founder and CEO, and Fahad Al-Hammadi, Co-Founder and CFO, Salonist has expanded into more than 60 countries, serving over 1,800 businesses worldwide.

The award marks an important achievement in the company's journey from a Gulf-based technology venture to an internationally expanding SaaS platform, with an ambitious vision to help transform the beauty and wellness industry through artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and advanced technology by 2027.

“Winning Technology Innovation of the Year is a significant milestone for our entire team. It validates our belief that the future of beauty and wellness goes beyond traditional management software. Our ambition is to build an AI-powered ecosystem that helps businesses operate smarter, grow faster, and deliver exceptional customer experiences,” said Jassim Faisal Al-Mathkour, Co-Founder and CEO of Salonist.

Advancing Digital Innovation in the Beauty and Wellness Industry

The beauty and wellness sector increasingly relies on digital solutions to coordinate appointments, manage customer relationships, organize staff schedules, and streamline business operations. As businesses adapt to changing customer expectations, technology is becoming an important part of improving operational efficiency and delivering consistent service experiences.

Salonist provides salon and spa management software designed to help beauty and wellness businesses manage appointments, customer information, staff schedules, payments, and other essential business activities. By bringing these functions together, the platform aims to help businesses simplify daily workflows and maintain a more organized approach to operations.

The company's recognition at the Beautyworld Awards 2026 highlights the growing role of technology in the beauty and wellness industry and the importance of developing solutions that address the practical needs of businesses.

Leadership Focused on the Future of Beauty Business Software

Under the leadership of Co-Founder and CEO Jassim Faisal Al-Mathkour and Co-Founder and CFO Fahad Al-Hammadi, Salonist continues to pursue its international growth and technology development goals.

The company's vision for 2027 centers on advancing an AI-powered ecosystem that combines intelligent automation with business-management capabilities. The objective is to help beauty and wellness professionals spend less time on repetitive administrative activities and more time supporting customers and developing their businesses.

Artificial intelligence and automation may offer opportunities to improve customer communication, support more efficient workflows, and help businesses make better use of operational information. Salonist's long-term vision reflects this shift toward more connected and intelligent beauty business software.

Looking Ahead to 2027

The award represents an important milestone in Salonist's development as an internationally expanding software-as-a-service company. As the beauty and wellness industry continues to evolve, Salonist aims to build on its technology foundation and pursue new opportunities in artificial intelligence, automation, and digital business management.

By focusing on practical business needs and evolving technology, the company intends to support salons, spas, and other beauty and wellness businesses as they adapt to a more digitally connected future.

The recognition at Beautyworld Awards 2026 provides an opportunity for Salonist to reaffirm its commitment to innovation, customer experience, and the continued development of technology for the global beauty and wellness sector.

About Salonist Software LLC

Salonist Software LLC is a software-as-a-service company focused on providing digital management solutions for the beauty and wellness industry. Its platform supports business activities such as appointment scheduling, customer management, staff coordination, payments, and operational workflows. Led by Co-Founders Jassim Faisal Al-Mathkour and Fahad Al-Hammadi, Salonist aims to help beauty and wellness businesses operate more efficiently while advancing its vision for an AI-powered industry ecosystem by 2027.

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