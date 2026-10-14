AVIA Media Group Says Las Vegas Agents Are Overlooking The Listing Refresh As 3,600 Homes Sit

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 12, 2026 1:51 am - Las Vegas real estate photography company points to media refresh as the low-cost alternative for aging listings that have already reduced price.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Oct. 10, 2026 - AVIA Media Group, a veteran-owned Las Vegas real estate media company serving Southern Nevada agents since 2019, says a growing population of aging Las Vegas listings has run out of pricing room - and that refreshing listing media is the option most agents skip.

A September 15 sweep of the GLVAR-fed MLS found that 43.3% of the 8,330 active Las Vegas listings had cut price at least once, by a median of $20,000, with 694 listings cutting $50,000 or more. Nearly 30% of active listings had sat 60 days or longer.

That amounts to roughly 3,600 Southern Nevada listings where the price lever has already been pulled, many of which remain unsold.

Market conditions are not relieving the pressure

Figures released Oct. 6 by Las Vegas REALTORS® show the trend continuing.

The median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada during September was $470,000, down 1.1% from August and unchanged from September 2025, remaining $20,000 below the record $490,000 set in May and June. Condos and townhomes fell to a $290,000 median, down 1.4% year over year.

At the end of September, 7,995 single-family homes were listed without offers, up 6.6% from a year earlier, alongside 2,796 unsold condos and townhomes, up 7.3%. The September sales pace represented about a five-month housing supply, up from roughly four months a year earlier.

Two options, when there should be three

AVIA Media Group argues that agents managing aging inventory generally operate with a narrow set of choices.

"An agent with a listing at day seventy has basically been choosing between cutting again and waiting," said Aeon Jones, owner and founder of AVIA Media Group. "Nobody talks about the third option, which is changing what buyers actually see. If a listing has been live for ten weeks with the same photos, every buyer in that price band has already scrolled past it. Dropping the price doesn't give them a reason to look twice. New media does."

The economics favor the approach. Against a median price cut of $20,000, a comprehensive listing media package costs a fraction of the amount - and a media refresh changes the listing's presentation without resetting its days on market or reducing the seller's proceeds.

What a listing refresh involves

AVIA Media Group identifies several targeted interventions for listings that have aged.

A new lead image. Front elevations in Las Vegas tract neighborhoods frequently look nearly identical across dozens of competing listings. Virtual twilight, priced per image, produces a new hero shot without requiring a return visit.

Twilight photography. With daylight saving time ended and sunset now falling in the late afternoon, true twilight sessions are significantly easier to schedule than during summer months.

Virtual staging. Vacant listings consistently read smaller and more ambiguous than furnished ones, and vacant inventory tends to sit longer as the year closes.

Aerial coverage the listing never received. On acreage, golf-course frontage, large lots and view properties, drone imagery communicates value that ground-level photography cannot. Cooler months are the strongest aerial season in Southern Nevada, with better battery performance, improved air clarity and lower sun angles that add dimension to terrain.

Floor plans. Buyers who cannot resolve how rooms connect frequently abandon a listing rather than request a showing.

A refreshed marketing distribution. AVIA Media Group's Total Marketing Kit generates a single property website in branded and unbranded versions, reel videos, social graphics, teaser videos, 15 flyer design templates and traffic reports from each shoot, putting a relaunch across every channel simultaneously.

Seasonal and legal considerations

The company notes two factors specific to listings aging into the fourth quarter.

Listings carrying summer photography into a winter relaunch create a visible seasonal mismatch - full green landscaping and intense overhead light on a listing that went active in October signals to buyers that the property has been on and off the market.

Separately, agents taking over expired listings generally cannot reuse the prior photographer's images. Copyright remains with the photographer, and the original license typically ends with the original listing.

"The reshoot isn't optional when you inherit an expired listing," Jones said. "A lot of agents don't realize that until they get a letter. But it's also an opportunity. You're relaunching that home to a market that already rejected the last version of it. Showing them the same house with the same pictures and a smaller number is not a strategy."

Company background

AVIA Media Group was founded in 2019 by Aeon Jones, a Nevada native and U.S. Air Force veteran. The company operates as a single-source provider, delivering Las Vegas real estate photography, aerial drone photography and videography, cinematic and social video, virtual staging, twilight photography, real estate headshots, floor plans, 3D tours, Zillow 3D Home, single property websites and its Total Marketing Kit in-house.

Photos are delivered the next day on every shoot. Drone work is flown by FAA Part 107 certified pilots with insurance coverage up to $2 million. Weather-affected shoots are rescheduled at no charge.

The company serves the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area from Mt. Charleston to Boulder City and out to Pahrump, including Henderson, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Enterprise and Spring Valley.

Package details and published pricing are available at #services. Shoots can be scheduled at

About AVIA Media Group

AVIA Media Group is a veteran-owned Las Vegas real estate media company serving Southern Nevada Realtors since 2019. Operating as a single-source provider, AVIA Media Group delivers real estate photography, aerial drone photography and videography, cinematic and social video, virtual staging, twilight photography, real estate headshots, floor plans, 3D tours, single property websites and its Total Marketing Kit to agents, brokers, investors and property owners throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Summerlin and Clark County.