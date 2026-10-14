M3M Trump Towers Sector 65 Gurgaon Offers Ready-To-Move Branded Luxury Homes On Golf Course Extension

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 12, 2026 1:22 am - M3M Trump Towers, Sector 65 Gurgaon, offers ready-to-move 3 & 4 BHK branded residences from 11.99 Cr on Golf Course Extension Road. Two towers, about 254 homes, private lifts and the Trump Club with infinity pool, spa and concierge services.

Gurugram, October 12, 2026: Property Bouquet, a luxury real estate advisory platform, has released a detailed project overview of M3M Trump Towers Sector 65 Gurgaon. The ready-to-move development is one of the most closely watched branded residential addresses in Delhi NCR. It stands on Golf Course Extension Road and offers 3 and 4 BHK residences with a published price range of?11.99 Cr to?20.57 Cr. The homes suit buyers who want large layouts, privacy and hospitality-led services under one roof.

A Globally Recognised Brand in a Premium Gurugram Corridor

M3M Trump Towers brings the Trump-branded residential concept to Sector 65, one of Gurugram's fastest-growing luxury corridors. The project was developed in association with M3M and Tribeca Developers, with the Trump name used under licence. It is officially registered as Trump Towers Delhi NCR. It combines an internationally recognised luxury brand with large-format homes and a service-oriented lifestyle.

The development covers 2.83 acres and has two high-rise towers with approximately 254 residences. This low-density plan is central to the project's appeal. With a limited number of homes, residents get more seclusion, quieter common areas and a close-knit community.

Residences Designed Around Space and Privacy

The project offers 3 and 4 BHK residences in three principal sizes:

3 BHK: approximately 3,525 sq. ft.

4 BHK: approximately 4,550 sq. ft.

4 BHK + Lounge: approximately 6,050 sq. ft.

The 3 BHK residence has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and three balconies. Its layout includes a spacious living and dining area, wide balconies for natural light and ventilation, a master suite with a walk-in wardrobe and a dedicated utility area. The 3 BHK is listed from?11.99 Cr, and a flexible payment plan is mentioned.

Selected residences have private elevators that open directly into the entrance foyer. This keeps arrival and daily movement discreet and convenient, and it is one of the features most associated with the project.

The 6,050 sq. ft. 4 BHK + Lounge residences have a double-height living environment of approximately 22 feet. The volume gives the home an open, gallery-like feel that is uncommon in Gurugram's high-rise market and especially suits families who entertain at home.

Architecture Built Around Light and Views

Both towers use extensive curtain-glass façades designed to maximise views and natural light. The expansive glazing gives the towers a contemporary skyline presence. Inside, the residences are planned with premium specifications and fine materials. The design themes include timeless architecture, spaces designed for life, curated experiences and privacy by design.

The Trump Club: A Hospitality-Led Lifestyle

The Trump Club is the centrepiece of the lifestyle offering. It is a private club for residents and includes:

A heated indoor infinity-edge swimming pool

A spa

A fitness centre

A restaurant

A business centre

A games room

Beyond the club, the project promotes concierge, valet and in-residence hospitality services. These suit buyers who expect hotel-style convenience at home, including frequent travellers, business families and those who prefer managed services. The wider amenity set covers a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, gardens, parking, lifts, security and power backup.

Ready to Move, With Completed Residences Available

The project is currently listed as ready to move, with completed residences available in the resale market. This is a meaningful point for buyers. They can view finished homes, assess the quality of construction and interiors in person, and plan possession without the uncertainty of an under-construction timeline. Because many available units are resale homes, individual asking prices can differ from the published project range, so buyers should verify pricing for each unit directly.

Location and Connectivity

M3M Trump Towers sits in Sector 65, about 0.5 km from Golf Course Extension Road, and is surrounded by established residential and commercial developments. Approximate distances from the project, according to current location listings, are:

Golf Course Extension Road: 0.5 km

WorldMark Gurugram: 0.7 km

Amity International School: 1.2 km

AIPL Joy Street: 1.9 km

Indira Gandhi Eye Hospital: 1.9 km

Heritage Xperiential Learning School: 2.5 km

Golf Course Road Rapid Metro Station: 2.7 km

Park Hospital: 2.8 km

Lotus Valley International School: 2.9 km

DPS International School: 3.4 km

Artemis Hospital: 4.3 km

Sector 55–56 Metro Station: 6.4 km

DLF Cyber Hub: 16.4 km

IGI Airport: 26 km

WorldMark Gurugram adds retail, dining and lifestyle options nearby. Families have several school choices within a short drive, and leading hospitals are close. Rapid Metro connectivity is available at about 2.7 km, and the wider road network gives access to Gurugram's business districts and Delhi.

Pricing and Configurations at a Glance

The published price range for M3M Trump Towers is?11.99 Cr to?20.57 Cr, depending on the residence type and size. Prices for resale units can vary, and buyers should confirm current availability and pricing for any specific unit.

Regulatory Details

The latest RERA registration or extension for the project is GGM/734/466/2023/78, and the original registration was 375 of 2017. The Haryana RERA record identifies Olive Realcon Private Limited as the promoter of the registered project. Buyers are advised to verify all registration details on the official Haryana RERA portal.

About M3M

M3M India is a leading luxury real estate developer with iconic residential, commercial, retail and mixed-use projects across Delhi NCR. The company is known for combining innovative design, premium construction quality and strategic locations. Its portfolio spans luxury residences, Grade A commercial developments, retail destinations and branded real estate collaborations. M3M works with globally recognised architects, designers and luxury brands, guided by innovation, transparency and timely delivery.

About Property Bouquet

Property Bouquet, a brand of Amethyst Landbase, is a luxury real estate advisory platform. It specialises in premium residences, branded developments and investment opportunities across Gurgaon and Delhi NCR. It offers curated properties, market insights and advisory support to help buyers and investors make confident decisions. The company reports over five years of experience, more than 1,000 families served and?1,000+ Cr in advisory value.

Project Snapshot

Project: M3M Trump Towers (registered as Trump Towers Delhi NCR)

Location: Sector 65, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram, Haryana

Developed in association with: M3M and Tribeca Developers

Configurations: 3 BHK and 4 BHK

Sizes: approximately 3,525 to 6,050 sq. ft.

Towers and residences: 2 towers, approximately 254 homes

Land area: 2.83 acres

Price range:?11.99 Cr to?20.57 Cr

Status: Ready to move

RERA: GGM/734/466/2023/78 (original 375 of 2017)

Media and Enquiry Contact

Property Bouquet

Phone / WhatsApp: +91 90901 06101

Email:...

Website:

Address: Suncity Success Tower, Golf Course Ext Road, Sector-65, Gurugram, Haryana 122101