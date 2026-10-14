Yemen’s Leader Vows Houthi Offensive Won’t Stop Until Coup Ends
(MENAFN) Rashad al-Alimi, head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, declared on Tuesday that the military campaign against the Houthis will press on until the group’s coup is dismantled and state institutions are back in government hands.
Speaking on the 63rd anniversary of the Oct. 14, 1963 revolution, which paved the way to Yemeni independence, al-Alimi said the “Dawn of Yemen” operation was closing in on its final goal: “ending the coup” by the Iranian-backed Houthis, restoring state institutions, and placing decisions on war and peace, along with weapons, solely under constitutional authority.
“This decision is now in effect, and there is no turning back, whatever the sacrifices,” he said.
Al-Alimi said the offensive was launched “after exhausting opportunities for de-escalation,” blaming the group for insisting on prolonging the war and widening its attacks on cities, villages, neighboring countries, and international waterways. The operation, he said, is meant to restore state institutions, shield civilians, and make sure no armed faction can override the popular will or endanger neighboring states and global shipping lanes.
Taiz and the south
Turning to Taiz province, al-Alimi pledged that the state would keep working “with all its capabilities” to protect the province, reopen its roads, and relieve residents’ hardship.
He said he had directed the government, local authorities, and relevant agencies to marshal available resources to meet urgent humanitarian needs. That includes supplying food and medicine, aiding displaced people and affected families, and securing supply routes and vital roads.
He added that safeguarding the south’s security and stability, and protecting its residents’ rights and aspirations, form an integral part of the state’s national responsibility.
Appeal to residents of Houthi-held areas
Al-Alimi told people living in Houthi-controlled areas that they are “not a target” of the operation, stressing that their security, rights, and dignity are among its main motivations.
He urged them to keep their children away from recruitment drives and the group’s wars, and to steer clear of military sites and combat zones. He also encouraged them to make use of announced safe-return and amnesty measures, subject to their legal conditions.
The Presidential Leadership Council chief reaffirmed its commitment to the “justness of the southern cause” and backed the outcome of dialogue among southern parties under Saudi sponsorship. He called for “a just and comprehensive solution that addresses past grievances, respects the popular will, and guarantees rights, partnership, and a secure future for all.”
Condemnation of attacks on Saudi Arabia
Al-Alimi denounced Houthi assaults on neighboring Saudi Arabia, singling out the strike on King Khalid International Airport, which he said killed and wounded civilians and Umrah pilgrims of several nationalities. He also condemned attacks on civilian and vital facilities and threats to the security of holy sites.
Saudi Arabia’s security and stability are “closely linked to Yemen’s security and the interests of its citizens,” he said, adding that attacks on the kingdom’s security and civilian sites amount to attacks on the Yemeni people’s vital interests and on the stability of the entire region.
He thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for backing Yemen’s state institutions, armed forces, and security agencies. Al-Alimi also praised Saudi support for Yemen’s economy and public budget, services and salaries, humanitarian relief, mine clearance, reconstruction, and development projects.
Speaking on the 63rd anniversary of the Oct. 14, 1963 revolution, which paved the way to Yemeni independence, al-Alimi said the “Dawn of Yemen” operation was closing in on its final goal: “ending the coup” by the Iranian-backed Houthis, restoring state institutions, and placing decisions on war and peace, along with weapons, solely under constitutional authority.
“This decision is now in effect, and there is no turning back, whatever the sacrifices,” he said.
Al-Alimi said the offensive was launched “after exhausting opportunities for de-escalation,” blaming the group for insisting on prolonging the war and widening its attacks on cities, villages, neighboring countries, and international waterways. The operation, he said, is meant to restore state institutions, shield civilians, and make sure no armed faction can override the popular will or endanger neighboring states and global shipping lanes.
Taiz and the south
Turning to Taiz province, al-Alimi pledged that the state would keep working “with all its capabilities” to protect the province, reopen its roads, and relieve residents’ hardship.
He said he had directed the government, local authorities, and relevant agencies to marshal available resources to meet urgent humanitarian needs. That includes supplying food and medicine, aiding displaced people and affected families, and securing supply routes and vital roads.
He added that safeguarding the south’s security and stability, and protecting its residents’ rights and aspirations, form an integral part of the state’s national responsibility.
Appeal to residents of Houthi-held areas
Al-Alimi told people living in Houthi-controlled areas that they are “not a target” of the operation, stressing that their security, rights, and dignity are among its main motivations.
He urged them to keep their children away from recruitment drives and the group’s wars, and to steer clear of military sites and combat zones. He also encouraged them to make use of announced safe-return and amnesty measures, subject to their legal conditions.
The Presidential Leadership Council chief reaffirmed its commitment to the “justness of the southern cause” and backed the outcome of dialogue among southern parties under Saudi sponsorship. He called for “a just and comprehensive solution that addresses past grievances, respects the popular will, and guarantees rights, partnership, and a secure future for all.”
Condemnation of attacks on Saudi Arabia
Al-Alimi denounced Houthi assaults on neighboring Saudi Arabia, singling out the strike on King Khalid International Airport, which he said killed and wounded civilians and Umrah pilgrims of several nationalities. He also condemned attacks on civilian and vital facilities and threats to the security of holy sites.
Saudi Arabia’s security and stability are “closely linked to Yemen’s security and the interests of its citizens,” he said, adding that attacks on the kingdom’s security and civilian sites amount to attacks on the Yemeni people’s vital interests and on the stability of the entire region.
He thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for backing Yemen’s state institutions, armed forces, and security agencies. Al-Alimi also praised Saudi support for Yemen’s economy and public budget, services and salaries, humanitarian relief, mine clearance, reconstruction, and development projects.
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